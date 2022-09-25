ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corrections and clarifications

By Corrections and clarifications column editor
​• We called Liz Truss and other female political leaders “heads of state” ( First rule of First Blokes club? Don’t talk politics , 22 September, G2, p6), when “heads of government” was meant. Also Leo Varadkar is the former taoiseach of Ireland, not the president, and he wasn’t in office in 2015 when the referendum to legalise gay marriage was passed.

• The prosthetics expert Kazu Hiro was incorrectly identified by his former name, Kazuhiro Tsuji ( Facial attraction , 16 September, G2, p4).

• Other recently amended articles include:

Hilary Mantel, celebrated author of Wolf Hall, dies aged 70

Tracey Emin to auction work to fund Margate studios for emerging artists

London’s blooming: gardens flourish on the tube – photo essay

Editorial complaints and correction requests can be sent to: guardian.readers@theguardian.com .

You can also write to: Readers’ editor, Kings Place, 90 York Way, London N1 9GU, or leave a voicemail on +44 (0) 20 3353 4736.

