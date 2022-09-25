ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Tiger leaves NFL game with injury

By Staff Reports
The Clemson Insider
The Clemson Insider
 2 days ago

A former Clemson defensive lineman left his team’s NFL game Sunday due to an injury.

Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle DJ Reader left the team’s Week 3 game against the New York Jets in the second quarter with a left knee injury and was ruled out for the rest of the game.

Prior to exiting Sunday’s game, Reader recorded two tackles (one solo). Entering the game, he had posted eight total tackles (seven solo) and a fumble recovery across the Bengals’ first two games.

Drafted by the Houston Texans in the fifth round of the 2016 NFL Draft, Reader is in his seventh NFL season and third with the Bengals.

