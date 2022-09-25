Read full article on original website
Patriots QB Mac Jones gets a big injury update after undergoing x-rays
The New England Patriots have more to worry about than their 37-26 loss in the home opener to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. Their starting quarterback, Mac Jones, went down with what looked like a serious ankle injury late in the fourth quarter. The play came on a quarterback hit...
Mac Jones suffers potentially serious leg injury
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones suffered a serious-looking leg injury late in Sunday’s loss to the Baltimore Ravens. Jones and the Patriots were facing an 11-point deficit late against the Ravens, and were taking deep shots in a bad to try to get back in the game. On one attempt, Jones was hit as he threw by Calais Campbell, and his left leg twisted unnaturally underneath him.
Chris Simms calls out Calais Campbell for 'borderline dirty' hit on Mac Jones
NBC Sports analyst Chris Simms is not a fan of the hit from Baltimore Ravens defensive lineman Calais Campbell that resulted in the injury of New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones. During Tuesday’s episode of Pro Football Talk, he even went as far as calling the play “borderline dirty.”...
New details on Mac Jones' injury suggest possible IR stint
The New England Patriots might be without their starting quarterback for the next few weeks. Mac Jones is believed to have suffered a high-ankle sprain during Sunday's loss to the Baltimore Ravens, according to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero. While it's good news the 24-year-old's X-rays were negative, Jones could be placed on injured reserve if his MRI on Monday confirms the initial diagnosis.
