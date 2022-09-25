ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mishawaka, IN

WSLS

Indiana student earns highest score possible on AP Calculus exam

MISHAWAKA, Ind. – One Indiana student is beating the odds, earning the highest score possible on an Advanced Placement Calculus exam. Penn High School announced in a press release that junior Felix Zhang is now the only person in the world to make a perfect score of 108 out of 108.
MISHAWAKA, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Local Schools Navigating Transgender Bathroom Pressures

(La Porte County, IN) - Local school districts are grappling with the issue of accommodating transgender students in school bathrooms. It’s a delicate and controversial matter that school leaders are handling carefully. At New Prairie, for example, the district’s anti-discrimination policy already accounted for transgender students, but administrators have...
PRAIRIE TOWNSHIP, IN
laportecounty.life

10 Fun Things To Do in Northwest Indiana this weekend, September 29 – October 2

Interested in watching an exciting cross country race, learning how to perform life-saving skills like CPR, stargaze with astronomers, or attend one of many fall-themed festivals this weekend? You’ve come to the right place, because below you can find a list of some of the best events to get up to this weekend in communities across the Region.
CROWN POINT, IN
Mishawaka, IN
Education
Local
Indiana Education
State
Indiana State
City
Mishawaka, IN
etxview.com

Winning ticket for CA$H 5 lottery jackpot sold in Northwest Indiana

VALPARAISO — Another winning lottery ticket worth six figures to the person holding it has been sold in Northwest Indiana. The Hoosier Lottery announced a winning CA$H 5 ticket for an estimated top prize of $110,000 was purchased for Friday's drawing at Luke #202, 151 E. U.S. 6, Valparaiso.
VALPARAISO, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

La Porte to be Featured on PBS

(South Bend, IN) - La Porte will be featured in a special on a local PBS station Monday night. WNIT in South Bend will air an episode of Our Town that spotlights La Porte. The television listing refers to La Porte as a "close-knit community between Chicago and South Bend thrives with community events, gatherings and the desire to be a healthy & vibrant community."
LA PORTE, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Local Man Dies in Porter County Crash

(Porter County, IN) - A La Porte man has been identified as the victim of a fatal motor vehicle collision last week in Porter County. Authorities say 57-year-old Tony Passafume was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash happened Wednesday afternoon on Indiana 2 just east of Valparaiso. Porter County...
PORTER COUNTY, IN
WISH-TV

Silver Alert issued for 17-year-old missing from northern Indiana

MILL CREEK, Ind. (WISH) — A Silver Alert was issued Monday night for a 17-year-old girl who was last seen Thursday afternoon in northern Indiana. Lauren Schmidt is missing from Mill Creek, an unincorporated community in eastern La Porte County, which is between the cities of La Porte and South Bend.
MILL CREEK, IN
lakeshorepublicradio.org

Valpo School Board member becomes campaign issue in township trustee race

The Valparaiso School Board's first Black member has found herself at the center of a political battle in the Center Township trustee race. The township board's appointment of Erika Watkins to the school board last year was cited as a poor decision in materials from Casey Schmidt's campaign, according to residents. Schmidt currently serves as Valparaiso City Council president.
VALPARAISO, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Abduction Attempt Reported in Walkerton

(Walkerton, IN) - Police are investigating an alleged abduction attempt in Walkerton earlier this week. On Tuesday, the John Glenn School Corporation issued a statement to parents that a student had reported being approached and followed by a stranger. The female student told authorities that a white male with thin...
WALKERTON, IN
22 WSBT

Cass County crash leaves three people injured

Three people are in the hospital after a crash in Cass County Friday afternoon. The call came in around 2:30 p.m. at US-12 and Union Road. Police say a woman was driving a minivan on US-12 when she suffered a medical emergency, drove off the road and hit a box truck on Union.
CASS COUNTY, IN

