Read full article on original website
Related
14news.com
2 arrested after truck hits apartment
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Two people were arrested after police say they ran from a truck after crashing into an apartment building. It happened just after 2:30 a.m. Wednesday on the corner of Buena Vista and Vista Drive. Police say the apartment is badly damaged, but those inside were not...
wevv.com
Man accused of trying to hit someone with vehicle in Evansville
An Evansville man was arrested Monday after being accused of trying to hit someone with his vehicle. The Evansville Police Department says officers were called to the area of North St. Joseph Avenue and West Virginia Street around 5 p.m. on Monday after someone called 911 and said 62-year-old John Gildersleeve was trying to "run people over" with a red van.
104.1 WIKY
Man Stabs Victim For Being High
A Madisonville man was arrested and a woman is in the hospital after being stabbed Friday evening. Police were called to a home in the 400 block of Alison Avenue for an assault report. Officers says when they arrived on scene they found a female with a deep stab wound...
14news.com
Warning: Video shows man throwing dog in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Authorities are investigating after a dog was thrown and beaten, and it was caught on camera. The owners of Salvage Candy in Evansville say it happened Friday night. The security cameras on their S. Weinbach Ave. business shows a car pull up and throw a bag...
IN THIS ARTICLE
14news.com
EPD officers and K-9′s participate in 2022 USPCA National Trials
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police officers, including the four legged ones, were in Valdosta, Georgia for the 2022 USPCA National Trials. According to a press release, K-9 teams competed in obedience, agility, suspect search, evidence search, and apprehension work against the very best in the nation. Officer Reidford and...
Vehicle crashes into Evansville apartment complex
EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – A vehicle crashed into an Evansville apartment complex early Wednesday morning. It happened just after 2:30 a.m. at the Martin Park Apartments West on Vista Drive. The property manager says the driver apparently hit a grass bank next to the building, went airborne and crashed into the side of the building, […]
14news.com
Man arrested, accused of stabbing woman in Madisonville
Vanderburgh Co. Dispatch recognized as Dispatchers of the Year. Vanderburgh Co. Dispatch recognized as Dispatchers of the Year. KYTC: Road closure planned along KY 2181 in Hancock Co. Updated: 20 hours ago. KYTC: Road closure planned along KY 2181 in Hancock Co.
wrul.com
Phelps Arrested For Domestic Battery
A Grayville man was arrested this past Sunday morning by the White County Sheriff’s Department on a case of Domestic Battery. Deputy Michael Brown was told of a phone message from Wabash County Dispatch, who advised that a Lacy Cotton, 24, of Crossville, was at the Emergency Room at Mt. Carmel. She told the nurses she had injuries that were cause by her boyfriend, 21 year old Chalon Phelps of Grayville.
104.1 WIKY
Two Woman Arrested After Verbal Argument Turned Physical
The Evansville Police Department responded to a call on Richardt Avenue early Sunday morning regarding an assault. Police say they were waved down by Jacqueline Drewry accusing Angelic Mauck of assaulting her. She says she was sleeping in bed when Mauck came in and attacked her with scissors. Officials say...
14news.com
Daviess Co. inmate assaulted inside jail, police say
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A Daviess County Jail inmate was injured after police say he was assaulted inside the jail. Jailer Art Maglinger says medical staff treated the inmate. Maglinger says currently, three other inmates have been identified as being involved. Criminal charges are pending the investigation.
14news.com
Trial date to be vacated in deadly hit & run case
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A trial date set for late October will likely be vacated. Court records show the defense for Mateo Rodriguez filed a motion to vacate the trial date, and the state does not object. A judge is taking it under advisement, and a hearing is set for...
14news.com
Crews called back to E. Mulberry St. for fire
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Fire crews were called back out to a home in the 1000 block of E. Mulberry Street Wednesday around 6 a.m. They say fire rekindled after one at the same house Tuesday night. Dispatch says several calls came in around 9 p.m. EFD Chief Mike Larson...
witzamfm.com
Police Investigating Motorcycle-Bus crash in Gibson County
Gibson Co.- Crews were called to the scene of an accident involving a school bus in Gibson County. ISP Sergeant Todd Ringle said the accident occurred at State Road 64 and County Road 950, near Oakland City. Troopers are in route to assist in the investigation and reconstruction with the Gibson County Sheriff’s office.
14news.com
One taken to hospital after Lloyd Expressway crash
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Authorities say one person was taken to the hospital following a crash on the Lloyd Expressway. This was near the Schnucks on the west side around 7:30 Monday night. Police tell us two cars were involved. We’ll be checking in with authorities for updates on the...
14news.com
Motorcycle driver killed during crash with school bus identified
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana State Police tell us crews responded to a deadly crash involving a school bus and motorcycle Tuesday morning. Dispatch says that happened near the intersection of State Road 64 and County Road 950 East near Oakland City. ISP was called in for reconstruction. Officials...
14news.com
Family asking for public’s help finding Henderson woman missing for 16 years
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A family in Henderson is working to uncover what happened to their mother, who disappeared more than 16 years ago. It’s a cold case we’ve been following since 2006. Tiffany Phelps’s family says they last saw her in January of 2006. Her kids were...
vincennespbs.org
Man arrested for possession of Marijuana
An out of state man was jailed in Jasper for Possession of Marijuana and other charges. Jasper police responded to reports Sunday, September 25, at 10:10 PM of a reckless driver. Numerous callers said there was a Dodge Ram hitting curbs, and almost hitting a building. Police found the vehicle...
Firefighters dispatched to fire on Mulberry
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Evansville-Vanderburgh Central Dispatch says firefighters responded to a house fire on the 1000 block of Mulberry Street. We’re told shortly before 9 o’clock on Tuesday night, crews were responding to a call on Highway 41 when they were rerouted to the house fire soon after. We have a crew on the […]
wamwamfm.com
Daviess County Arrest Report
Gabrielle Dlugosz-Matteson, 30, of Washington, was arrested on a count of Leaving The Scene Of An Accident Resulting In Serious Bodily Injury. No bond was set. Jordan L. Burch, 34, of Loogootee, was arrested on 2 counts of Failure To Appear, 2 counts of Petition To Revoke Suspended Sentence, and Possession of a Narcotic Drug. Bond was set at $15,000.
Comments / 0