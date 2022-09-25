The Ups and Downs of Growing Older: Beyond Seventy Years of Living by Dr. Viola Mecke is a new book that addresses the physical changes, as well as the challenges individuals and families may encounter in daily living, communication, and relationships as one ages. It combines Dr. Mecke’s professional background as a clinical psychologist and psychology professor with her personal experience as an aging adult (she is 94!) to help others navigate this often trying time in life.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 14 DAYS AGO