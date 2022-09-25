ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Tua Tagovailoa leaves with frightening injury in Week 3

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa left Sunday’s game against the Buffalo Bills following what was a scary scene, but he later returned. Tagovailoa’s head slammed head off the turf on a hit from Bills linebacker Matt Milano that drew a roughing the passer penalty. He appeared dazed when he got to his feet and then nearly collapsed after taking a few steps. You can see the frightening sequence below:
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Mac Jones suffers potentially serious leg injury

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones suffered a serious-looking leg injury late in Sunday’s loss to the Baltimore Ravens. Jones and the Patriots were facing an 11-point deficit late against the Ravens, and were taking deep shots in a bad to try to get back in the game. On one attempt, Jones was hit as he threw by Calais Campbell, and his left leg twisted unnaturally underneath him.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mac Jones
msn.com

NFL Ends 71-Year Tradition And It's About Damn Time

The NFL is replacing the Pro Bowl with weeklong skills competitions and a flag football game, The Associated Press has learned. The new event will replace the full-contact showcase started in 1951. It will be renamed “The Pro Bowl Games” and will feature AFC and NFC players showcasing their football and non-football skills in challenges over several days. The 2023 Games will be held in Las Vegas, and the flag football game at Allegiant Stadium is Sunday, Feb. 5.
NFL
NBC Sports

New details on Mac Jones' injury suggest possible IR stint

The New England Patriots might be without their starting quarterback for the next few weeks. Mac Jones is believed to have suffered a high-ankle sprain during Sunday's loss to the Baltimore Ravens, according to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero. While it's good news the 24-year-old's X-rays were negative, Jones could be placed on injured reserve if his MRI on Monday confirms the initial diagnosis.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ravens#Espn#American Football#The New England Patriots
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Patriots holding their breath on Mac Jones injury

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones left Sunday’s game against the Baltimore Ravens with a leg injury. The injury happened in the fourth quarter, as Baltimore was closing in on a victory. It occurred after Jones’ leg got twisted up after taking a hit from Ravens defensive lineman Calais Campbell. After the hit, Jones immediately hopped off the field on one leg and headed towards the locker room.
NFL
numberfire.com

Patriots' Mac Jones dealing with 'pretty severe' ankle sprain

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones reportedly suffered a "pretty severe" ankle sprain in the team's Week 3 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, the NFL's Tom Pelissero reports. What It Means:. Jones suffered the injury on his last throw of the game, and was unable to put any pressure on...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Free from distractions, QB Tua Tagovailoa finally thriving with Dolphins

Tua Tagovailoa's first two NFL seasons might be best remembered for the persistent questions about his place with the Dolphins than for his performance on the field. What a difference a new coaching regime makes. Through three games under new head coach Mike McDaniel, Tagovailoa has a 117.8 passer rating,...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy