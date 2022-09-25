Read full article on original website
Freshly Paved Rail Trail Reopens in Dutchess County, NY
When I first heard of this rail trail I was curious as to where it started and where it ended. A few weeks later, I visited a new town called Millerton. While visiting the village of Millerton, I came across a surprise. While visiting this small, cute and quaint little...
Incredible Double Rainbow Shines Over Hudson River For Second Time In Week
"What does this mean!!?" For the second time in a week, a breathtaking double rainbow shined over the Hudson Valley. Did you catch another double rainbow in the Hudson Valley? Late Monday afternoon a stunning double rainbow shined over the Hudson River in Newburgh, New York. Incredible Double Rainbow Appears...
Hudson Valley Family Loses Everything In Fire Above Grocery Store
A fire burning above a supermarket in the Hudson Valley has left a mother and her 2-year-old child without a home or belongings. Here's how the Hudson Valley can help. For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.
Tasty Fall Cocktails Full of Spirit in the Hudson Valley
The days and evenings are officially getting colder so it is time to introduce you to the newest additions to the Hudson Valley Cold Weather Cocktail List for 2022. We reached out to area bars and restaurants and we want to share with you the refreshingly warm results that we have added to our ongoing list of soul-warming spirits. New to the list this year is the Orange Spiced Toddy, The Pumpkin Martini, and the Coconut Mojito.
Watch Pumpkins Get Chucked Out of Planes in Rhinebeck, NY
Look out below! The old Rhinebeck Aerodome will be hosting a fun fall event for the whole family. There's no argument here, the Hudson Valley is one of the top destinations for fall activities. Leaf peepers travel from near and far just to get a taste of the valley in the fall and take in the foliage and cool crisp air.
Special ‘Greektober’ Festival Coming Soon to the Hudson Valley
You can say cheers or opa. There are so many cool festivals going on right now in the Hudson Valley and it can be hard to keep track of them all. I usually see a sign for one and in the moment say "I have to check that one out", but then I completely forget to go. I'm trying to change that and this one might be the most unique one festival I've ever heard of and it definitely seems like it will be a great time.
New York Woman Fatally Hit By Car Walking in Hudson Valley
Police are trying to figure out why a Hudson Valley woman was walking in the Hudson Valley in the middle of the night. For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.
Fire Destroys Popular Hudson Valley Restaurant, New York Owner Convicted
The owner of a popular Hudson Valley restaurant and his niece were convicted after a fire destroyed the eatery. For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.
Noteworthy Memorial Garden Spotted Near Popular Newburgh Spot
It seems very sweet, but what's the story behind it?. I always enjoy spending time on the Newburgh waterfront, it's so beautiful and there are a ton of cool restaurants to enjoy. I was recently grabbing lunch down there and when I was trying to find a place to park I noticed something very interesting on the side. There was some kind of garden, it had older furniture and interesting lawn pieces in it.
Hudson Valley Family Restaurant With Historic Past Is Closing
A family restaurant in the Hudson Valley with ties to a longtime eatery shocked customers by announcing the restaurant is closing for good. On Saturday around 6 p.m., the owners of Laura's Family Restaurant posted news on Facebook that disappointed residents. The eatery that's located inside the Hudson Plaza at 2585 South Road in Poughkeepsie, New York is closing.
What’s Brewin’? Hyde Park to Welcome Innovative Sake Brewery to Town
While many people are still navigating the feelings associated with the closing of a 25+ year staple brewery in Hyde Park, perhaps the news of a different type of brewery opening in the area will help fill the void. Here's what we know about the opening of Dassai Blue, a...
Enjoy Haunted History With The Maritime Museum In Kingston, New York
Ok so you might not see any skeletons on board but that doesn't mean that the Hudson River Maritime Museums Lantern tours during the month of October are a bit eerie, Some might even say downright scary. Haunted stories of the Hudson River and more are the themes of these...
Officials Announce Upcoming Closure Of Taconic State Parkway Ramp In East Fishkill
State officials announced an upcoming ramp closure on the Taconic State Parkway. The ramp from the southbound parkway in Dutchess County to Exit 37A (I-84 eastbound) in East Fishkill will close on Wednesday, Sept. 28, between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., the New York State Department of Transportation announced. Officials...
hudsonvalleyone.com
Winston Farm hearing in Saugerties draws mixed reviews
Opinions at a public hearing on Winston Farm’s scoping document ranged from outright opposition to full support, with many speakers in between asking that more detailed information be included in the document. The hearing was held by the Saugerties Town Board at the Frank D. Greco Memorial Senior Center — a session that drew close to 200 people.
Warehouse jobs grow in the Hudson Valley, but will they be filled?
Warehouses are booming across the region, creating thousands of jobs over the past two years. In fact, of all business sectors in the Hudson Valley, projections are that warehousing will continue to see the fastest growth in jobs. ...
Buffalo Biodiesel: Thieves are after cooking oil in Hudson Valley restaurants
In August, there was an incident that occurred at Aroma Thai & Oriental in Valley Cottage. Owner Atul Kumar told News 12 they lost hundreds of dollars as a result of the crime because he sells the used cooking oil to Buffalo Biodiesel Inc., who then recycles it into renewable energy.
New Exotic Invasive Pest Found In NY State! See It? Report It!
New York State has been invaded! We have seen the Spotted Lanternfly. the land walking 'Frankenfish' and the Asian Longhaired Beetle invade our territory and they aren't the only ones. Today we have learned of the latest unwanted invasive species to enter the Empire State. According to the New York...
Drunk New York Teen Destroys Historic Hudson Valley Building, SP
A drunk teen is accused of causing a horrific crash that closed a popular road, delayed school and destroyed a historic structure. On Friday, New York State Police announced a teen was arrested following a horrific crash that destroyed a historic barn in the Hudson Valley. Fire Destroys Historic Barn...
Missing 14-Year-Old Found After Exhaustive Manhunt
The Internet has been relentless in its pursuit of a missing 14-year-old Hudson Valley girl who's now safely home with her family. Last week police asked for the public's help in finding a young Hudson Valley girl who has been missing since September 20. The Town of Wallkill Police in...
Small House in Woodstock, New York Needed to Film Master Class
They keep saying that the Hudson Valley is the new Hollywood. The Hudson Valley region of New York is getting that reputation fairly. Several movies and television shows have been made here in recent years. The area is attracting major projects with major talent as well. Those cast members love exploring while they're in town.
