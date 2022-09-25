Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Aurora sends shoplifters to jailDavid HeitzAurora, CO
October means the Pumpkin weigh-off and the 50th annual Art & Pumpkin Festival in Half Moon Bay, Ca is almost HereJames PatrickHalf Moon Bay, CA
How to Find Best Restaurants in SF Bay Area (Opinion)Terry MansfieldSan Francisco, CA
The Most Loved U.S. Cities For RetirementCadrene HeslopFlorida State
Related
psychologytoday.com
Are Your Good Intentions Sabotaging Your Relationship?
Studies suggest that sacrificing doesn’t guarantee a boost in relationship satisfaction, and it often backfires. Part of the reason our sacrifice is not as beneficial as we may think is that our partner often isn’t even aware of our sacrifice. Relational sacrifices that were more challenging were negatively...
psychologytoday.com
What Makes Two People Click in a Relationship?
Many people come to therapy asking questions about their intimate relationships. Some common questions are:. “How do I know if I’m looking for the right qualities in a romantic partner?”. “What do I do if I’m having doubts about my relationship?”. “How can I make him/her love me...
A Unique Perspective On Aging
The Ups and Downs of Growing Older: Beyond Seventy Years of Living by Dr. Viola Mecke is a new book that addresses the physical changes, as well as the challenges individuals and families may encounter in daily living, communication, and relationships as one ages. It combines Dr. Mecke’s professional background as a clinical psychologist and psychology professor with her personal experience as an aging adult (she is 94!) to help others navigate this often trying time in life.
psychologytoday.com
Enlist Your External World to Unlock Positive Life Change
Making a positive change in your life on your own can be extremely difficult. If your external world doesn't support your efforts to change, you are more likely to fail. Three external influences that can undermine your efforts include how you structure your life, the people around you, and pop culture messages.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
I wrote about my experience with a Greek life date tradition. The responses gave me hope.
The Greek system can do better. The responses I received on my column about a weekend fraternity date made me feel sad but also affirmed and hopeful.
A Guide to Becoming an Effective Leader: The 6 Traits of Every Successful Leader
Good leaders get things done. Great leaders inspire change and positive outcomes over the long term.
CNBC
The 3 biggest signs of 'passive aggressive' and 'childish' behavior: Harvard body language expert
We've all had to deal with passive aggressiveness at some point. A boss raises a dismissive eyebrow when you speak, or a friend boxes you out of the conversation at a group brunch. But the lines are often blurred. I certainly struggled with this myself, which is why I spent...
AFAF: The Men I Date Are Intimidated With My Co-Parenting Relationship!
How close is too close?! Shameka called in for advice because she says her dating life is suffering because of the close relationship she has with her child’s father. Although she says it all about the kids, her prospects think that she’s a little too close for comfort!
Comments / 0