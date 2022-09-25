Read full article on original website
mainstreetdailynews.com
Williston to hold 33rd annual peanut festival
Williston will host its 33rd annual Central Florida Peanut Festival on Saturday at Heritage Park. The festival spans over a quarter mile, three whole city blocks, and features over 100 vendors selling clothing, jewelry, food and beverages, and many other things. The event will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
villages-news.com
The Villages Charter School intends to remain open during severe weather
The Villages Charter School has announced it intends to remain open during severe weather in the days ahead. School officials have issued the following announcement:. We are working with the Sumter County Emergency Management team to track and prepare for a possible severe weather event this week. As we have...
click orlando
Marion County leaders prepare as Hurricane Ian strengthens
OCALA, Fla. – During a news conference, Marion County leaders said they are ready to respond to emergencies from Hurricane Ian. Leaders said the situation remains fluid, but residents should take this time to prepare and get provisions. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]. “Everybody is...
Villages Daily Sun
Construction work for Hacienda Hills site to begin soon
Construction activity will begin soon for redevelopment of the former site of Hacienda Hills Country Club. The future Cordoba Recreation Area will bring new amenities to the location, including a resort-style pool, pickleball courts, corn toss, a pavilion, a walking path and open space accessible to all Villagers as well as a new postal station for nearby residents.
Rosen Hotels & Resorts set for major hiring event with on-the-spot job offers
ORLANDO, Fla. — Rosen Hotels & Resorts plans to hire people from across Central Florida for a variety of roles for those looking to start a career with Rosen Hotels & Resorts. According to a news release, the company just improved its already-outstanding benefits package with a new enhanced...
villages-news.com
Waste Management will not collect trash on Thursday
Based on the current trajectory and intensity, Waste Management operations will not initiate collection operations on Thursday. Waste Management serves Wildwood and Lady Lake, including the Historic Side of The Villages. Waste Management plans to complete all scheduled Wednesday collection schedules. Conditions permitting, Waste Management will resume collection operations on...
villages-news.com
Sumter County officials advise Villagers to shelter in homes during hurricane
Sumter County emergency officials are advising Villagers to remain in their homes during Hurricane Ian. Officials said that the homes in the Sumter County portion of the The Villages have been constructed homes “above the 100-year floodplain,” and also have been built to standards to withstand the predicted winds of the storm.
villages-news.com
Residents can learn about how government works in The Villages
Residents of The Villages are invited to attend the “Introduction to your Special Purpose Local Government” informational program. Villagers will have a chance to learn how the districts operate and learn other important community information about the people, services, and other supporting entities that help make The Villages a premier community.
click orlando
Lake County offers 5 sandbag locations ahead of Hurricane Ian
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – In Lake County, there are five sandbag locations, where people can pick up sandbags for free. Officials said they gave out more than 3,600 sandbags on the first day Sunday. Many local communities in Lake County are concerned Hurricane Ian could cause flooding. [TRENDING: Become...
newsdaytonabeach.com
Volusia, Flagler Schools Announce Closure for Hurricane Ian
Both the Volusia and Flagler County school districts have announced closures in anticipation of the landfall of Hurricane Ian. Volusia Schools have announced their schools will be closed Wednesday and Thursday. Flagler Schools have announced their schools will be closed through the end of the week. “This is not a...
villages-news.com
Sumter County commissioners approve emergency declaration ahead of Ian
The Sumter County Board of Commissioners approved a local declaration of emergency Monday at the Sumter County Service Center at Pinellas Plaza. The declaration came ahead of the anticipated arrival of Ian, which could develop into a major hurricane. Sumter County will have self-service sand and sandbags available at the...
villages-news.com
Information is key with hurricane bearing down on The Villages
There is still time to get organized prior to the arrival of Ian, which has the potential to develop into a powerful hurricane. Remember that information is key. Gov. Ron DeSantis repeated again in his briefing Sunday that it is important to listen to warnings from local officials. Our Sumter...
villages-news.com
Hurricane fears fueling tank-topping and last-minute pruning of palms at town square
Villagers are furiously stocking up and filing up ahead of the anticipated arrival of Hurricane Ian while The Villages started last-minute pruning of palm trees at town square. The hurricane is expected to arrive on Wednesday and Villagers who may not have been taking Ian seriously are obviously doing so...
villages-news.com
It’s hard to get around in The Villages due to traffic
I do not think ANY building should proceed that reduces wildlife habitat or increases traffic and congestion. The Villages is already making it so hard to get around with high-traffic volume. The wildlife have no place to go, and many people coming from other States have no regard for their...
Villages Daily Sun
Villager starts a new pug club
When a dozen pugs and their owners take a stroll around Lake Sumter Landing Town Square, it brings a smile to Jan Adams’ face. “Their personalities are just so charming,” she said of the pugs. “They’re devoted and loyal, and pugs don’t know any strangers. They’re not afraid of people and love the attention.”
villages-news.com
Nikki Gregory Erdman
Ms. Nikki Gregory Erdman, 78, of The Villages, FL passed away peacefully Tuesday, September 13, 2022, after a long battle with cancer. She retired at the senior executive level with the National Security Agency at Fort Meade, Maryland. She and her husband, Ervin (“Erd”) Erdman, moved to the The Villages in 2010 from Laurel, MD.
fox35orlando.com
Hurricane Ian: Lake County Emergency Information - evacuations, sandbags, shelters, school closings
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - As Hurricane Ian continues its ways across the Caribbean, it is expected to strengthen into a major hurricane. Florida is within the so-called "cone of uncertainty." As Floridians continue to prepare, here is the emergency information to know in Brevard County, including evacuations, road closures, school...
villages-news.com
Villagers learned hard lessons when Hurricane Irma struck in 2017
Villagers learned plenty of hard lessons when Hurricane Irma struck in 2017. It was the last major hurricane to hit Florida’s Friendliest Hometown and prompted community development districts in The Villages to seek millions of dollars in reimbursement from the Federal Emergency Management Agency. There were three very important...
villages-news.com
The Villages is not a resort for your grandchildren
In response a recent Letter to the Editor about rentals in The Villages – again this isn’t a RESORT for families. Your family needs to split their time visiting Grandma. We don’t need kids and other people taking advantage of our pleasures. The Villages are for us not your kids or grandkids. The “family” pool should be for us residents not kids also! This is “our” resort, not for kids.
Spring Hill Students Fake Illness To Leave School After Fellow Student Suffers Dehydration
SPRING HILL, Fla. – According to deputies, on Monday just before 1 p.m., Hernando County Sheriff’s deputies and Hernando County Fire and Emergency Services responded to Grace Education Academy, located at 11085 Hearth Road in Spring Hill in regards to several students experiencing an
