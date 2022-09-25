Read full article on original website
Related
NFL fines Leonard Fournette, Marshon Lattimore for Bucs-Saints fight
A fight that broke out last week between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints resulted in a pair of ejections, as well as a suspension, and now the fines have been handed down. Bucs running back Leonard Fournette and Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore have both been fined for...
NFL
MINNESOTA VIKINGS VS. NEW ORLEANS SAINTS FROM LONDON EXCLUSIVELY ON NFL NETWORK & NFL+
Vikings-Saints Sunday at 9:30 AM ET EXCLUSIVELY on NFL Network & NFL+. Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez, Laura Okmin & Jamie Erdahl on the Call. The NFL returns to London with quarterback Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings facing quarterback Jameis Winston and the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, October 2 at 9:30 AM ET from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium EXCLUSIVELY on NFL Network and NFL+.
Yardbarker
Saints’ Alvin Kamara pulls 180 on injury status for Week 3 vs. Panthers
Alvin Kamara was labeled as doubtful for Week 3 after missing last week’s defeat to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers due to a rib injury. Kamara was a restricted participant in Saints practices this week after missing the Buccaneers’ game in Week 2. In Kamara’s absence, RB Mark Ingram II started and will most likely start again if Kamara misses. But if Kamara plays, he’s a lock to start against a Carolina Panthers defense that has given up 140 yards or more to RB Nick Chubb and 70 yards or more to RB Saquon Barkley.
Packers sacks leader Clay Matthews: ‘My playing days are over’
All-time Green Bay Packers sacks leader Clay Matthews confirmed to multiple reporters during a promotional tour Tuesday that he has
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tomlin, Steelers in no mood to panic as offense sputters
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin isn’t panicking with his team off to a 1-2 start. Tomlin says he believes the offense is heading in the right direction even though it ranks next-to-last in the league in yards through three games. Tomlin says he likes what he’s...
Notre Dame assistant named as Georgia Tech possibility
Georgia Tech became the third team to fire their head coach since the 2022 college football season started when they fired Geoff Collins on Monday. Some have stated that Deion Sanders deserve a long, hard look from Jackson State, but if it isn’t him, who might it be for the once-proud Yellow Jackets?
Saints vs Panthers big-play blog: Follow all the action from Week 3 in Charlotte
The Panthers and Saints both enter Week 3 in desperate need of a bounce-back win. But only one team can leave with positive vibes. Follow all the action on WWL and Audacy.
RELATED PEOPLE
Tampa Bay Buccaneers' offensive woes continue in tight 14-12 loss to Green Bay Packers
Tom Brady said his Tampa Bay Buccaneers' offense needs to get "a lot better" after their comeback against the Green Bay Packers fell short on Sunday.
Latest injury updates for Bucs vs. Packers
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers will both be missing key players for Sunday’s game, but there are a few more names that might be in the lineup despite being listed as questionable. Bucs wide receivers Russell Gage and Breshad Perriman, as well as running back Leonard...
Comments / 0