Tallahassee, FL

Ian strengthens as local storm watches remain in effect

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Hurricane Ian remains in a mode of intensification late Monday night as the increasingly powerful storm rips through the western tip of Cuba Tuesday. Ian's center is located about 100 miles southeast of the western tip of Cuba and is moving north-northwest at 13 MPH.
