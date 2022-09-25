Read full article on original website
WCAX
Catapulting pumpkins draws a crowd in Stowe
STOWE, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s back! The Vermont Pumpkin Chuckin’ Festival celebrated its 13th year over the weekend. “That was crazy. I think that one has a pretty good chance of winning and it explodes. The field is going to be covered in pumpkin guts,” said Maxwell Casey from Shelburne.
WCAX
Commemorating the birthday of Alexander Twilight
BROWNINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - People from across Vermont made their way to the Old Stone House Museum in Brownington to commemorate the birthday of a historic figure for education in America. “We’re celebrating the 227th birthday of Alexander Twilight,” said Carmen Jackson. the board of trustees president for the Old...
WCAX
Plattsburgh begins five-week hydrant flushing project
Governor Phil Scott is in St. Albans to announce the winners of more than $4M in downtown rehabilitation money. A moose was hit not once but twice on I-91 South in St. Johnsbury, Vt. Concerns about safety arise as Vermont faces crossing guard shortage.
WMUR.com
Participants use contraptions to throw pumpkins long distances at Vermont festival
STOWE, Vt. — It's a popular time for pumpkins and they were the feature of a special event in northern New England over the weekend. The annual Vermont Pumpkin Chuckin’ Festival was held Sunday in Stowe. More than 1,000 people turned out to watch pumpkins get catapulted through...
WCAX
6th annual fall festival took over the state house lawn in Montpelier
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The event is a collaboration between the Montpelier Roxbury Partners in Education, Hunger Mountain Co-op, Montpelier Alive and other local partners. Along with the festival there was also a fun run. The whole day was a way to bring the community together to support health and happiness in the city of Montpelier and it’s schools.
WCAX
UVM gets $5.75M to build state-of-the-art occupational therapy labs
There's no shortage of public green space in Burlington but starting Tuesday there's a new option for people to enjoy. Governor Phil Scott is in St. Albans to announce the winners of more than $4M in downtown rehabilitation money. Moose struck twice in I-91 collision.
WCAX
Daily attendance record broken on Vermont Day at the Big-E
People from across the state made their way to the old stone house in Brownington to commemorate the birthday of a historic figure for education in America. Up to a thousand people come to this event every year, and over 20 people have registered for the event before.
WCAX
Burlington riverfront property permanently conserved
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - There’s no shortage of public green space in Burlington but starting Tuesday there’s a new option for people to enjoy. What used to be a boater’s paradise has now turned into an oasis for nature lovers. “You can fish, bird, walk, picnic, paddle,...
Mysterious bright light baffles Vermonters
A SpaceX mission to deploy Starlink satellites was visible from Vermont on Saturday night, puzzling many who spotted the rocket’s path. Read the story on VTDigger here: Mysterious bright light baffles Vermonters.
WCAX
Moose struck twice on Interstate 91
ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - A moose was hit not once but twice on Interstate 91 south in St. Johnsbury. Police say it happened Monday around 3 p.m. near Exit 22. A tractor-trailer was traveling south when a moose apparently went into the road and was hit by the truck. The truck driver then came to a stop a short way down the road.
mynbc5.com
Moose causes two accidents on I-91 in St. Johnsbury
SAINT JOHNSBURY, Vt. — A moose caused two accidents in St. Johnsbury on Monday morning after it wandered into the roadway and was hit by a tractor-trailer. Vermont State Police responded to a report of an accident at 3:02 a.m. on I-91 South near Exit 22 after a tractor-trailer driver hit a moose that had crossed in front of his vehicle.
WCAX
Multiple fires in the Burlington area
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Two accidental fires happened in the Burlington area since Friday. The first occurred around 8:00 p.m. Friday Burlington Fire responded to a house fire at 165 Elmwood Ave. There they found a pile of books and a blanket on fire on the sidewalk in front of...
newportdispatch.com
High times an The High Country dispensary in Derby
DERBY — The High Country Cannabis dispensary hosted an open house yesterday outside their location near Walmart in Derby. Vermont’s Cannabis Control Board has started issuing retail licenses across the state, and the first shops are expected to open on Saturday, October 1. After more than a year...
WCAX
Creating inclusive spaces to promote better health for all
6th annual fall festival took over the state house lawn in Montpelier. Event is a collaboration between the Montpelier Roxbury Partners in Education, Hunger Mountain Co-op, Montpelier Alive and other local partners. Dispensaries across the Green Mountain State are gearing up for a change in the retail market.
WCAX
Green Mountain Power expanding energy storage capacity
COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - As more green energy comes online across Vermont, Green Mountain Power is nearly doubling its storage capacity statewide. GMP is working with battery companies and local developers to expand energy storage projects in Vermont. The battery projects will be located in Georgia, Springfield, Bethel, Middlebury, Bristol...
newyorkalmanack.com
Champlain History: Catholic Summer School of America
The Catholic Summer School of America was both a vacation and religious destination for Catholics throughout New England during the early to mid-twentieth century. Establishing a permanent home on the shores of Cliff Haven on Lake Champlain in 1896, during its hey-day, the school had over 14 cottages and accommodated more than 1,500 people during their busiest summer seasons.
WCAX
MiVT: Jane Frank Jewelry Design
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - They say beauty is in the eye of the beholder, and nobody understands that better than Jane Frank. “It’s hard to explain. I just like beautiful things, from my taste,” she laughed. Frank owns Jane Frank Jewelry Design, based in Burlington. Classically trained under...
WCAX
Burlington to pump out phosphorus in city’s wastewater
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Burlington wastewater treatment facility may soon be extracting even more phosphorus from the water. Currently, the wastewater plant is able to remove 95% of the phosphorus that comes into the plant. The phosphorus is partially to blame for cyanobacteria blooms in Lake Champlain. Thanks to...
Addison Independent
Celebrate our migrant neighbors at a new fall festival in New Haven
Chris Urban will facilitate a bi-lingual panel discussion with local migrant farmworkers to help educate the community about migrant farmworkers' lives in both their home countries and on farms in Addison County. Fall festivals are times to have fun and also opportunities to build community. An Oct. 1 festival in...
WCAX
Woman seriously injured in Lowell crash
LOWELL, Vt. (WCAX) - A woman was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash on Route 100 in Lowell on Tuesday morning. Police say Silas Roberts, 27, of Lowell, crossed the center line in his car and hit a minivan at about 9 a.m. The passenger in the minivan, Eva Forcier,...
