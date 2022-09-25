ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports Edge: Is there a solution to the growing decline of officials at high school games?

By Rick Wolff
 2 days ago

No matter where you go in the United States today, there’s an increasingly growing concern about the lack of certified HS refs/officials/umpires to work our kids’ games.

It’s at that point where, in some states, varsity games - in all sports - are suddenly being postponed because there are so few refs. For example, in Tennessee, HS high school football games which are traditionally slated for Friday night, are now being pushed to Thursday night simply because of the lack of refs to work the games. In NJ, HS varsity baseball games, which routinely have two umpires working a game, now have only one because there aren’t enough.

Problem is, nobody seems to have a real solution to all this. Most refs are in their 60s or 70s, and as they retire, there are very few younger refs to replace them. Some are turned away by the lack of pay and the immense time commitment. Some don’t like the verbal (and sometimes physical) abuse from sports parents. Whatever the reason, this has become a real concern.

As such I decided to reach out Barry Mano, president of the National Association of Sports Officiais, to get his take on all this. I think you’ll find his views to be most insightful. All that, plus an interview with Erik Poldroo, the co-founder of a new mental heath app for college athletes.

KXRM

Student athletes, two volunteer coaches suspended following Cannon Game brawl

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado High School Activities Association (CHSAA) has issued a ruling after reviewing the incident that occurred at the 45th Cannon Game on Friday. In a follow-up to the statement made by CHSAA on Monday morning, Dalton Sprouse, the Director of Communications for Pueblo School District 60, said that CHSAA had reviewed […]
PUEBLO, CO
News Channel Nebraska

Shenandoah cancels remaining varsity football season

SHENANDOAH, Iowa - Shenandoah High School Activities Director Jon Weinrich announced Tuesday that the school is forfeiting the remainder of its varsity football season because of season-ending injuries to a number of starting players and the lack of adequate numbers to continue to field a roster to compete safely. Weinrich...
SHENANDOAH, IA
State
Tennessee State
FOX40

Amador High School varsity football season over due to investigation

AMADOR COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Amador High School varsity football team’s season is over due to the scope of the allegations made about a group chat involving players, the Superintendent of Amador County schools said.  Initially, the district suspended the varsity team on Sept. 17 as they awaited an administrative review of the allegations. […]
AMADOR COUNTY, CA
WCIA

Communities step up to support high school football player

RIVERTON, Ill. (WCIA) – Riverton Community High School’s football team is showing their support for another school’s player after he collapsed during their game Saturday.  “It’s really just been, ‘What can we do to help? How can we support you,’” Brad Polanin, the superintendent of Riverton Schools, said. Jayden Veesenmeyer, a senior running back for […]
RIVERTON, IL
Tina Howell

NFL eliminates Pro Bowl, replaced with skills challenges and flag football game.

The NFL Pro Bowl which was first played in 1951 is officially no more. The NFL will be replacing the Pro Bowl with weeklong skills competitions and a flag football game. The new events will be renamed “The Pro Bowl Games” and it will allow AFC and NFC players the opportunity to show off their football and non-football skills in different challenges over several days.
LAS VEGAS, NV
All the latest sports news from NYC, including the Yankees, Mets, Giants, Knicks and more.

