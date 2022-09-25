ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Mac Jones suffers ankle injury at end of Patriots' loss to Ravens; X-rays negative

By Khari Thompson
WEEI Sports Radio
WEEI Sports Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LeecR_0i9sGL6q00

The Patriots’ season might already be on the brink after three games — not because they lost to the Ravens Sunday, but because they might have lost their quarterback for a bit.

Mac Jones suffered what looked like a painful ankle injury on his last pass attempt of Sunday’s loss — a game-sealing interception.

After releasing the ball, Ravens defensive lineman Calais Campbell fell directly on Jones’ left ankle, causing it to bend at an awkward angle. The second-year quarterback screamed in pain and limped straight off the field to the locker room.

The quarterback finished with 323 passing yards and three interceptions — and one possibly costly injury.

Bill Belichick was unable to offer any insight into Jones’ condition after the game, but NFL Network's Ian Rapoport tweeted later that X-rays on Jones' ankles reportedly came back clean , meaning he's avoided a fracture.

That said, it still feels like we stand a good chance of seeing Brian Hoyer next week when the Patriots face the Packers on the road.

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: Erin Andrews' Sideline Outfit Is Going Viral Today

Erin Andrews is once again dominating the sideline with her outfit game. The Fox Sports sideline reporter is on the call for Sunday afternoon's "Game of the Week" between the Buccaneers and the Packers. Andrews is rocking a pretty awesome sun hat. Hey, it's hot in Florida on Sunday afternoon,...
FOOTBALL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Baltimore, MD
Baltimore, MD
Football
Local
Maryland Sports
Local
Maryland Football
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
CBS Sports

Cowboys' Jerry Jones suggests Cooper Rush could steal Dak Prescott's job, references departure of Tony Romo

Jerry Jones has been optimistic about Dak Prescott's return from injury ever since the quarterback fractured his thumb in the Cowboys' season-opening loss to the Buccaneers. But that doesn't mean the outspoken team owner is committed to Prescott as Dallas' starter for the rest of 2022. Discussing backup Cooper Rush ahead of Week 3 against the Giants, Jones told reporters Thursday that he'd welcome QB controversy, even comparing the situation to when Prescott replaced Tony Romo years ago.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ian Rapoport
Person
Mac Jones
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL fans were suspicious of the Dolphins' fishy explanation for an apparent Tua Tagovailoa concussion

The Dolphins came away from Sunday’s early afternoon action by beating the juggernaut Bills (+4.5) — one of the biggest wins in recent franchise memory. They even won despite a hilarious “Butt Punt” that might have played into their favor in the end. But their explanation for a Tua Tagovailoa injury might cloud what they accomplished after finishing a 3-0 start to their season.
NFL
The Spun

Look: OJ Simpson Calls For NFL Quarterback's Benching

Former NFL running back O.J. Simpson is calling for a starting quarterback benching. Simpson, who starred in the NFL before being accused - and later acquitted - of murdering his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend, Ron Goldman, took to social media this week. The former NFL star believes...
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Patriots#Ankles#Ankle Injury#American Football#Nfl Network
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Wife Of Troubled NFL Star Brett Favre

Former NFL star Brett Favre has been making headlines for all the wrong reasons as of late. The Hall of Fame quarterback is currently in the middle of a welfare scandal in his home state of Mississippi. Favre has not yet been charged with anything, though it's possible his role...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
WEEI Sports Radio

WEEI Sports Radio

Boston, MA
5K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from Boston, including the Red Sox, New England Patriots, Celtics, Bruins and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/weei

Comments / 0

Community Policy