Read full article on original website
Related
thedesertreview.com
MANA de Imperial Valley introduces the 2022 Las Primeras honorees
EL CENTRO — MANA de Imperial Valley has selected the three honorees for the Las Primeras Awards in Imperial Valley, according to a press release. Each year MANA de Imperial Valley honors Latina women who embody the values and philosophy of the organization of empowering Latinas through leadership development, community service and advocacy.
holtvilletribune.com
Holtville Farmers Market, An Evening of Firsts
HOLTVILLE — Mostly comprised of either political or colorful crafts booths, a single vendor at last week’s farmers market stood out against the others for its foreboding décor: Witch Your Soul. The booth was simple, featuring only a small table with a black tablecloth covered in homemade...
crimevoice.com
El Centro PD Issues Community Alert Regarding Attempted Kidnapping
Originally Published By: El Centro Police Department Facebook Page. “Please see the attached press release about an attempted kidnapping. Here are eight tips to help prevent your child from being abducted:. 1. Keep the lines of communication open between you and your children. They should know your cell phone number,...
calexicochronicle.com
Lithium Valley Commission Draft Report: What’s in It, What’s Not
SALTON SEA — California’s blue-ribbon commission on lithium this week released a draft of its report after a lengthy delay that has pushed its Oct. 1 deadline further back into the end of the year. In its draft report, the Lithium Valley Commission makes 44 recommendations around eight...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
holtvilletribune.com
Border Patrol Agents Seize Cloned BP SUV
CALEXICO — An 18-year-old U.S. citizen driving a cloned U.S. Border Patrol SUV was arrested on Sunday, Sept. 25, after he ditched the vehicle, attempted to flee on foot and was caught by pursuing Border Patrol agents west of Calexico. Around 6:25 p.m., El Centro Sector remote video surveillance...
Homicide in Imperial Valley as ICSO investigates
On Saturday, September 24, 2022, Imperial County Sheriff's Deputies from the Winterhaven station responded to shots fired in the 1800 block of Sapphire Lane. The post Homicide in Imperial Valley as ICSO investigates appeared first on KYMA.
Ex-President of DHS-ICE Union Local in San Diego Indicted Over Embezzlement
A former U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer and former president of a local union for government employees has been indicted on federal charges of allegedly embezzling funds from the union he headed, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced Friday. Felix Luciano, 60, of San Diego, served from 2011-18 as...
holtvilletribune.com
Transient Killed in Stabbing Outside Calexico’s Donut Ave.
CALEXICO — A 38-year-old transient was fatally stabbed in the parking east of the Donut Avenue at Third Street and Paulin Avenue about an hour before sunrise on Saturday, Sept. 24. In area known for its concentration of unhoused individuals and farm laborers seeking a day’s work, the report...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Arizona motorcyclists now able to pass through traffic when riding on the streets
Senate Bill 1273 will allow Arizona motorcyclists to filter through lanes effective as of Saturday September 24, although there are some exceptions. The post Arizona motorcyclists now able to pass through traffic when riding on the streets appeared first on KYMA.
kyma.com
Excessive heat continues, and more moisture will quickly return
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - The Desert Southwest is dealing with much drier conditions with hotter than normal temperatures. Afternoon highs continue to peak at 105-110 degrees which is about 5 to 10 degrees above normal. An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect until 11 p.m. Tuesday for portions of...
Ex-president of DHS-ICE Labor Union in San Diego indicted for wire fraud
A former U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer and former president of a local union for government employees has been indicted on federal charges.
One man dead and son injured in Winterhaven shooting
One Yuma man is behind bars after being accused of murdering a father and injuring that man's son. The post One man dead and son injured in Winterhaven shooting appeared first on KYMA.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Small checkpoint on desolate California highway making big-time drug seizures
According to Mendoza, the area's desolate location is considered a shortcut to Los Angeles and other metropolitan areas, and that's why smugglers take a chance going through the checkpoint.
holtvilletribune.com
Calexico PD Seeks Info on Body at E. Rivera and Highway 98
CALEXICO — More than 48 hours after an anonymous daytime report led Calexico police to a deceased male on the side of the road at East Rivera Street and Highway 98 on the eastern edge of the city, authorities on Friday afternoon, Sept. 23, were still looking for answers.
UPDATE: Two bodies found in Yuma County
According to the Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO), two bodies were located around County 13th street and Avenue F on Thursday, September 22, 2022. The post UPDATE: Two bodies found in Yuma County appeared first on KYMA.
Two bodies found in Somerton
According to the Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO), two bodies were located around County 13th street and Avenue F on Thursday, September 22, 2022. The post Two bodies found in Somerton appeared first on KYMA.
calexicochronicle.com
Imperial County Sheriff’s Office: Sept. 14-20
IMPERIAL COUNTY — The following reports were collected from the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office call logs from Sept. 14 to Sept. 20. 6:47 p.m.: A semi-truck was blocking traffic in the middle of Highway 78 and 111 outside Brawley. 10:01 p.m.: A woman, her mother, and her boyfriend...
kyma.com
Three people suffer injuries following car accident on Friday
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - On Friday, September 23, 2022, three people suffered injuries following a car accident. Moreover, in a press release, the crash occurred at approximately 1:50pm in El Centro. Additionally, there were two vehicles:. A Ford F-550 Black 2015 Dodge Challenger (the car the three travelers drove...
Comments / 0