Ulster County, NY

97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Hudson Valley Family Loses Everything In Fire Above Grocery Store

A fire burning above a supermarket in the Hudson Valley has left a mother and her 2-year-old child without a home or belongings. Here's how the Hudson Valley can help. For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.
PHOENICIA, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Tasty Fall Cocktails Full of Spirit in the Hudson Valley

The days and evenings are officially getting colder so it is time to introduce you to the newest additions to the Hudson Valley Cold Weather Cocktail List for 2022. We reached out to area bars and restaurants and we want to share with you the refreshingly warm results that we have added to our ongoing list of soul-warming spirits. New to the list this year is the Orange Spiced Toddy, The Pumpkin Martini, and the Coconut Mojito.
BEACON, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Watch Pumpkins Get Chucked Out of Planes in Rhinebeck, NY

Look out below! The old Rhinebeck Aerodome will be hosting a fun fall event for the whole family. There's no argument here, the Hudson Valley is one of the top destinations for fall activities. Leaf peepers travel from near and far just to get a taste of the valley in the fall and take in the foliage and cool crisp air.
RHINEBECK, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Special ‘Greektober’ Festival Coming Soon to the Hudson Valley

You can say cheers or opa. There are so many cool festivals going on right now in the Hudson Valley and it can be hard to keep track of them all. I usually see a sign for one and in the moment say "I have to check that one out", but then I completely forget to go. I'm trying to change that and this one might be the most unique one festival I've ever heard of and it definitely seems like it will be a great time.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Noteworthy Memorial Garden Spotted Near Popular Newburgh Spot

It seems very sweet, but what's the story behind it?. I always enjoy spending time on the Newburgh waterfront, it's so beautiful and there are a ton of cool restaurants to enjoy. I was recently grabbing lunch down there and when I was trying to find a place to park I noticed something very interesting on the side. There was some kind of garden, it had older furniture and interesting lawn pieces in it.
NEWBURGH, NY
101.5 WPDH

Hudson Valley Family Restaurant With Historic Past Is Closing

A family restaurant in the Hudson Valley with ties to a longtime eatery shocked customers by announcing the restaurant is closing for good. On Saturday around 6 p.m., the owners of Laura's Family Restaurant posted news on Facebook that disappointed residents. The eatery that's located inside the Hudson Plaza at 2585 South Road in Poughkeepsie, New York is closing.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

Winston Farm hearing in Saugerties draws mixed reviews

Opinions at a public hearing on Winston Farm’s scoping document ranged from outright opposition to full support, with many speakers in between asking that more detailed information be included in the document. The hearing was held by the Saugerties Town Board at the Frank D. Greco Memorial Senior Center — a session that drew close to 200 people.
SAUGERTIES, NY
Hot 99.1

New Exotic Invasive Pest Found In NY State! See It? Report It!

New York State has been invaded! We have seen the Spotted Lanternfly. the land walking 'Frankenfish' and the Asian Longhaired Beetle invade our territory and they aren't the only ones. Today we have learned of the latest unwanted invasive species to enter the Empire State. According to the New York...
WILDLIFE
101.5 WPDH

Missing 14-Year-Old Found After Exhaustive Manhunt

The Internet has been relentless in its pursuit of a missing 14-year-old Hudson Valley girl who's now safely home with her family. Last week police asked for the public's help in finding a young Hudson Valley girl who has been missing since September 20. The Town of Wallkill Police in...
WALLKILL, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Small House in Woodstock, New York Needed to Film Master Class

They keep saying that the Hudson Valley is the new Hollywood. The Hudson Valley region of New York is getting that reputation fairly. Several movies and television shows have been made here in recent years. The area is attracting major projects with major talent as well. Those cast members love exploring while they're in town.
WOODSTOCK, NY
94.3 Lite FM

94.3 Lite FM

Poughkeepsie, NY
94.3 Lite FM Hudson Valley plays relaxing favorites while you work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

