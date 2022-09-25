ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, OH

Early thoughts on Texas A&M vs. Mississippi State

1. Prior to the season, Mississippi State was considered to be the Aggies' primary competition behind Alabama for the SEC West title. However, the Bulldogs' loss at LSU in which they allowed 21 fourth quarter points after a fumbled punt inside their own ten yard line has them at 0-1 in league play has exposed some issues.
Mississippi State football climbs in SP+ rankings after Bulldogs beat Bowling Green

Following a dominant home win over the Bowling Green Falcons, the Mississippi State football team is moving up a bit in ESPN’s Bill Connelly’s incredible, amazing math magic SP+ rankings. It’s not a fantastic, amazing, incredible jump up in those rankings, but it is notable enough to discuss as the Mississippi State Bulldogs prepare to host the Texas A&M Aggies.
Ohio bill may increase penalties for swatting

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An Ohio state senator introduced a bill to legislatures that would strengthen the penalty for swatting. In March 2022, Ohio Senator Andrew Brenner (R-19) introduced S.B. 292, a bill that would make swatting a third degree felony, or a first degree felony if someone were seriously injured.
Swatting incidents at Scott High School, Findlay, throughout Ohio

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police said there was no active shooter at Scott High School and Findlay Police said they received a false report of an active shooter at Findlay High School as well. Crews were dispatched and cleared both schools Friday afternoon. Toledo Police said that there have...
Seasonal Temperatures On the Way

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Feeling like summer through Sunday, then cool, dry air sweeps in for next week!. SATURDAY: Happy Gameday! Skies will display a mix of sun and clouds today with temperatures staying warm in the upper 80s and low 90s. The chance of a few scattered showers stands in the forecast later tonight ahead of a cold front! Temperatures will be mild overnight in the mid 60s.
GM Adds EV Part Manufacturing To Toledo, Ohio Transmission Plant

GM’s EV plans get even more serious. GM’s made a big deal out of its EV push, and now the brand’s electric vehicle efforts will affect its ICE efforts, too. Its Toledo, Ohio transmission plant now will also produce electric vehicle drive units, announced GM. Now called...
Why the BP refinery fire is leading to increased gas prices

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A BP refinery fire near Toledo last week killed two people and shut the site down. This shut down is starting to, and will have widespread effects on the gas prices throughout the state. According to James Garrity with AAA East Central, gas prices around Ohio...
Toledo man sentenced in fatal Alexis Road crash

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man was sentenced on charges stemming from a fatal car crash on Alexis Road on Monday. According to court documents, Austin Sparks was sentenced to 48 months in prison for aggravated vehicular homicide. Spark was charged after a crash that killed Terrance Robb, 62,...
Gas prices soar 24 cents a gallon in Toledo following deadly refinery fire

TOLEDO, Ohio — Gas prices are jumping back up following several refinery issues across the country, including a deadly fire at the BP Toledo refinery last week. The average price for a gallon of gas in Toledo increased 24 cents in the past week, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 315 stations in the city. This is 8.3 cents higher than a month ago and 62.6 cents higher than a year ago.
City of Toledo announces Fall Festival and Trick or Treat hours

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo has announced the details about next month’s Fall Festival and Trick or Treat hours. The City’s free Fall Festival will take place at the Ottawa Park Open Air Shelter, located at 2200 Kenwood Blvd., on Oct. 15 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
TPD pursues man on ATV, vehicle flips

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department chased a man on an ATV early this morning. According to TPD, the chase ended on Sandown Road and W Bancroft Street when the ATV flipped. The suspect was treated onsite and then taken into custody. The sheriff confirmed that the incident...
Dr. Jessica Johnson: Back in front of a class

Being just a little over two years removed from the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the beginning of this school year is the closest to past normality for many colleges and universities. The four freshmen English composition classes that I teach at Ohio State University’s Lima campus during the fall...
Mom-to-mom sale with Toledo Mother’s of Twins Club

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Mother’s of Twins Club is hosting the fall mom-to-mom sale on Sunday, Sept. 25 at Tam-O-Shanter located on 7060 W Sylvania. The sale will start at noon and last until 3 p.m., carrying various kid’s toys, clothes and more, for all ages.
Roof Ohio celebrates new Swanton location

Gene Wilson cuts the ribbon last Tuesday for the new location of Roof Ohio at 128 E. Airport Highway in Swanton. Roof Ohio is a locally owned and operated roofing company. They have been in business since 1997. They were known as G. A. Wilson builders and are now known as Roof Ohio to reflect more of what they primarily do, roofing.
Two men arrested for having rifle outside Bowsher HS during homecoming

TOLEDO, Ohio — Police arrested two men Saturday following an incident with a loaded rifle in a Toledo high school parking lot over the weekend. Just after 8 p.m. Saturday, Toledo Public Schools officers were at Bowsher High School for a homecoming event when they received information that two males were in the parking lot with a rifle.
14 Best Restaurants in Tupelo, MS

Featuring some of the most diverse cuisines in Northeast Mississippi, Tupelo is home to a variety of unique restaurants that are perfect for breakfast, lunch, dinner, and more. Keep reading to learn about the 14 Best Restaurants in Tupelo, Mississippi. 1. D’cracked Egg. $$ | (662) 346-2611 | WEBSITE.
Best Brunch in Toledo, OH — 15 Top Places!

Nestled by Lake Erie, Toledo sets the stage for a delightful brunch experience in Ohio. Foodies will enjoy both the delicious dishes and the fascinating views around. Vegetarians won’t have a difficult time either since many healthy eateries are available. It’s alright if you’re quite unsure where to go...
