Read full article on original website
Related
wtxl.com
Florida A&M's Moussa, Smith connect for three touchdowns to beat Alabama A&M in SWAC matchup
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Jeremy Moussa threw for 323 yards and three touchdowns, all to Xavier Smith, as Florida A&M won its 12th straight at home, scoring 24 straight points in the second half to beat Alabama A&M 38-25 Saturday night inside Bragg Stadium. Alabama A&M took a 10-0...
wtxl.com
ABC 27's Friday Night Overtime Play of the Week: Florida Week 5, Georgia Week 6
(WTXL) — This week's nominees for ABC 27 Friday Night Overtime Play of the Week features high school football athletes from Godby, Chiles and Leon high schools. Vote in the poll below as many times as you want until the poll closes Tuesday, Sept. 27 at 7 p.m. The...
wtxl.com
Ian strengthens as local storm watches remain in effect
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Hurricane Ian remains in a mode of intensification late Monday night as the increasingly powerful storm rips through the western tip of Cuba Tuesday. Ian's center is located about 100 miles southeast of the western tip of Cuba and is moving north-northwest at 13 MPH.
wtxl.com
City and County Officials preparing for Hurricane Ian prelandfall
LEON COUNTY, Fla. — While Leon County is inland, we know the impacts from the storm could still be felt in Tallahassee. So, local county and city leaders are working together to protect communities ahead of the storm. Right now, the city and county leaders have one message as...
Comments / 0