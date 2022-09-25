Read full article on original website
Notre Dame Professor Karrie Koesel tells U.S. panel how China is using new technology to tighten control over churchesD.J. EatonNotre Dame, IN
Football: Buckeye defense ‘stepped up to the challenge’ in second-half comeback over Notre DameThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Hall takes starting opportunity ‘to heart,’ disrupts No. 5 Notre Dame up frontThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 2 Ohio State-No. 5 Notre Dame features a ‘lot of crossover’ on coaching staffsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Accounting Firm Opens New Office in La PorteBuilding Indiana BusinessLa Porte, IN
WSLS
Indiana student earns highest score possible on AP Calculus exam
MISHAWAKA, Ind. – One Indiana student is beating the odds, earning the highest score possible on an Advanced Placement Calculus exam. Penn High School announced in a press release that junior Felix Zhang is now the only person in the world to make a perfect score of 108 out of 108.
WISH-TV
Operator of Dairy Queen franchises faces $42K fine for child labor violations
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — An operator of 11 Dairy Queen franchise locations in Indiana and Michigan has been fined more than $42,000 after a federal investigation found they violated child labor provisions, according to a news release from the U.S Department of Labor. The release says the U.S....
hometownnewsnow.com
Local Schools Navigating Transgender Bathroom Pressures
(La Porte County, IN) - Local school districts are grappling with the issue of accommodating transgender students in school bathrooms. It’s a delicate and controversial matter that school leaders are handling carefully. At New Prairie, for example, the district’s anti-discrimination policy already accounted for transgender students, but administrators have...
laportecounty.life
10 Fun Things To Do in Northwest Indiana this weekend, September 29 – October 2
Interested in watching an exciting cross country race, learning how to perform life-saving skills like CPR, stargaze with astronomers, or attend one of many fall-themed festivals this weekend? You’ve come to the right place, because below you can find a list of some of the best events to get up to this weekend in communities across the Region.
etxview.com
Winning ticket for CA$H 5 lottery jackpot sold in Northwest Indiana
VALPARAISO — Another winning lottery ticket worth six figures to the person holding it has been sold in Northwest Indiana. The Hoosier Lottery announced a winning CA$H 5 ticket for an estimated top prize of $110,000 was purchased for Friday's drawing at Luke #202, 151 E. U.S. 6, Valparaiso.
Dairy Queen operator fined for violating child labor laws at 11 locations, including Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — The U.S. Department of Labor is fining an operator of 11 Dairy Queen franchise locations, including a store in Indianapolis, for violating child labor laws. H&H Coldwater LCC, a Fort Wayne-based operator, violated working hours and time standards for 102 employees ages 14 and 15 at Dairy Queen stores at the following locations:
hometownnewsnow.com
La Porte to be Featured on PBS
(South Bend, IN) - La Porte will be featured in a special on a local PBS station Monday night. WNIT in South Bend will air an episode of Our Town that spotlights La Porte. The television listing refers to La Porte as a "close-knit community between Chicago and South Bend thrives with community events, gatherings and the desire to be a healthy & vibrant community."
hometownnewsnow.com
Local Man Dies in Porter County Crash
(Porter County, IN) - A La Porte man has been identified as the victim of a fatal motor vehicle collision last week in Porter County. Authorities say 57-year-old Tony Passafume was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash happened Wednesday afternoon on Indiana 2 just east of Valparaiso. Porter County...
WISH-TV
Silver Alert issued for 17-year-old missing from northern Indiana
MILL CREEK, Ind. (WISH) — A Silver Alert was issued Monday night for a 17-year-old girl who was last seen Thursday afternoon in northern Indiana. Lauren Schmidt is missing from Mill Creek, an unincorporated community in eastern La Porte County, which is between the cities of La Porte and South Bend.
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Valpo School Board member becomes campaign issue in township trustee race
The Valparaiso School Board's first Black member has found herself at the center of a political battle in the Center Township trustee race. The township board's appointment of Erika Watkins to the school board last year was cited as a poor decision in materials from Casey Schmidt's campaign, according to residents. Schmidt currently serves as Valparaiso City Council president.
wfft.com
Garrett mom claims district discriminated against her son for wearing dress to school dance
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Boys in dresses. It’s cause for debate at Garrett High School. “This is not a semi-formal dance for a guy to wear a dress. No.”. That's what mom Jennifer Morgan says Principal Matt Smith told her when her son Lucas tried wear a dress to the Homecoming Dance on Saturday.
hometownnewsnow.com
Abduction Attempt Reported in Walkerton
(Walkerton, IN) - Police are investigating an alleged abduction attempt in Walkerton earlier this week. On Tuesday, the John Glenn School Corporation issued a statement to parents that a student had reported being approached and followed by a stranger. The female student told authorities that a white male with thin...
wkvi.com
Indiana Court of Appeals Affirms Judge’s Order Concerning Mammoth Solar Application for Pulaski County Solar Farm
The Indiana Court of Appeals handed down a decision this week on an appeal by Mammoth Solar concerning a judge’s ruling that an application for a special exception for a 4,511 acre solar farm approved by the Pulaski County Board of Zoning Appeals was not correctly approved. The application...
WANE-TV
Man leads police on high speed chase, foot pursuit; only stopped by taser: ISP
PORTER COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Indiana State Police arrested a Crown Point man Friday who led police on a high-speed chase on the highway and then tried to escape on foot, only stopping after being tased, according to an ISP release. A trooper was patrolling I-94 westbound around 4:50...
22 WSBT
Cass County crash leaves three people injured
Three people are in the hospital after a crash in Cass County Friday afternoon. The call came in around 2:30 p.m. at US-12 and Union Road. Police say a woman was driving a minivan on US-12 when she suffered a medical emergency, drove off the road and hit a box truck on Union.
