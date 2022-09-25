ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, IN

Off-road crash kills 13-year-old girl in Jefferson County

By Aaron Chatman
FOX59
FOX59
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Yy59E_0i9sFgUC00

JEFFERSON CO., Ind. (WEHT) — Officers say an investigation was opened after a teenage girl was found dead following an off-roading accident.

Yesterday around 5:09 p.m., Indiana Conservation Officers tell us they were dispatched to the 1600 block of N. 600 W. in Jefferson County for a serious accident with injury.

Car seat clinic helps parents feel safe

According to officers, a side-by-side ORV was found on its side. A 13-year-old female in the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene, officers say.

Authorities have not released the cause of the crash nor the identity of the girl. Officers say they will release more information as it becomes available.

UP NEXT: P rinceton holds parade for WNBA Jackie Young

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX59

Bedford man sentenced to 85 years for child molestation

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ind. — A judge sentenced a Bedford man to 85 years in the Indiana Department of Corrections on several child molestation charges. Joshua Stevens, 35, was convicted on five counts of child molesting in connection to sexual abuse first reported to police in January of 2020. The victim told investigators the abuse took […]
BEDFORD, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jefferson County, IN
Accidents
Jefferson County, IN
Crime & Safety
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Accidents
Local
Indiana Sports
County
Jefferson County, IN
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
FOX59

5 winning Powerball tickets worth more than $3 million sold in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS – Check your tickets! Five winning Powerball tickets worth more than $3.1 million collectively were sold in Indiana for Saturday’s drawing. According to the Hoosiers Lottery, the winning tickets included a $2 million ticket sold in New Albany and a $1 million ticket sold in Laurel. The tickets were for the Sept. 24 Powerball […]
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

Trafalgar residents to see 43% sewer rate increase

TRAFALGAR, Ind. — Residents of Trafalgar are bracing themselves for a 43% increase in sewer bill rates. The rate hike will be broken up into two phases, and the first increase will be reflected on next month’s billing cycle. Town officials said the 43% increase is necessary to keep up with the town’s rapid growth […]
TRAFALGAR, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parade#Off Roading#Traffic Accident#Jefferson Co#Indiana Conservation#N 600 W#Orv#Nexstar Media Inc
FOX59

Bryant’s big first half lifts Cincinnati over Indiana 45-24

CINCINNATI (AP) — Ben Bryant passed for 314 of his 354 yards in the first half with a career-high four touchdowns, and Tyler Scott had career-highs with 185 receiving yards and three TDs, as Cincinnati defeated Indiana 45-24 on Saturday. The Bearcats (3-1) won in Bloomington last season, a victory they believe helped jumpstart a […]
CINCINNATI, OH
FOX59

FOX59

42K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Get breaking news, the most accurate weather and sports from central Indiana's largest news team. https://fox59.com/

 https://fox59.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy