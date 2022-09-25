ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Colts stun Chiefs on Matt Ryan’s late TD pass

 2 days ago

Matt Ryan threw a 12-yard touchdown pass to Jelani Woods with 24 seconds left as the Indianapolis Colts stunned the visiting Kansas City Chiefs 20-17 on Sunday afternoon.

Ryan passed for 222 yards and both his touchdown passes were to the rookie Woods. Rodney McLeod intercepted a deflected pass with two seconds remaining, Jonathan Taylor rushed for 71 yards and Michael Pittman Jr. caught eight passes for 72 yards for Indianapolis (1-1-1).

Patrick Mahomes passed for 262 yards, one touchdown and one interception for the Chiefs (2-1). Mahomes fell to 13-3 in 16 career September starts.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire rushed for a touchdown and Travis Kelce had a scoring reception for Kansas City. Nick Bolton had two of the Chiefs’ five sacks.

The Colts possessed the ball for eight minutes, 14 seconds on their decisive drive as they moved 76 yards on 16 plays.

The Kansas City defense appeared to be getting off the field when Bolton sacked Ryan to set up fourth-and-14 with 4:48 remaining. But Chris Jones said something to Ryan and was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct and the 15-yard penalty gave Indianapolis the ball near midfield.

Later on the drive, Ryan hit Alec Pierce for 14 yards to the Kansas City 12. Two plays later, Ryan hit Woods for the go-ahead score.

Kansas City outgained the Colts 315 to 259.

The Chiefs controlled the ball for the first 7:04 of the third quarter with Matt Ammendola booting a 26-yard field goal for a 17-10 lead. Indianapolis received a 51-yard field goal from Chase McLaughlin to pull within four with 2:53 left.

Kansas City had a chance to pad the lead early in the fourth quarter when it lined up for Ammendola’s 42-yard field goal. Instead, a fake was called and holder Tommy Townsend’s intended pass to Noah Gray fell incomplete with 13:29 remaining.

Five minutes later, the Chiefs were again in field-goal range and Ammendola missed wide left from 34 yards.

Kansas City led 14-10 at halftime. Edwards-Helaire scored on a 1-yard run and Mahomes hit Kelce on the two-point conversion with 1:46 left to account for the four-point lead.

Skyy Moore of the Chiefs muffed a punt just 73 seconds into the game with Kylen Granson recovering and Indianapolis taking over at the Chiefs’ 4. Three plays later, Woods caught a 1-yard scoring pass from Ryan to give the Colts a 7-0 lead.

Mahomes tossed a 3-yard scoring pass to Kelce with 34 seconds left in the period but Ammendola missed the extra point.

Indianapolis led 10-6 after McLaughlin’s 43-yard field goal with 9:40 left in the half.

–Field Level Media

The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Aaron Rodgers' Pregame Entrance

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers are at Raymond James Stadium for today's huge NFC matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. As usual, Rodgers was dressed for the occasion. Ahead of the late-afternoon game against the Bucs, the Packers showed some photos of Rodgers making his entrance via the...
GREEN BAY, WI
ClutchPoints

Patriots coach Bill Belichick’s 4-word response to Mac Jones’ injury following loss vs. Ravens

The New England Patriots fell to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, but that might not be their biggest loss from Sunday’s game. Quarterback Mac Jones went down with an apparent left leg injury and is having the injury evaluated, the Patriots announced following the game. The injury occurred on Jones’ final play of the game when Ravens defensive tackle Calais Campbell appeared to land on Jones’ leg after he threw an interception to Ravens corner Marcus Peters.
BALTIMORE, MD
