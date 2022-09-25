ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Christian Ministers Alliance hosts annual fundraiser to help fund youth center

By FOX23.com News Staff
KRMG
KRMG
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JK9zR_0i9sF0h300

TULSA, Okla. — The Christian Ministers Alliance is one step closer to opening a youth center in north Tulsa to combat and prevent gang violence.

The organization hosted their 15th annual Saving Our Kids - Legends Banquet on Saturday to recognize community leaders and raise money for the youth center and yearly events.

The organization provides food baskets to students in need throughout the school year and during the holidays.

They also provide scholarships to students for college and are raising money to build a Youth Center in north Tulsa.

FOX23′s Shae Rozzi was one of this year’s class of honorees for her contributions to the community.

©2022 Imagicomm Tulsa, Inc.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRMG

Sapulpa community builds treehouse at foster organization

SAPULPA, Okla. — Sapulpa community members worked together to build a giant 16 x 16 square foot treehouse at Dad’s Place, which is a faith-based organization that takes care of foster kids until they meet their forever parents. Joe Ramirez is a local account executive who’s been spearheading...
SAPULPA, OK
KRMG

American Airlines job fair showcases different job opportunities

TULSA, Okla. — Looking to recruit before students graduate, American Airlines held a job fair Monday for high school students, college students and the general public. Hundreds of students from five Tulsa high schools and local colleges, attended the career fair at the Greenwood Cultural Center, near Archer and Greenwood Avenue.
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Tulsa home a total loss following fire overnight

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa firefighters are working to determine what caused a fire overnight at a home in midtown. Firefighters responded to a home on 3rd and Utica. Flames were seen when firefighters arrived. Firefighters said the home was vacant but the fire spread to a neighbor’s house.
TULSA, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tulsa, OK
Society
City
Tulsa, OK
Local
Oklahoma Society
KRMG

School bus crashes into river with students on board

LEONARD, N.D. — Investigators are working to determine what caused a school bus to crash into a river with students onboard. Photos shared by the Cass County Sheriff’s Office on its Facebook page show the bus partially in the water. In a news release, deputies said the Enderlin Area School District bus was taking students home on Friday afternoon when it left the road, went through a guardrail and over an embankment before landing in the Maple River.
LEONARD, OK
KRMG

Police: Juvenile shot in Muskogee

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — Muskogee police said a juvenile was shot Monday night. Police said the shooting happened at a home in a neighborhood near U.S. Highway 64 and North 54th Street in Muskogee. Police said the injuries are not life threatening. ©2022 Imagicomm Tulsa, Inc.
MUSKOGEE, OK
KRMG

Man wounded after shooting in east Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are looking for a suspect they say shot a man in east Tulsa Saturday night. The shooting was reported just after 11:30 p.m. near 21st and Garnett. Officers say a man was shot by his wife’s ex-boyfriend. They say the suspect fired around...
TULSA, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Youth Center#Scholarships#Gang Violence#Charity
KRMG

40-year-old Inola man dead after Rogers County crash

ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. — Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) said a 40-year-old man is dead after a crash on NS 4200 Rd, about 2 miles south of Inola in Rogers County. OHP said the crash took place Tuesday night around 8:00 p.m. Martin Rios of Inola, was driving a 2015...
ROGERS COUNTY, OK
KRMG

TPD: Fatal crash caused by speed, likely impairment

TULSA, Okla. — A woman died and a man was injured on Tuesday after a crash near the Tulsa International Airport (TIA). Police said a car was on East Apache Street when it flipped onto airport property. A 53-year-old woman was killed in crash and a 41-year-old man was...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
16K+
Followers
93K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy