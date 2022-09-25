Read full article on original website
FOX Sports
Miami Marlins or Chicago White Sox: Which team is more appealing to manage | Flippin' Bats
Ben Verlander and Alex Curry talk about the managerial issues that the Miami Marlins and Chicago White Sox are facing. Don Mattingly is officially out of Miami after this season and the White Sox confirm that Tony La Russa will not return this season due to health reasons. The White Sox face a bigger issue as Tony La Russa still has a year left in his contract.
numberfire.com
Josh Bell sitting for San Diego Sunday afternoon
San Diego Padres infielder Josh Bell is not in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Colorado Rockies. Bell is being replaced at designated hitter by Brandon Drury versus Rockies starter Kyle Freeland. In 622 plate appearances this season, Bell has a .269 batting average with a .792...
Pittsburgh Pirates designate Michael Chavis and Greg Allen for assignment
The Pittsburgh Pirates designated infielder Michael Chavis and outfielder Greg Allen for assignment on Monday. The moves come a day
numberfire.com
Albert Pujols sitting Sunday for St. Louis
St. Louis Cardinals infielder Albert Pujols is not in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Pujols is being replaced at designated hitter by Juan Yepez versus Dodgers starter Michael Grove. In 332 plate appearances this season, Pujols has a .265 batting average with an...
numberfire.com
Andrew Knizner not in Cardinals' Sunday lineup
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Andrew Knizner is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Knizner is being replaced behind the plate by Yadier Molina versus Dodgers starter Michael Grove. In 268 plate appearances this season, Knizner has a .203 batting average with a .563 OPS, 2...
Frank Schwindel lands next job after Cubs release
Frank Schwindel has landed his next gig after being released by the Cubs earlier this month. Schwindel signed with the Águilas Cibaeñas of the Dominican Winter League, the team announced on Twitter over the weekend. Schwindel will join Águilas in November, the team announced. Schwindel, the first...
numberfire.com
Ji-hwan Bae sitting for Pittsburgh Monday
The Pittsburgh Pirates did not list Ji-hwan Bae in their lineup for Monday's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Bae will take the night off while Miguel Andujar joins the lineup at designated hitter and bats third. Bryan Reynolds will take over for Bae in centerfield. The speedy rookie has stolen...
Two HRs from Hunter Renfroe help Brewers slam Reds
Hunter Renfroe went 4 for 5 with two home runs and five RBIs to lead the visiting Milwaukee Brewers to
FOX Sports
Brewers host the Cardinals to open 2-game series
St. Louis Cardinals (89-65, first in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (82-71, second in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (11-13, 3.35 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 144 strikeouts); Brewers: Adrian Houser (6-9, 4.62 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 66 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -111, Brewers -109; over/under is 8...
numberfire.com
Matt Duffy riding pine for Angels Sunday
The Los Angeles Angels did not include Matt Duffy in their lineup for Sunday's game against the Minnesota Twins. Duffy will sit out Sunday's game while Michael Stefanic starts at second base and bats eighth. Duffy has made 221 plate appearances this season, with 2 home runs, 11 runs, 14...
FOX Sports
Royals visit the Tigers to start 3-game series
Kansas City Royals (63-89, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Detroit Tigers (59-92, fifth in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Zack Greinke (4-9, 4.21 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 70 strikeouts); Tigers: Joey Wentz (2-2, 3.13 ERA, .96 WHIP, 19 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -110, Royals -109; over/under is 8...
