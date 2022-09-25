Mac Jones suffers ankle injury at end of Patriots' loss to Ravens; X-rays negative

The Patriots’ season might already be on the brink after three games — not because they lost to the Ravens Sunday, but because they might have lost their quarterback for a bit.

Mac Jones suffered what looked like a painful ankle injury on his last pass attempt of Sunday’s loss — a game-sealing interception.

After releasing the ball, Ravens defensive lineman Calais Campbell fell directly on Jones’ left ankle, causing it to bend at an awkward angle. The second-year quarterback screamed in pain and limped straight off the field to the locker room.

The quarterback finished with 323 passing yards and three interceptions — and one possibly costly injury.

Bill Belichick was unable to offer any insight into Jones’ condition after the game, but NFL Network's Ian Rapoport tweeted later that X-rays on Jones' ankles reportedly came back clean , meaning he's avoided a fracture.

That said, it still feels like we stand a good chance of seeing Brian Hoyer next week when the Patriots face the Packers on the road.