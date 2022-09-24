Read full article on original website
Related
What will the Valley look like in 2040? The answer may surprise you
PHOENIX — Think about the Valley in 2002. No State Farm Stadium, Y2K, downtown Phoenix was a ghost town after 3 p.m. Now imagine what the Valley will look like 20 years from now. “We're projecting we're going to add another million and a half people to Maricopa County...
AZFamily
Pick-up days to change for City of Phoenix’s bulk trash program
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Just days before the City of Phoenix is set to launch an adjustment to its collection days, and the city’s Public Works Department said it’s adjusting days again, this time for its bulk trash customers as it continues to struggle with staffing. Earlier this...
azbigmedia.com
11 best neighborhoods in Phoenix for housing investments
Since making Arizona their preferred location in recent years, investors of all skill and monetary levels are finding the state’s real estate market to be a fantastic investment decision. Investors have a wide variety of properties to choose from, and the region also boasts a burgeoning population, a booming tourism industry, first-rate amenities, construction of major industrial and commercial centers, and reasonably priced housing. But what are the best neighborhoods in Phoenix for real estate investments?
azbigmedia.com
How Chris Loeffler re-shaped Downtown Mesa
It takes guts to be an entrepreneur even during the best of times. Chris Loeffler, CEO and co-founder of Caliber, showed he’s got more than his fair share of chutzpah when he told his parents that he planned to quit his job to start a real estate company — in 2009. At the time, he was working as a senior associate in the audit and assurance practice for PwC in Phoenix, but he had always liked the idea of becoming an investor and saw an opportunity to pursue that path.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox10phoenix.com
Construction begins on I-17 from Phoenix to Sunset Point: What to expect and for how long
PHOENIX - Construction is underway on the I-17 improvement project – we have the details on what Arizona drivers can expect and how long this project is going to be going on. Construction began on the night of Sept. 26 on 23 miles of I-17 from Anthem all the...
Weekend wrap-up: Here are the biggest Arizona stories from Sept. 23-25
PHOENIX —Phoenix police found about one million fentanyl pills at a West Valley home in a record bust, Scottsdale tells HOAs they can’t require overseeding and these three metro Phoenix restaurants were named in the New York Times Restaurant List 2022. Here are some of the biggest stories...
azbigmedia.com
Here’s how Phoenix aims to transform McDowell Road
A long-neglected stretch of McDowell Road in central Phoenix could one day be transformed with shade trees, enhanced lighting, colorful crosswalks and murals. Representatives from the City of Phoenix Street Transportation Department met with the public Tuesday night to discuss the McDowell Road Revitalization Project to bring safety and aesthetic improvements to a section of the road from Seventh Street to State Route 51.
fox10phoenix.com
The old Valley National Bank in Phoenix at risk of being demolished
PHOENIX - The old Valley National Bank near 19th Avenue and Bethany Home Road was first designed in 1963, and the historic building is in jeopardy of being demolished. Advocates for the preservation of the building road are speaking up although the Chase Bank branch has been closed for some time.
IN THIS ARTICLE
peoriatimes.com
Arizona towns, tribes rethink planned water cuts
Faced with deep cuts to the water supply, and angry that other states are not doing their share, tribes and local governments in Arizona are increasingly talking about backing off earlier offers to give up some water. The Gila River Indian Community said in August that it will begin storing...
Helicopter crashes in Arizona desert; 2 aboard not injured
A helicopter crash-landed in the Arizona desert Monday morning but authorities said the two people aboard walked away with no injuries.
azdot.gov
I-17 Improvement Project north of Anthem officially begins construction the week of Sept. 26
PHOENIX – The first phase of work for the Arizona Department of Transportation’s long-awaited Interstate 17 Improvement Project from Anthem Way to Sunset Point is now underway. Drivers will start to see changes to this 23-mile corridor as the work zone is established and construction begins. The $446...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
nevalleynews.org
Some Phoenix residents using community and personal gardens to save money—hot housing market, increased growth contribute to higher Valley food costs
The Valley’s hot housing market and intense population growth account for the majority of increase in the cost of living—a whopping 13% —which includes gas and food in the Phoenix metropolitan area. The Federal Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) has factored in a blistering Phoenix housing boom...
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Restaurants in Scottsdale, AZ
Scottsdale, Arizona is a picturesque desert community east of Phoenix. The city contains a vast array of fine dining experiences ranging from seafood to Italian, from vegetarian to Mexican, and everything in-between. I have compiled the following list through online customer reviews and articles about each particular restaurant. I paid...
East Valley Tribune
$80M farm sale heralds new epicenter of growth
The Arizona Dairy Co. earlier this month sold its last 270 acres in Mesa on the southwest corner of Sossaman and Elliot roads for $80 million, paving the way for a mammoth manufacturing campus projected by the new owner. Shopoff Realty Investments said in a news release after the sale...
Feds hike moving to Phoenix, real estate market to "balanced" territory
On September 23, the Federal Reserve increased interests rates and an additional three quarters of a point to combat inflation.
East Valley Tribune
Developers not lovin’ Mesa’s drive-thru proposals
The commercial development community is not lovin’ Mesa Planning Divison’s proposed changes to the zoning rules for drive-thru restaurants, and they’d rather have them their way. Roughly 60 people logged in for an online community meeting on Sept. 21 to discuss the proposed new rules, which are...
fox10phoenix.com
Helicopter crashes north of Mesa; 2 people on board not seriously hurt
SALT RIVER PIMA INDIAN COMMUNITY, Ariz. - No one was seriously injured when a small helicopter crashed on the morning of Sept. 26 on the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community. SkyFOX was over the scene Monday morning, near the Beeline Highway and Gilbert Road. Federal Aviation Administration officials said a...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
60-year-old disappears after going to hike AZ trail, cops say. Car found at trailhead
A 60-year-old woman disappeared after going on a hike in Arizona, authorities said. Kathleen Patterson left her home around 7:30 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 25, the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. Patterson was going to hike at Spur Cross, which is in the Cave Creek...
Comments / 1