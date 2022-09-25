Read full article on original website
Marvel fans shocked to discover why Warner Bros. passed on making an ‘Iron Man’ movie
Looking at how comic book adaptations have been Hollywood’s bread-and-butter for over 20 years and counting, it’s very easy to forget that plenty of powerful producers and major studios has exceedingly little interest in superhero cinema prior to the post-millennium boom. Even Iron Man, which ultimately changed the industry forever, failed to escape development hell for years.
‘Andor’ Cast: Why Maarva Actor Fiona Shaw Looks So Familiar
Fiona Shaw portrays Cassian's adopted mother, Maarva, in 'Andor.' Where might viewers have seen the actor before the 'Star Wars' series?
Leslie Grace 'couldn't resist' sharing 'Batgirl' behind-the-scenes footage
"Batgirl" may have been scrapped, but that hasn't stopped interest in the film.
Blade MCU movie loses director
Trouble is afoot in the MCU. Bassam Tariq, the director of upcoming Marvel movie Blade, is no longer on the project. This comes as a bit of a shock, as filming was expected to begin on the action movie in November. The Hollywood Reporter broke the news with a comment...
DC Just Revealed Joker's Real Name After 82 Years
There's no denying that the Joker is one of the most recognizable comic book villains out there but despite being around for over eight decades, there are a lot of things we still don't know about Batman's archnemesis which is all the more astonishing considering there have been numerous iterations of the character. Now, DC Comics has seemingly revealed Joker's real name, putting an end to the years-long confusion surrounding his identity.
Keanu Reeves Returning for Long-Awaited Sequel, Social Media Goes Nuts
Recently, Warner Bros. confirmed that Hollywood star Keanu Reeves will portray fan-favorite character John Constantine once again in a sequel to the 2005 hit film Constantine. Fans have called for the studio to make a sequel to the blockbuster movie for years. So it’s no surprise many couldn’t contain their excitement after reports came out of the sequel as fans freaked out on social media over the news.
‘Andor’ just made ‘Indiana Jones’ part of ‘Star Wars’ canon with the greatest Easter egg ever
Warning: This article contains spoilers for Andor episode 4. The rest of Star Wars might as well throw in the towel now, as the latest episode of Andor has just supplied us with the greatest Easter egg any entry in the saga is ever likely to achieve. In episode 4,...
Tom Hanks Reveals If He's Spoken With Marvel for MCU Role
The Marvel Cinematic Universe is the largest franchise in Hollywood and has landed some of the most popular actors the industry has ever seen. Tom Hanks is one of the few A-list actors that has yet to be cast in an MCU role, but it's not for not trying. In a recent stop on the press tour for Disney+'s Pinocchio, the Oscar-winning star says he simply has yet to be contacted by Marvel Studios.
Marvel Boss Kevin Feige Teases Elizabeth Olsen’s MCU Return: ‘Anything’s Possible in the Multiverse’
Elizabeth Olsen is one of creative leaders honored for Variety’s 2022 Power of Women presented by Lifetime. For more, click here. Elizabeth Olsen’s film career began — explosively — with the 2011 Sundance sensation “Martha Marcy May Marlene,” after which she went to co-star in a number of independent films. But she soon noticed, Olsen tells Variety in an interview for her Power of Women cover story, that she was perhaps being pigeonholed.
Michael Keaton breaks silence on Batgirl cancellation
The Batman actor gives his thoughts on the decision to scrap the film
Another Warner Bros. Animated Series Is Being Removed Forever And Never Getting Released Again
Warner Bros. Discovery appears to be continuing its controversial tactic of erasing its own content in order to qualify for tax incentives, with the well-regarded Final Space animated series being completely buried by the company. According to the above statement by Final Space creator and star Olan Rogers, Warner Bros. Discovery has decided to allow the streaming rights to expire and when it is removed from Netflix, not release it in any form again. The company has also ceased production of physical media like DVDs for the first two seasons of Final Space, and DVDs for the third season apparently were never made in the first place.
‘Andor’ Star Diego Luna Grew Up Thinking R2-D2 Had a Totally Different Name
'Andor' star Diego Luna admitted 'Star Wars' lingo can be challenging, especially as a native Spanish speaker. In fact, he grew up calling R2-D2 a completely different name.
Chris Evans Says ‘Sam Wilson is Captain America’ Ahead of 4th Movie: Everything to Know About Anthony Mackie’s Marvel Film
A new leading man. Captain America 4 will feature Anthony Mackie playing the star-spangled superhero, a fact Chris Evans emphasized when addressing speculation that he’d return to the big screen as Steve Rogers. “Sam Wilson is Captain America,” Evans tweeted in July 2022 after a tweet from The Hollywood...
Marvel’s Fantastic Four Reboot Has Taken Another Big Step Forward After Signing On New Director Matt Shakman
The days of the Fantastic Four no longer being available to use in the Marvel Cinematic Universe are long gone. In July 2019, several months after Disney’s acquisition of 21st Century Fox was completed, it was announced that an MCU-set Fantastic Four movie was in development, and at D23 earlier this month, it was confirmed that WandaVision’s Matt Shakman has taken over as the project’s writer. Now Fantastic Four has taken another big step forward by scoring its writers.
'Andor' Episode 4 Review: Rebellion Begs for Duplicity From More Than Just Cassian
Following the three-episode series premiere, Andor jettisons off in an entirely new—and welcome—direction as director Susanna White and writer Dan Gilroy take the reins to explore tension-filled double-lives on Coruscant and rebellious spirits on Aldhani. At the end of “Reckoning” last week, Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) and Luthen...
New Star Trek Movie Removed From Paramount Release Calendar
Well, it looks like Star Trek fans are going to have to wait even longer than expected to see the fourth film in the Chris Pine movie franchise. Pine and most of the main cast from the Kelvin films are on-board for a fourth installment, which was supposed to hit theaters in 2023. Unfortunately, that is no longer the case. Paramount has opted to take the new Star Trek off the calendar entirely.
If you're not watching Andor, you're missing out — here's why
Andor, with multiple characters missing, got even better. Here's our case for why you need to watch Andor on Disney Plus.
Netflix Superhero Series ‘Grendel’ Scrapped Despite Filming Multiple Episodes: Report
It’s been one year since Netflix announced it would be adapting a live-action Grendel series — but according to new reports, the show has since been scrapped by the streamer. According to The Wrap, the decision to cancel Grendel was not “taken lightly” and will not affect the...
Netflix just canceled comic book show Grendel — before a single episode even aired
Netflix’s cancelation spree continues, and this time the streamer has canceled a show before it’s even aired. Last September Netflix first ordered an eight-episode initial season of Grendel, based on the comic series by Matt Wagner. Now, according to Variety, it’s no longer going to stream on Netflix.
‘Ready Or Not’ & ‘Scream 6’ Star Samara Weaving Attached To Lead Action-Horror Pic ‘Azrael’ From ‘Godzilla Vs. Kong 2’ & ‘You’re Next’ Scribe
EXCLUSIVE: Ready Or Not and Scream 6 actress Samara Weaving is attached to star in action-horror movie Azrael, which is being eyed by producers as a franchise. Evan Katz (Haunting Of Bly Manor) is aboard to direct the original script by You’re Next scribe Simon Barrett who has the Godzilla Vs Kong sequel coming in 2024. Principal photography is slated to begin October 10 in Estonia. Story details are being kept under wraps on this one, but we know that Joker financier Jason Cloth and his C2 Motion Picture Group partner Dave Caplan (The End We Start From) recently won the rights in a competitive...
