Nancy Pelosi was booed during a surprise appearance at the Global Citizen music festival in New York City. The Democratic US House speaker took the stage to speak about the climate crisis, with some booing being heard from the audience, videos from the event show.“As speaker of the House, I am here to thank you for your dazzling advocacy, entrepreneurial thinking, and determination as global citizens,” she said.Others in the crowd cheered for the California lawmaker while some could be heard heckling. The sounds from the audience continued for most of her speech.“It’s thanks to your help that the...

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 1 DAY AGO