Three shot at Pennsylvania amusement park, gunman flees scene

Police are still hunting Sunday for a gunman accused of shooting three people in an “altercation” at a Pittsburgh amusement park Saturday.

Three victims — two 15-year-old boys and a 39-year-old man — were wounded in the shooting, which sparked around 10:45 p.m. at the Kennywood amusement park, according to Allegheny police.

In the ensuing chaos, several people were trampled and injured as they tried to flee.

One of the boys was shot in the leg and taken to UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh in stable condition, while the adult was treated and released from UPMC Mercy with a gunshot wound to the leg.

The second teenager suffered a graze wound to the leg and left the park on his own, but later showed up at UPMC McKeesport.

Officials said the suspect appeared to be a young Black man wearing a dark hoodie and a COVID-style mask.

It’s unclear how the gun was brought into Kennywood, as all guests must pass through a metal detector to enter the park and all bags are searched.

The shooting came on the first night of the amusement park’s 20th annual Phantom Fall Fest, according to its website.

Kennywood was closed Sunday and will reopen Friday, the park said.