Yea, they may work for minimum wage, but they need housing, medical care, etc. these cost will far out weigh Their labor contribution. Is he trying to show how loopy he is before he gets canned?
I think the logic is that more available labor will lead to lower costs. The obvious problem is minimum wage and that these are illiterate, unskilled, non-English speakers. Probably not good candidates to do too much for the economy.
So these people work minimum wage..they receive assistance ..free food, shelter, phones, medical, etc. They come out better then our citizens do..because of their illegal status.
Related
'The View' co-host Whoopi Goldberg: Immigration is a 'problem' because it's 'made into a brown people issue'
Republicans winning the House could plunge US and world into 'chaos,' warns New York Times
On video: Migrants at VP Harris’ home say border’s ‘open,’ one says ‘we came illegally’
Ron DeSantis said the migrants he flew to Martha's Vineyard 'hit the jackpot' — but immigration experts say the stunt more closely resembles a 'different shade of family separation'
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Trump responds to Putin’s warning that nuclear threat ‘not a bluff’
White House press secretary loses patience with repetitive question from Fox reporter on migrants
Senator Ted Cruz confronted on plane by heckler who asked him to name one Uvalde victim, video shows
Apocalyptic El Paso: Shocking photos show 1,000 migrants sleeping on border city's streets which now resemble 'a third-world country' with no sanitation
RELATED PEOPLE
Border Patrol chief admits under oath Biden's no-consequence border policies caused immigration crisis
Ted Cruz forced to admit trafficking migrants to Martha’s Vineyard is illegal in Sean Hannity interview
Joe Biden Supporter Describes What He Smelled Like After Viral Photo
Karine Jean-Pierre calls Peter Doocy's question 'ridiculous'
IN THIS ARTICLE
Hillary Clinton says Martha's Vineyard situation is 'literally human trafficking,' no one wants open borders
Ted Cruz was booed by a Texas audience when he said his plan to end school shootings is putting more police officers in schools
Geraldo Rivera Of Fox News Makes Stunning Announcement About Donald Trump
Abbott starts sending migrants to a third Democrat state
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
It's a scary time in America — but know this: Donald Trump is finished
Moment dozens of illegal immigrants dressed in camouflage use rope to scale Arizona border wall to add to 500,000 'gotaways' who have not been caught trying to cross into the US this year
Twitter scorches Kathy Hochul for telling Republicans to 'get out' of New York: She's 'gotta go'
Own it! Wealthy Martha's Vineyard locals now face pressure to welcome newly arrived Venezuelan migrants into their homes after displaying lawn signs saying 'we stand with immigrants... all are welcome here'
Fox News
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 17