ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bengals offense finally came to life against Jets and left Quinnen Williams lashing out at a coach

If there was ever a game for the Cincinnati Bengals offense to get on track, it was Sunday’s Week 3 tilt with the New York Jets. New York allowed 54 points through the first two weeks of the season and ranked near the bottom of the league in sacks with three in that span. As advertised, that defense was the remedy Cincy needed. The Bengals matched their season high of 20 points by halftime, and Joe Burrow threw for over 200 yards and two touchdowns.
CINCINNATI, OH
ClutchPoints

Dolphins star Tua Tagovailoa reacts to Tyreek Hill’s trash talk to Eli Apple

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill saw his comments about Cincinnati Bengals CB Eli Apple go viral ahead of their clash on Thursday night of Week 4. After Hill suggested Apple was in for a long night on Thursday, Tua Tagovailoa has doubled down on those claims from his star wideout. When asked about Hill’s comments, Tagovailoa backed him up by indicating he’d be feeding Hill the ball if he’s ever in 1-on-1 coverage on Thursday, via Marcel Louis-Jacques.
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Cincinnati, OH
Football
City
Cincinnati, OH
Yardbarker

Bengals defeat Jets 27-12 to earn first win of the season

With their backs against the wall, the Cincinnati Bengals got their first win over the New York Jets with a final score of 27-12, staying away from becoming an 0-3 team to start the year. The Bengals did something they usually don’t, which is elect to receive the ball to...
CINCINNATI, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jets announce inactives for Week 3 vs. Bengals

The Jets have announced their inactives for Week 3 against the Cincinnati Bengals and there are no surprises. Most of the inactives have been inactive all season. QB Zach Wilson is out again, as expected, but this should also be the last week he is inactive. He was warming up in pre-game Sunday and is expected to be cleared and back in the starting lineup next week against the Steelers.
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy