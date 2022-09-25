Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Cowboys' Jerry Jones suggests Cooper Rush could steal Dak Prescott's job, references departure of Tony Romo
Jerry Jones has been optimistic about Dak Prescott's return from injury ever since the quarterback fractured his thumb in the Cowboys' season-opening loss to the Buccaneers. But that doesn't mean the outspoken team owner is committed to Prescott as Dallas' starter for the rest of 2022. Discussing backup Cooper Rush ahead of Week 3 against the Giants, Jones told reporters Thursday that he'd welcome QB controversy, even comparing the situation to when Prescott replaced Tony Romo years ago.
Yardbarker
The earliest Dak Prescott will return from thumb surgery for Cowboys
The Dallas Cowboys are once again looking to overcome an injury-caused absence from Dak Prescott. Fortunately, unlike the gruesome ankle injury that knocked him out for the final 11 games of the 2020s season, the thumb injury he has now will only keep him sidelined for a handful of weeks.
ESPN
Dallas Cowboys WR Michael Gallup won't make return from ACL tear vs. New York Giants
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Michael Gallup's return to the Dallas Cowboys' lineup will have to wait one more week. Gallup will be inactive for the Monday night game vs. the New York Giants, the team announced, despite a full week of practice as he returns from a torn ACL in his left knee suffered in January. Gallup was listed as questionable and has gone through two full-padded practices the past two weeks.
Robert Griffin III offers himself to 1 NFL team as QB
Robert Griffin III still has an itch to play. RG3 last played in the NFL in 2020 and is currently an analyst for ESPN. But the 32-year-old is still hoping to hear from one team. The ESPN “Monday Night Countdown” crew featuring Griffin, Steve Young, Booger McFarland, Suzy Kolber and...
NBC Sports
Aaron Rodgers says he saw something on Buccaneers’ Jumbotron that helped Packers win
Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers hinted after Sunday’s win over the Buccaneers that the big screen in the Bucs’ stadium showed the Packers something that gave them some key insight in the game’s final moments. After the game, Fox sideline reporter Tom Rinaldi asked Rodgers why he was...
The NFL has finally ended the Pro Bowl game
No more Pro Bowl! The pointless, contactless exhibition walkthrough of a game is finally ending. Numerous reports on Monday morning indicate the NFL has decided to end the annual Pro Bowl game. It will be replaced with a longer celebration of the top players and feature a skills competition instead. It will include a flag football game and various other football and non-football skills, with the flag football game taking place at the home of the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday, February 5th.
Video: Patrick Mahomes angrily confronts Eric Bieniemy
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was visibly frustrated with offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy over how the team ran its final drive of the first half against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. The Chiefs took a conservative approach to end the half after getting the ball at their own 46...
NBC Sports
Rob Gronkowski attends Buccaneers home opener; agent isn’t aware of any change in his plans
The Buccaneers could use a few good pass catchers. There’s one who’s available for any team to sign. Tight end Rob Gronkowski. Gronk, according to JoeBucsFan.com, attended the regular-season home opener against the Packers. Per the report, there have been discussions about a potential return. The issue, however, is “sensitive” because tight end Kyle Rudolph had been a healthy scratch in the first two games of the year.
Mac Jones suffers potentially serious leg injury
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones suffered a serious-looking leg injury late in Sunday’s loss to the Baltimore Ravens. Jones and the Patriots were facing an 11-point deficit late against the Ravens, and were taking deep shots in a bad to try to get back in the game. On one attempt, Jones was hit as he threw by Calais Campbell, and his left leg twisted unnaturally underneath him.
AthlonSports.com
NFL Quarterback Reportedly Suffered 'Pretty Severe' Ankle Injury During Sunday's Game
An NFL starting quarterback exited on of Sunday's Week 3 game in a lot of pain with an injury. Unfortunately, it sounds like it's as serious as advertised. New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones has reportedly suffered a "pretty severe" high-ankle sprain. He sustained the injury in the midst of New England's 37-26 loss to the Ravens at Gillette Stadium yesterday.
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to referees blatant missed penalty
NFL referees certainly don’t have easy jobs. There’s a lot to watch on any given play and sometimes things simply go unnoticed as a result. That was the case during Monday night’s game between the Dallas Cowboys and the New York Giants when the referees missed an absolutely blatant pass interference penalty on the Giants.
NBC Sports
Ravens LB calls out Mac Jones' trash talk after beating Patriots
Mac Jones doesn't hesitate to bark at opposing players. Just ask Baltimore Ravens linebacker Patrick Queen. Queen dropped a potential interception on a pass from Jones early in the third quarter of Sunday's game at Gillette Stadium, and on the next play, Patriots running back Damien Harris punched in a 2-yard rush that gave New England a 20-14 lead at the time.
NBC Sports
Lamar Jackson takes a shot at his critics after Ravens beat Patriots
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has heard the criticism and he thinks it's unwarranted. And you know what? He's right. One of the constant critiques of Jackson's skill set is his ability as a pocket passer. But through the first three games of the 2022 NFL season, it's extremely hard to justify those concerns.
NBC Sports
Lamar Jackson is first QB to achieve this feat vs. Patriots in Belichick era
The New England Patriots defense got another painful reminder Sunday of how difficult Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is to defend. The 2019 league MVP torched the Patriots defense in leading the Ravens to a 37-26 win in their Week 3 game at Gillette Stadium. He completed 18 of 29...
NBC Sports
Shanahan takes blame for putting Jimmy G in 'bad spot' on safety
Kyle Shanahan shouldered some of the blame on the play that might have been the difference in the 49ers' 11-10 loss to the Denver Broncos on Sunday Night Football at Empower Field at Mile High. Midway through the third quarter with the 49ers leading 7-3, a San Francisco drive that...
NFL
NFL Power Rankings, Week 4: Eagles claim No. 1 spot; Titans, Cowboys and Jaguars fly up the board
Last week, the Bills felt like a juggernaut that had transcended the accepted bounds of the NFL Power Rankings. Seven days later, they can't even call the No. 1 spot their own. Such is life in the NFL, where everything is temporary and nothing is what it seems. Yesterday's Bills...
AthlonSports.com
Former NFL Player Uses 3 Words To Describe The Dallas Cowboys
The Dallas Cowboys are making a pretty controversial lineup decision tonight vs. the New York Giants. Jason Peters, an all-time great offensive tackle, is expected to make his debut for the NFC East franchise tonight. However, the Cowboys are expected to play Peters at guard instead of tackle. It's a...
NBC Sports
Giants fear Sterling Shepard’s knee injury is season-ending
Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard had to be carted off the field after the team’s final offensive snap in Monday night’s loss to the Cowboys, and afterward multiple Giants indicated the indication is that Shepard will miss the rest of the season. Giants coach Brian Daboll said it’s...
NBC Sports
Joey Bosa, Rashawn Slater having tests after Sunday injuries
The Chargers are waiting for word about the severity of injuries suffered by a couple of key players in Sunday’s loss to the Jaguars. Defensive end Joey Bosa injured his groin and left tackle Rashawn Slater left the game with a biceps injury. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that both players are going for tests on their injuries Monday.
NBC Sports
Why Wiseman's rapid development in camp is thrilling Kerr
SAN FRANCISCO – Three days into training camp, the biggest mystery surrounding the Warriors is starting to clarify. James Wiseman, who as a rookie struggled with court awareness and spatial understanding, is showing signs of processing the blur of activity around him and adapting on the fly. In short,...
