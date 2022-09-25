ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Imperial County, CA

MANA de Imperial Valley introduces the 2022 Las Primeras honorees

EL CENTRO — MANA de Imperial Valley has selected the three honorees for the Las Primeras Awards in Imperial Valley, according to a press release. Each year MANA de Imperial Valley honors Latina women who embody the values and philosophy of the organization of empowering Latinas through leadership development, community service and advocacy.
EL CENTRO, CA
Holtville Farmers Market, An Evening of Firsts

HOLTVILLE — Mostly comprised of either political or colorful crafts booths, a single vendor at last week’s farmers market stood out against the others for its foreboding décor: Witch Your Soul. The booth was simple, featuring only a small table with a black tablecloth covered in homemade...
HOLTVILLE, CA
El Centro PD Issues Community Alert Regarding Attempted Kidnapping

Originally Published By: El Centro Police Department Facebook Page. “Please see the attached press release about an attempted kidnapping. Here are eight tips to help prevent your child from being abducted:. 1. Keep the lines of communication open between you and your children. They should know your cell phone number,...
EL CENTRO, CA
Border Patrol Agents Seize Cloned BP SUV

CALEXICO — An 18-year-old U.S. citizen driving a cloned U.S. Border Patrol SUV was arrested on Sunday, Sept. 25, after he ditched the vehicle, attempted to flee on foot and was caught by pursuing Border Patrol agents west of Calexico. Around 6:25 p.m., El Centro Sector remote video surveillance...
CALEXICO, CA
Transient Killed in Stabbing Outside Calexico’s Donut Ave.

CALEXICO — A 38-year-old transient was fatally stabbed in the parking east of the Donut Avenue at Third Street and Paulin Avenue about an hour before sunrise on Saturday, Sept. 24. In area known for its concentration of unhoused individuals and farm laborers seeking a day’s work, the report...
CALEXICO, CA
Excessive heat continues, and more moisture will quickly return

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - The Desert Southwest is dealing with much drier conditions with hotter than normal temperatures. Afternoon highs continue to peak at 105-110 degrees which is about 5 to 10 degrees above normal. An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect until 11 p.m. Tuesday for portions of...
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
Calexico PD Seeks Info on Body at E. Rivera and Highway 98

CALEXICO — More than 48 hours after an anonymous daytime report led Calexico police to a deceased male on the side of the road at East Rivera Street and Highway 98 on the eastern edge of the city, authorities on Friday afternoon, Sept. 23, were still looking for answers.
CALEXICO, CA
Two bodies found in Somerton

According to the Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO), two bodies were located around County 13th street and Avenue F on Thursday, September 22, 2022. The post Two bodies found in Somerton appeared first on KYMA.
SOMERTON, AZ
Imperial County Sheriff’s Office: Sept. 14-20

IMPERIAL COUNTY — The following reports were collected from the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office call logs from Sept. 14 to Sept. 20. 6:47 p.m.: A semi-truck was blocking traffic in the middle of Highway 78 and 111 outside Brawley. 10:01 p.m.: A woman, her mother, and her boyfriend...
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
Three people suffer injuries following car accident on Friday

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - On Friday, September 23, 2022, three people suffered injuries following a car accident. Moreover, in a press release, the crash occurred at approximately 1:50pm in El Centro. Additionally, there were two vehicles:. A Ford F-550 Black 2015 Dodge Challenger (the car the three travelers drove...
EL CENTRO, CA

