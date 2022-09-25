ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

Toronto uses long ball to power past Tampa Bay

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OGKVQ_0i9sGwKN00

George Springer slugged two of Toronto’s four homers as the Blue Jays widened the gap in the American League wild-card race with the Tampa Bay Rays, beating the division foe 7-1 Sunday afternoon in St. Petersburg, Fla.

The Blue Jays (86-67) pounded three home runs off ace Shane McClanahan to increase their lead to two games over Tampa Bay (84-69) in the chase for the No. 1 wild-card and home-field advantage.

Springer went 3-for-4 with a walk, two runs and three RBIs. Teoscar Hernandez launched a mammoth two-run shot, and Alejandro Kirk ripped a solo homer as Toronto won its second straight game after dropping a pair to open the four-game series.

Over five innings, Ross Stripling (9-4) yielded one run on six hits, while fanning three without a walk.

Harold Ramirez went 3-for-4 to raise his average to .313, and Wander Franco had a single to stretch his hitting streak to a career-high 12 games. Randy Arozarena doubled and drove in a run.

Back on the mound after a brief four-plus-inning start Tuesday, McClanahan (12-7) gave up six hits over five innings. He allowed four runs and two walks to go with two strikeouts.

Tampa Bay won the season series 10-9 and own the wild-card tiebreaker over Toronto.

The Blue Jays used an impressive power display to grab a 3-0 lead.

Batting fourth as the club’s designated hitter, Kirk took McClanahan deep while leading off the second. He drove the southpaw’s 97 mph four-seamer to left for his 14th homer.

Springer provided the pop in the third after Raimel Tapia opened with an infield single. The center fielder lashed a slider from McClanahan and sent out a 375-foot opposite-field pop to right field for a 3-0 lead.

In the bottom half, Taylor Walls’ leadoff double came home to score after a groundout by Manuel Margot and a sacrifice fly from Arozarena.

Springer barreled up another blast off McClanahan in the fifth — a colossal 439-foot rocket to center for his 23rd homer and a 4-1 lead.

In the eighth after Matt Chapman walked, Hernandez launched the day’s longest homer — a 464-foot shot to left-center — for his 22nd long ball.

Tapia led off the ninth with his third triple and plated the final run on Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s two-out single.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
numberfire.com

Braves' Travis d'Arnaud not in Monday lineup

The Atlanta Braves did not list Travis d'Arnaud in their lineup for Monday's game against the Washington Nationals. D'Arnaud will sit out Monday's game as the Braves bring Marcell Ozuna into the lineup at designated hitter. Ozuna will bat eighth, and William Contreras will take over at catcher for d'Arnaud.
MLB
Yardbarker

MLB Odds: Rays vs. Guardians prediction, odds and pick 9/27/2022

The Tampa Bay Rays and Cleveland Guardians will begin a three-game series with a Tuesday night matchup at Progressive Field in Cleveland. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes a Rays-Guardians prediction and pick, laid out below. Cleveland has clinched...
CLEVELAND, OH
numberfire.com

Marlins' Nick Fortes sitting versus Mets Tuesday

The Miami Marlins did not list Nick Fortes in their lineup for Tuesday's game against the New York Mets. Fortes will take the evening off while Jacob Stallings handles catching duties and bats seventh against the Mets. Fortes is projected to make 13 more plate appearances this season, with 2...
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Tampa, FL
Sports
City
Tampa, FL
Saint Petersburg, FL
Sports
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Springer
Person
Wander Franco
Person
Shane Mcclanahan
Person
Matt Chapman
Person
Don Mattingly
Person
Homer
Person
Manuel Margot
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Long Ball#Toronto#The Blue Jays#American League
Yardbarker

MLB Odds: Yankees vs. Blue Jays prediction, odds and pick 9/27/2022

The New York Yankees are over the border to face the Toronto Blue Jays in the second of a three-game series on Tuesday night at the Rogers Centre. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes a Yankees-Blue Jays prediction and pick, laid out below.
BRONX, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Tampa Bay Rays
MLB Teams
Miami Marlins
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
NewsBreak
MLB
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

78K+
Followers
59K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy