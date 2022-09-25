Read full article on original website
If there was ever a game for the Cincinnati Bengals offense to get on track, it was Sunday’s Week 3 tilt with the New York Jets. New York allowed 54 points through the first two weeks of the season and ranked near the bottom of the league in sacks with three in that span. As advertised, that defense was the remedy Cincy needed. The Bengals matched their season high of 20 points by halftime, and Joe Burrow threw for over 200 yards and two touchdowns.
The New York Jets are coming off of a wild comeback victory over the Cleveland Browns in Week 2, but things haven't gone according to plan in their Week 3 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. New York fell behind, 14-6 in the first quarter, and tensions boiled over on the sideline.
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill saw his comments about Cincinnati Bengals CB Eli Apple go viral ahead of their clash on Thursday night of Week 4. After Hill suggested Apple was in for a long night on Thursday, Tua Tagovailoa has doubled down on those claims from his star wideout. When asked about Hill’s comments, Tagovailoa backed him up by indicating he’d be feeding Hill the ball if he’s ever in 1-on-1 coverage on Thursday, via Marcel Louis-Jacques.
NBC Sports analyst Chris Simms is not a fan of the hit from Baltimore Ravens defensive lineman Calais Campbell that resulted in the injury of New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones. During Tuesday’s episode of Pro Football Talk, he even went as far as calling the play “borderline dirty.”...
With their backs against the wall, the Cincinnati Bengals got their first win over the New York Jets with a final score of 27-12, staying away from becoming an 0-3 team to start the year. The Bengals did something they usually don’t, which is elect to receive the ball to...
Garrett Wilson was knocked out of the New York Jets’ Week 3 game against the Cincinnati Bengals with a rib injury in the second quarter. Fortunately, the good news is Wilson is returning to action for the second half. The rookie wide receiver made a leaping catch on a...
The Jets have announced their inactives for Week 3 against the Cincinnati Bengals and there are no surprises. Most of the inactives have been inactive all season. QB Zach Wilson is out again, as expected, but this should also be the last week he is inactive. He was warming up in pre-game Sunday and is expected to be cleared and back in the starting lineup next week against the Steelers.
New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh told the media on Monday it would be up to the doctors if starting quarterback Zach Wilson would be available this week to take on the Pittsburgh Steelers. This is according to Jets reporter Rich Cimini. Wilson has missed all of the regular...
