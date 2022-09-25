ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Charles, MO

St. Charles man charged in sister’s murder near casino

By Kevin S. Held
FOX 2
FOX 2
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05E43q_0i9sFk1600

ST. CHARLES, Mo. – A St. Charles man has been charged in a double shooting that claimed the life of his own sister.

According to Lt. Tom Wilkison, a spokesman for the St. Charles Police Department, the shooting happened just around 3:30 p.m. at an apartment in the 100 block of Ameristar Boulevard, near the Ameristar Casino and Resort.

Police arrived at the apartment to find two women had been shot . One of the victims, Tracy Bradford, had been shot in the head and was pronounced dead at the scene. She was 37.

Another victim, a 32-year-old woman, had been shot in the face but managed to lock herself in a bedroom with her 6 and 8-year-old sons. The children were not injured in the shooting.

Trending: St. Peters Family comes close to catching Pujols 700th home run baseball

Wilkison said detectives identified the 32-year-old’s boyfriend, Trae Spratt, as the alleged shooter.

Investigators said Spratt, who is not the father of the two boys, and the 32-year-old had been living together but were in the process of separating. While Spratt was moving his items from the apartment, he heard the 32-year-old and his sister talking about him. Spratt took out a handgun, shot both women, and fled.

Spratt later turned himself in to officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.

On Sunday, the St. Charles County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Spratt with one count of first-degree murder, one count of first-degree domestic assault, two counts of first-degree endangering the welfare of a child, and four counts of armed criminal action. Spratt remains jailed on a $2 million cash-only bond.

Meanwhile, Wilkison said the 32-year-old victim is expected to survive and her children are with family.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSDK

Major Case Squad investigation of St. Ann shooting leads to murder charge

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A St. Louis man was charged with murder after police said he shot and killed a man in St. Ann last week. James Cody, 30, was charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a firearm in connection with the deadly shooting of 32-year-old Terrance Washington.
SAINT ANN, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Saint Charles, MO
Saint Charles, MO
Crime & Safety
City
St. Louis, MO
City
Saint Louis, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
KMOV

21-year-old killed in shooting at South County apartment complex

SOUTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) - Police are investigating a homicide that happened at a South County apartment complex Monday afternoon. The homicide occurred at the Southmoor Apartments, on Golf Ridge Lane, just before 2:15 p.m. Officers told News 4 that two women were shot, one was dead at the scene. The other woman was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries; she was treated and released. Police believe an argument led to the shooting.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Shooting#Casino#Violent Crime#Ameristar Boulevard#Pujols 700th
midriversnewsmagazine.com

O’Fallon lauds detective for solving five cold case murders

During his report at the Sept. 22 City Council meeting, O'Fallon city Administrator Mike Snowden called the council’s and audience’s attention to a remarkable accomplishment by one of the city's own. “I would like to tell you about one of our police officers,” Snowden began. “Det. Sgt. Jodi...
O'FALLON, MO
5 On Your Side

Man killed in St. Ann shooting overnight

ST ANN, Mo. — The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis has been activated to investigate a shooting that left a man dead overnight. St. Ann police responded shortly after midnight Saturday to a fatal shooting on the 10000 block of Douglas Court. A spokesperson for the Major Case Squad said the victim was a 32-year-old man.
SAINT ANN, MO
KMOV

Man shot in Marlborough in South County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- A man was shot in the Marlborough village in south St. Louis County Saturday night, police said. St. Louis County Police said officers responded just before 10 p.m. to the 8100 block of Watson Road. The man who was shot was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

St. Joseph Correctional Center Reports Inmate’s Death

A Saint Joseph correctional center is reporting an offender’s death on Friday. The Missouri Department of Corrections says 55-year-old offender Kenneth Harper passed away Friday afternoon at the Capitol Regional Medical Center in Jefferson City. Harper was serving multiple life sentences for child molestation and statutory rape from Linn...
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX 2

Mehlville High School lockdown lifted

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – An anonymous threat has caused Mehlville High School to lock down Monday. The Mehlville School District said as of 12:30 p.m., police were at the school investigating. They assured all parents that all students and staff are safe. The lockdown was lifted at approximately 1:40 p.m. The district said all […]
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
FOX 2

FOX 2

43K+
Followers
11K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis news, weather, and sports is on FOX2Now.com.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy