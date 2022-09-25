Rob Edwards’ sacking after just 11 games in charge of Watford is the latest in a long line of changes under the ownership of Gino Pozzo and his family.Here, the PA news agency looks at the club’s turbulent managerial history since they entered the boardroom.Rob’s reignEven by Watford’s standards, Edwards’ reign was a short one.Only Oscar Garcia, who resigned due to ill health after four games, and his ill-fated replacement Billy McKinlay, who was sacked after just two, have spent shorter spells in one of football’s hottest seats.Edwards earned the role after leading Forest Green to promotion from League Two...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO