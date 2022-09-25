Sports Edge: Is there a solution to the growing decline of officials at high school games?

No matter where you go in the United States today, there’s an increasingly growing concern about the lack of certified HS refs/officials/umpires to work our kids’ games.

It’s at that point where, in some states, varsity games - in all sports - are suddenly being postponed because there are so few refs. For example, in Tennessee, HS high school football games which are traditionally slated for Friday night, are now being pushed to Thursday night simply because of the lack of refs to work the games. In NJ, HS varsity baseball games, which routinely have two umpires working a game, now have only one because there aren’t enough.

Problem is, nobody seems to have a real solution to all this. Most refs are in their 60s or 70s, and as they retire, there are very few younger refs to replace them. Some are turned away by the lack of pay and the immense time commitment. Some don’t like the verbal (and sometimes physical) abuse from sports parents. Whatever the reason, this has become a real concern.

As such I decided to reach out Barry Mano, president of the National Association of Sports Officiais, to get his take on all this. I think you’ll find his views to be most insightful. All that, plus an interview with Erik Poldroo, the co-founder of a new mental heath app for college athletes.