KAKE TV
Residents pickup pieces after Newton apartment fire
NEWTON, Kan. (KAKE) - More than a dozen people are looking for a new place to live and trying to salvage what's left after a devastating apartment fire Sunday. People are without a place to live, and have lost everything. The fire tore through the fourplex destroying material possessions and many personal memories that can never be replaced.
Aggravated burglary on Red Fox Lane; Salina man arrested
A Salina man was arrested after an aggravated burglary incident in southeast Salina early Monday evening. When a 62-year-old Salina woman returned to her home on Red Fox Lane at approximately 6:30 p.m. Monday, she heard a door at the back of the house slam shut, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning.
Salina man shot at while parked in his driveway early Sunday
A Salina man was not injured early Sunday morning when his SUV was shot at while he was sitting inside. At approximately 12:50 a.m. Sunday, the 37-year-old had just pulled into his driveway in the 800 block of Osage Avenue when two black Chevrolet Impalas turned west off of Broadway Boulevard onto Franklin Street. The two vehicles slowed down as they approached his residence. Then he heard what sounded to be a gunshot and the rear window of his 2007 GMC Yukon shattered, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning.
KWCH.com
Swarms of unidentified bugs a nuisance in S. Wichita neighborhood
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It hasn’t been a typical beginning of the week for Wichita residents Steve and Evelyn Sandell. They realized something was wrong when they observed small black bugs swarming up and down their driveway and the exterior of their house. “I got up [Monday]. I opened...
KAKE TV
Wichita man arrested following cutting incident
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) -WPD has arrested 39-year-old Samuel Burns of Wichita following an investigation into a cutting incident in the 1600 block of N. Pennsylvania. Interference with law enforcement. Criminal threat. At approximately 6:45 p.m. Monday, WPD officers were dispatched to a disturbance with weapon call in the 1600 block...
Winfield man dies in Jeep crash Tuesday
A 49-year-old Winfield man died when his Jeep crashed a couple of miles south of Winfield Tuesday.
UPDATE: Accident blocks part of K-61 near Langdon Tuesday morning
RENO COUNTY — A North Carolina semi driver rolled his truck and trailer Tuesday morning in Langdon. According to the Reno County Sheriff's Office, around 6 a.m. 57-year-old Raymond Gonzalez from Randleman, North Carolina, was traveling northeast on K-61 and as he entered Langdon, his truck and trailer left the road and entered the south ditch. Gonzalez tried to get the semi back on the road, but overcorrected and the semi-truck and trailer overturned on its passenger side sliding into the North side of K-61.
kfdi.com
Wichita woman arrested for fatal 2020 shooting
Police have arrested a 31-year-old Wichita woman in connection with a fatal shooting outside a club two years ago. Autumn Metcalf was booked into jail after her arrest on Monday. She was wanted for the August, 2020 shooting death of 33-year-old Joe Wheeler III, who was found dead in his car outside the Baby Dolls club in the 4900 block of North Arkansas. Police said a disturbance broke out inside the club and continued in the parking lot.
Donkey shot and killed in Haysville, owner looking for answers
A beloved pet donkey was shot and killed while in a pasture in Haysville. Now, the owner is looking for answers.
Salina police: Cause of death determined in Guzman case
The cause of death of a Salina man whose body was found in a central Salina backyard in July has been determined to be an accidental overdose. In a news release this afternoon the Salina Police Department issued the following statement. "The autopsy and toxicology findings have been received for...
KAKE TV
14-year-old girl accused of making shooting threat at Salina South
SALINA, Kan. (KAKE) - A 14-year-old girl is in custody after allegedly making a shooting threat in Salina. On September 26, 2022, police say a school resource officer was made aware of a threatening statement written on one of the women’s bathroom walls at Salina South High School. The statement indicated that a school shooting would take place on September 27, 2022, at 8:30 a.m.
Former Kansan hunkers down ahead of possible Hurricane Ian flooding
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – While there is concern over Hurricane Ian causing massive waves on the coast of Florida, one former Kansan who retired in central Florida is already taking action for possible floods. “We have heard it could be a big issue. That’s the way we understand it,” said former Sedgwick County Sheriff Robert […]
KAKE TV
Wichita police asking for help identifying man who allegedly took photos of women in changing rooms
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - WPD is asking for your help identifying this person, who they say was reported to have been unlawfully taking photos of women in changing rooms at an east Wichita department store. They say the incident occurred on Sept. 7 at around 6:30 p.m. If you have...
KAKE TV
Towne East shooting: Motion to charge teen as adult set for January hearing
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - There will be a hearing in early next year to determine whether a teen accused of killing another teenager at Towne East Square will be charged as an adult. The suspect is accused of killing 14-year-old TrenJ'vious Hutton at the east Wichita mall on March 18.
McPherson County Crime Stoppers looking for burglar who hid in bathroom ceiling
McPherson County Crime Stoppers is looking for a suspected burglar.
Wichita man arrested for stabbing another man over 30 times
A man from Wichita has been arrested by the Wichita Police Department (WPD) after stabbing another man over 30 times.
KAKE TV
'This is very traumatic for us': Family of Wichita man remember his life following deadly shooting
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - The family of a 21-year-old Wichita man who police say was shot and killed nearly two weeks ago at a south Wichita mobile home park say his loss has been difficult to process. The shooting happened at around 1:30 a.m. on September 15 in the 4500...
Off-duty WPD detective arrested after city bus crash
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A detective with the Wichita Police Department (WPD) was arrested following a crash involving a city bus Friday night. According to a news release sent out by WPD, just before midnight, officers were dispatched to a non-injury accident at W Douglas Ave and S Waco St involving a City of Wichita […]
