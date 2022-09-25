ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brownington, VT

WCAX

Catapulting pumpkins draws a crowd in Stowe

STOWE, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s back! The Vermont Pumpkin Chuckin’ Festival celebrated its 13th year over the weekend. “That was crazy. I think that one has a pretty good chance of winning and it explodes. The field is going to be covered in pumpkin guts,” said Maxwell Casey from Shelburne.
STOWE, VT
WCAX

Commemorating the birthday of Alexander Twilight

BROWNINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - People from across Vermont made their way to the Old Stone House Museum in Brownington to commemorate the birthday of a historic figure for education in America. “We’re celebrating the 227th birthday of Alexander Twilight,” said Carmen Jackson. the board of trustees president for the Old...
BROWNINGTON, VT
WCAX

Plattsburgh begins five-week hydrant flushing project

Governor Phil Scott is in St. Albans to announce the winners of more than $4M in downtown rehabilitation money. A moose was hit not once but twice on I-91 South in St. Johnsbury, Vt. Concerns about safety arise as Vermont faces crossing guard shortage. Updated: 6 hours ago. Walking to...
PLATTSBURGH, NY
Burlington, VT
Burlington, VT
Brownington, VT
Vermont Government
Springfield, VT
Vermont State
Massachusetts State
Vermont Education
Burlington, VT
WCAX

6th annual fall festival took over the state house lawn in Montpelier

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The event is a collaboration between the Montpelier Roxbury Partners in Education, Hunger Mountain Co-op, Montpelier Alive and other local partners. Along with the festival there was also a fun run. The whole day was a way to bring the community together to support health and happiness in the city of Montpelier and it’s schools.
MONTPELIER, VT
WCAX

UVM gets $5.75M to build state-of-the-art occupational therapy labs

There’s no shortage of public green space in Burlington but starting Tuesday there’s a new option for people to enjoy. Governor Phil Scott is in St. Albans to announce the winners of more than $4M in downtown rehabilitation money. Moose struck twice in I-91 collision. Updated: 9 hours...
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Daily attendance record broken on Vermont Day at the Big-E

People from across the state made their way to the old stone house in Brownington to commemorate the birthday of a historic figure for education in America. Up to a thousand people come to this event every year, and over 20 people have registered for the event before. YCQM Sept....
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Burlington riverfront property permanently conserved

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - There’s no shortage of public green space in Burlington but starting Tuesday there’s a new option for people to enjoy. What used to be a boater’s paradise has now turned into an oasis for nature lovers. “You can fish, bird, walk, picnic, paddle,...
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Moose struck twice on Interstate 91

ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - A moose was hit not once but twice on Interstate 91 south in St. Johnsbury. Police say it happened Monday around 3 p.m. near Exit 22. A tractor-trailer was traveling south when a moose apparently went into the road and was hit by the truck. The truck driver then came to a stop a short way down the road.
SAINT JOHNSBURY, VT
mynbc5.com

Moose causes two accidents on I-91 in St. Johnsbury

SAINT JOHNSBURY, Vt. — A moose caused two accidents in St. Johnsbury on Monday morning after it wandered into the roadway and was hit by a tractor-trailer. Vermont State Police responded to a report of an accident at 3:02 a.m. on I-91 South near Exit 22 after a tractor-trailer driver hit a moose that had crossed in front of his vehicle.
SAINT JOHNSBURY, VT
WCAX

Multiple fires in the Burlington area

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Two accidental fires happened in the Burlington area since Friday. The first occurred around 8:00 p.m. Friday Burlington Fire responded to a house fire at 165 Elmwood Ave. There they found a pile of books and a blanket on fire on the sidewalk in front of...
BURLINGTON, VT
newportdispatch.com

High times an The High Country dispensary in Derby

DERBY — The High Country Cannabis dispensary hosted an open house yesterday outside their location near Walmart in Derby. Vermont’s Cannabis Control Board has started issuing retail licenses across the state, and the first shops are expected to open on Saturday, October 1. After more than a year...
DERBY, VT
WCAX

Creating inclusive spaces to promote better health for all

6th annual fall festival took over the state house lawn in Montpelier. Event is a collaboration between the Montpelier Roxbury Partners in Education, Hunger Mountain Co-op, Montpelier Alive and other local partners. Dispensaries across the Green Mountain State are gearing up for a change in the retail market. Updated: 10...
MONTPELIER, VT
WCAX

Green Mountain Power expanding energy storage capacity

COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - As more green energy comes online across Vermont, Green Mountain Power is nearly doubling its storage capacity statewide. GMP is working with battery companies and local developers to expand energy storage projects in Vermont. The battery projects will be located in Georgia, Springfield, Bethel, Middlebury, Bristol...
VERMONT STATE
newyorkalmanack.com

Champlain History: Catholic Summer School of America

The Catholic Summer School of America was both a vacation and religious destination for Catholics throughout New England during the early to mid-twentieth century. Establishing a permanent home on the shores of Cliff Haven on Lake Champlain in 1896, during its hey-day, the school had over 14 cottages and accommodated more than 1,500 people during their busiest summer seasons.
PLATTSBURGH, NY
WCAX

MiVT: Jane Frank Jewelry Design

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - They say beauty is in the eye of the beholder, and nobody understands that better than Jane Frank. “It’s hard to explain. I just like beautiful things, from my taste,” she laughed. Frank owns Jane Frank Jewelry Design, based in Burlington. Classically trained under...
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Burlington to pump out phosphorus in city’s wastewater

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Burlington wastewater treatment facility may soon be extracting even more phosphorus from the water. Currently, the wastewater plant is able to remove 95% of the phosphorus that comes into the plant. The phosphorus is partially to blame for cyanobacteria blooms in Lake Champlain. Thanks to...
BURLINGTON, VT
Addison Independent

Celebrate our migrant neighbors at a new fall festival in New Haven

Chris Urban will facilitate a bi-lingual panel discussion with local migrant farmworkers to help educate the community about migrant farmworkers' lives in both their home countries and on farms in Addison County. Fall festivals are times to have fun and also opportunities to build community. An Oct. 1 festival in...
NEW HAVEN, VT
WCAX

Woman seriously injured in Lowell crash

LOWELL, Vt. (WCAX) - A woman was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash on Route 100 in Lowell on Tuesday morning. Police say Silas Roberts, 27, of Lowell, crossed the center line in his car and hit a minivan at about 9 a.m. The passenger in the minivan, Eva Forcier,...
LOWELL, VT

