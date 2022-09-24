ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Cloud9, Team Liquid, and FURIA book their spots in the ESL Pro League season 16 playoffs

The final matches of Counter Strike’s ESL Pro League season 16 group stages have completed and Group D gave fans no surprises. Team Liquid and FURIA have progressed to the playoffs with the CIS Cloud9 roster topping the group and paving their way to the quarterfinals. Team Liquid needed this win to cement their way into the playoffs and, fortunately for the North American squad, they were successful, beating Cloud9 with a 2-0 scoreline.
NAVI teases championship-level VALORANT signing for VCT 2023

Natus Vincere made an announcement video for being accepted into the VALORANT EMEA franchise league and leaked a potential new player for their roster. The announcement video shows the owner of NAVI, Yevhen Zolotarov, running around the organization’s headquarters with the box that has the Spike from Riot Games that confirms their acceptance into the EMEA league. At 38 seconds into the three-minute video, Zolotarov runs into the merchandise room where a jersey is laid out in plain sight. The NAVI jersey clearly reads ‘ANGE1’ and is accompanied by a closed caption that reads ‘New 2023 samples arrived’.
Blacklisted: Carlos Rodriguez reportedly forced to sell G2 Esports shares by Riot

Carlos Rodriguez has been blacklisted by Riot Games and is being forced to sell his shares in G2 Esports, according to Esportmaniacos. Rodriguez recently stepped down as the CEO of G2 after he posted a video of himself partying with known misogynist and alleged human trafficker Andrew Tate. This video received backlash from the community but Rodriguez doubled down on his actions, saying that he would party with whoever he wanted. G2 released a statement a day later, saying that Rodriguez would take two months of unpaid leave. Shortly after, it was reported that G2 lost its VALORANT partnership spot in the Americas league due to the controversy, costing the organization millions. After G2 was denied VALORANT partnership, Rodriguez released a video saying that he would be stepping down as CEO.
Jojo outplays LEC MVP to show NA’s regional superiority in League

The 2022 League of Legends World Championship kicks off in three days and plenty of participating players are warming up in North America’s Champions Queue. The home advantage is clearly working in favor of NA players because they have been dominating the Champions Queue leaderboard. In the top 10 ranks, seven are held by LCS players. While players from other regions are also climbing up in leaderboard ranks, the journey has not been so smooth for them. MAD Lions’ Nisqy found this the hard way.
Buffs to off-meta builds slated for League Patch 12.19

Riot Games previewed buffs to a number of “outlier champions,” and more excitingly, an unspecified number of “off-meta builds,” in League of Legends‘ upcoming Patch 12.19. The changes were previewed by lead designer on League’s balance team Matt “Phroxzon” Leung-Harrison in a tweet today....
When does the Modern Warfare 2 beta end?

It’s been a fun couple of weekends for Call of Duty fans at the end of September. While Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 doesn’t drop until Oct. 28, the beta has been accessible for the last two weekends and gamers all around the world have been sliding, dolphin diving, and sprinting headfirst into the new entry in the long-standing FPS franchise.
Yay admits OpTic VALORANT roster will likely have to split up

It looks like OpTic Gaming’s chapter in VALORANT has nearly come to an end with fans unlikely to see the players compete together for VCT 2023. With OpTic failing to make the cut for VALORANT partnerships next year, Jaccob “yay” Whiteaker has spoken about what’s next for the players on the team.
Who are the best junglers at Worlds 2022?

In today’s League of Legends meta, junglers play a crucial role in the team’s success. Not only do they have to be mechanically talented, but junglers also must have incredible game knowledge and game sense to lead their team to victory. Whether through ganks, objective control, or teamfighting...
OpTic Gaming are crowned champions at HCS Orlando, securing their first Halo Major win

The fairytale ending to OpTic Gaming’s run at the HCS Orlando Major has been realized in front of an electric crowd, with the Greenwall putting on a dominant performance against Cloud9 to lift their first trophy of the year. They wasted little time dispatching C9, taking a confident 4-1 series victory in the grand finals off the back of highlight plays from all four players.
Sam Rolph wins MTG Arena Championship 1, earns 2023 Magic World Championship invite

Alchemy and Dominaria United Limited had the opportunity to shine over the weekend with the first Arena Championship tournament that directly feeds into the 2023 Magic World Championship. Sam Rolph won the Rakdos Midrange mirror match against Keisuke Sato to win the Arena Championship 1, earning $30,000 and an invitation...
No longer an island: The 5 best top laners at Worlds 2022

Worlds 2022 is kicking off in less than a week, ushering in some of the season’s best League of Legends action. With a total of 24 teams all aiming for the Summoner’s Cup, veterans and newcomers alike will be trying to showcase their skills. Every role will matter for the success, but with the meta of the Worlds patch likely shifting towards the top side of the map, the top laners will become even more valuable than ever. This list will include not only the best individual players but also will consider how important their contribution is to their teams.
MTG Arena Championship 1 finalist decklists and strategy

The first Arena Championship of the new Magic: The Gathering competitive system was a showcase of the game’s rotating digital-only format Alchemy. With the release of Dominaria United, Black decks have dominated Standard. Alchemy shares much of the same card pool with Standard, so it was natural that Black lists would be heavily represented at the Arena Championship.
Best champions to watch out for at Worlds 2022: an explanation on the meta

The League of Legends World Championship is kicking off in a few days, and teams are preparing their picks and strategies for the most important tournament of the season. After the end of the various regions’ summer playoffs played in patch 12.15, Riot Games has released three new patches, with huge changes and updates across all roles. At Worlds, teams will play on patch 12.18. Udyr, however, will be disabled throughout the tournament since he wasn’t enabled in the four major regions in playoffs.
Two classic Guilty Gear titles are getting rollback netcode updates

Guilty Gear fans have had nothing but wins over the last year and Arc System Works is adding two more to the tally by updating two classic titles with rollback netcode. After almost a full year of these rollback updates, ArcSys is finally bringing improved online performance to Guilty Gear Xrd Revelator and Guilty Gear Xrd Rev 2, two of the most-requested titles for this update.
When does the Splatfest event end?￼

Earlier this month, Nintendo revealed the dates for the first official Splatfest event for Splatoon 3. The main difference from the previous editions is the implementation of the three-team system: players can choose between Team Gear, Team Grab, and Team Fun based on what they would take with them to a deserted island.
