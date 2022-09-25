Read full article on original website
FOX Sports
'We just need to get the ball rolling in the right direction' - Titans' Ryan Tannehill on victory against Raiders
Shannon Spake interviewed Ryan Tannehill after the win against the Las Vegas Raiders. Tannehill had 264 pass yards and one touchdown. The Titans defense came up big at the end of the game and Tannehill praised them.
Titans' Ryan Stonehouse on pace for historic season
Tennessee Titans punter Ryan Stonehouse had the unenviable task of having to take over from a franchise great in Brett Kern, who he beat out for the starting role this offseason. Stonehouse once again showed exactly why that happened with another impressive performance in Week 3. The rookie totaled 60.3...
Quotebook: Titans React to First Win
Coach Mike Vrabel, safety Kevin Byard, running back Derrick Henry and others talk about Sunday's 24-22 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders.
Yardbarker
Titans rookie punter Ryan Stonehouse making history through first three weeks
Through three games, Stonehouse clearly has been the league's best punter, averaging nearly two yards more per punt than his closest competitor, Kansas City's Tommy Townsend. This 70-yard punt came late in the Titans' 24-22 victory over the Raiders, making it harder for Las Vegas to mount a potential tying drive.
