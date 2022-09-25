Read full article on original website
ESPN
Frances Tiafoe seals first Laver Cup title for Team World
Frances Tiafoe sealed Team World's first victory over Team Europe in the Laver Cup as he saved four match points en route to beating Stefanos Tsitsipas on Sunday. The American, who beat Roger Federer in the Swiss great's last competitive match Friday, proved a fly in Europe's ointment once again with a scintillating victory.
BBC
F1 to double number of 'sprint' events to six next season
Formula 1 will double the number of 'sprint' events to six next year. F1 and the teams had agreed to the increase back in April but confirmation had been delayed by new FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem. The FIA had asked for time to assess the impact of the increase...
ESPN
Remco Evenepoel follows breakthrough win with road race gold at cycling worlds
WOLLONGONG, Australia -- A fortnight after becoming Belgium's first Grand Tour winner in 44 years, Remco Evenepoel became his country's first men's elite road race world champion in a decade to cap his breakthrough season. Evenepoel won the Vuelta a Espana Grand Tour two weeks ago and was again dominant...
Laver Cup 2022 LIVE: Frances Tiafoe and Team World stun Europe and Roger Federer to win tournament
Team World produced a stunning comeback on the final day to shock Team Europe and win the Laver Cup for the first time, denying Roger Federer on the final tournament of his career.The World team, who had lost all four previous editions of the Laver Cup, needed to win three out of four matches to defeat the European team but swept a dramatic day to upset the odds at the O2 Arena in London. The script was flipped in style following the opening two matches of the day. After Andy Murray and Matteo Berrettini were beaten in the doubles,...
Roger Federer praises Team World’s ‘amazing comeback’ and hints at Laver Cup return in Vancouver
Roger Federer has hinted that he intends to return to the Laver Cup next year in a “different position” after his retirement from professional tennis.The 20-time grand slam singles champion played his final competitive match alongside Rafael Nadal in London, losing to Team World’s Frances Tiafoe and Jack Sock on Friday evening.Tiafoe and Sock’s win helped the John McEnroe-captained Team World to their first Laver Cup victory as Team Europe missed out on a fifth consecutive title at the event.The European selection, which also featured Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray, had led 8-4 entering the final day of competition...
Auger-Aliassime beats Djokovic; Team World leads Laver Cup
LONDON — (AP) — Felix Auger-Aliassime added a singles victory over Novak Djokovic to an earlier win in doubles Sunday, allowing Team World to take a 10-8 lead over Team Europe with two matches remaining in the Laver Cup. Auger-Aliassime, a 22-year-old from Canada, beat 21-time Grand Slam...
Tiafoe beats Tsitsipas to give Team World 1st Laver Cup win
LONDON — (AP) — Frances Tiafoe staved off four match points to beat Stefanos Tsitsipas 1-6, 7-6 (11), 10-8 on Sunday and clinched victory in the Laver Cup for Team World over Roger Federer's Team Europe for the first time. Tiafoe, a 24-year-old American, performed with the same...
WTOP
U.S. Soccer Schedule
Q-Thursday, Jan. 27 — United States 1, El Salvador 0. q-Wednesday, Feb. 2 — United States 3, Honduras 0. q-Thursday, March 24 — Mexico 0, United States 0. q-Wednesday, March 30 — Costa Rica 2, United States 0. Wednesday, June 1 — United States 3, Morocco...
MLS・
racer.com
Hamilton's Extreme E team gets first win of the season in contentious Chile X-Prix
X44 Vida Carbon Racing, the Extreme E team owned by Formula 1 star Lewis Hamilton, scored its first Extreme E victory of 2022 in a wild Copper X Prix final in Chile. The four-lap contest on the 3.05km/1.9-mile course in the Antofagasta desert ended with confusion over the winner, with on-the road victors McLaren Racing subject to penalties for clipping track markers. There was the potential for a similar punishment for X44 too, but with that flag not falling entirely, stewards decided not to take action.
Morgan Riddle socialises with her tennis WAG pals in London as boyfriend Taylor Fritz wins Laver Cup
TAYLOR FRITZ'S girlfriend Morgan Riddle celebrated Team World's Laver Cup triumph in style. Morgan was by Fritz's side throughout the entire competition at the O2 Arena in London and joined the celebrations after he helped his side beat Team Europe. The American's partner took to Instagram to share behind-the-scenes snaps...
SkySports
Eliud Kipchoge breaks his own world-record Marathon time in Berlin
Kenyan Eliud Kipchoge has broken his own world-record Marathon time by 30 seconds in Berlin, running the 26.2m course in 2:01:09. The 37-year-old, who has now won 15 of his 17 career marathons, including two Olympic triumphs and 10 major titles, was in a class of his own, setting a blistering pace along the flat, fast inner-city course from the start on an overcast day.
SkySports
Formula 1: Six Sprint events to take place during 24-race 2023 season as format gains approval
Doubling the amount of Sprint events has long been backed by teams, but has been a source of contention between F1 and governing body FIA, who had suggested earlier this year that the sport would continue with three. But F1 and the FIA have held positive discussions on the format,...
Athletics-Kipchoge will be at London Marathon, but not racing
LONDON, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Eliud Kipchoge will be the star attraction at the London Marathon this weekend but the Kenyan, who smashed his own world record for the distance in Berlin on Sunday, will restrict his exertions to handing out medals in the Mini-Marathon.
Novak Djokovic fuels Team Europe to 8-4 lead in Laver Cup
Novak Djokovic beat Frances Tiafoe in singles and teamed up with Matteo Berrettini for a doubles victory on Saturday to
