Lady Lake, FL

mainstreetdailynews.com

Williston to hold 33rd annual peanut festival

Williston will host its 33rd annual Central Florida Peanut Festival on Saturday at Heritage Park. The festival spans over a quarter mile, three whole city blocks, and features over 100 vendors selling clothing, jewelry, food and beverages, and many other things. The event will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
WILLISTON, FL
villages-news.com

The Villages Charter School intends to remain open during severe weather

The Villages Charter School has announced it intends to remain open during severe weather in the days ahead. School officials have issued the following announcement:. We are working with the Sumter County Emergency Management team to track and prepare for a possible severe weather event this week. As we have...
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Marion County leaders prepare as Hurricane Ian strengthens

OCALA, Fla. – During a news conference, Marion County leaders said they are ready to respond to emergencies from Hurricane Ian. Leaders said the situation remains fluid, but residents should take this time to prepare and get provisions. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]. “Everybody is...
MARION COUNTY, FL
Villages Daily Sun

Construction work for Hacienda Hills site to begin soon

Construction activity will begin soon for redevelopment of the former site of Hacienda Hills Country Club. The future Cordoba Recreation Area will bring new amenities to the location, including a resort-style pool, pickleball courts, corn toss, a pavilion, a walking path and open space accessible to all Villagers as well as a new postal station for nearby residents.
THE VILLAGES, FL
Lady Lake, FL
villages-news.com

Waste Management will not collect trash on Thursday

Based on the current trajectory and intensity, Waste Management operations will not initiate collection operations on Thursday. Waste Management serves Wildwood and Lady Lake, including the Historic Side of The Villages. Waste Management plans to complete all scheduled Wednesday collection schedules. Conditions permitting, Waste Management will resume collection operations on...
WILDWOOD, FL
villages-news.com

Residents can learn about how government works in The Villages

Residents of The Villages are invited to attend the “Introduction to your Special Purpose Local Government” informational program. Villagers will have a chance to learn how the districts operate and learn other important community information about the people, services, and other supporting entities that help make The Villages a premier community.
THE VILLAGES, FL
click orlando

Lake County offers 5 sandbag locations ahead of Hurricane Ian

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – In Lake County, there are five sandbag locations, where people can pick up sandbags for free. Officials said they gave out more than 3,600 sandbags on the first day Sunday. Many local communities in Lake County are concerned Hurricane Ian could cause flooding. [TRENDING: Become...
LAKE COUNTY, FL
newsdaytonabeach.com

Volusia, Flagler Schools Announce Closure for Hurricane Ian

Both the Volusia and Flagler County school districts have announced closures in anticipation of the landfall of Hurricane Ian. Volusia Schools have announced their schools will be closed Wednesday and Thursday. Flagler Schools have announced their schools will be closed through the end of the week. “This is not a...
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Sumter County commissioners approve emergency declaration ahead of Ian

The Sumter County Board of Commissioners approved a local declaration of emergency Monday at the Sumter County Service Center at Pinellas Plaza. The declaration came ahead of the anticipated arrival of Ian, which could develop into a major hurricane. Sumter County will have self-service sand and sandbags available at the...
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Information is key with hurricane bearing down on The Villages

There is still time to get organized prior to the arrival of Ian, which has the potential to develop into a powerful hurricane. Remember that information is key. Gov. Ron DeSantis repeated again in his briefing Sunday that it is important to listen to warnings from local officials. Our Sumter...
THE VILLAGES, FL
villages-news.com

It’s hard to get around in The Villages due to traffic

I do not think ANY building should proceed that reduces wildlife habitat or increases traffic and congestion. The Villages is already making it so hard to get around with high-traffic volume. The wildlife have no place to go, and many people coming from other States have no regard for their...
THE VILLAGES, FL
Villages Daily Sun

Villager starts a new pug club

When a dozen pugs and their owners take a stroll around Lake Sumter Landing Town Square, it brings a smile to Jan Adams’ face. “Their personalities are just so charming,” she said of the pugs. “They’re devoted and loyal, and pugs don’t know any strangers. They’re not afraid of people and love the attention.”
THE VILLAGES, FL
villages-news.com

Nikki Gregory Erdman

Ms. Nikki Gregory Erdman, 78, of The Villages, FL passed away peacefully Tuesday, September 13, 2022, after a long battle with cancer. She retired at the senior executive level with the National Security Agency at Fort Meade, Maryland. She and her husband, Ervin (“Erd”) Erdman, moved to the The Villages in 2010 from Laurel, MD.
THE VILLAGES, FL
villages-news.com

Villagers learned hard lessons when Hurricane Irma struck in 2017

Villagers learned plenty of hard lessons when Hurricane Irma struck in 2017. It was the last major hurricane to hit Florida’s Friendliest Hometown and prompted community development districts in The Villages to seek millions of dollars in reimbursement from the Federal Emergency Management Agency. There were three very important...
THE VILLAGES, FL
villages-news.com

The Villages is not a resort for your grandchildren

In response a recent Letter to the Editor about rentals in The Villages – again this isn’t a RESORT for families. Your family needs to split their time visiting Grandma. We don’t need kids and other people taking advantage of our pleasures. The Villages are for us not your kids or grandkids. The “family” pool should be for us residents not kids also! This is “our” resort, not for kids.
THE VILLAGES, FL

