Early thoughts on Texas A&M vs. Mississippi State
1. Prior to the season, Mississippi State was considered to be the Aggies' primary competition behind Alabama for the SEC West title. However, the Bulldogs' loss at LSU in which they allowed 21 fourth quarter points after a fumbled punt inside their own ten yard line has them at 0-1 in league play has exposed some issues.
Mississippi State football climbs in SP+ rankings after Bulldogs beat Bowling Green
Following a dominant home win over the Bowling Green Falcons, the Mississippi State football team is moving up a bit in ESPN’s Bill Connelly’s incredible, amazing math magic SP+ rankings. It’s not a fantastic, amazing, incredible jump up in those rankings, but it is notable enough to discuss as the Mississippi State Bulldogs prepare to host the Texas A&M Aggies.
