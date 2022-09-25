Read full article on original website
It's not just the Buffalo Bills' defense that is dealing with injuries. The offense is banged up as well. Head coach Sean McDermott just gave a rundown on his team's offensive health, and it's not pretty. Via ESPN's Alaina Getzenberg, McDermott said offensive lineman Tommy Doyle is out for the season with a torn ACL and another offensive lineman, Ryan Bates, is in concussion protocol.
The Indianapolis Colts pulled off a major upset against the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday as Matt Ryan and Co. emerged with a hard-fought 20-17. It did not come without controversy , though, with Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones being flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct following a key third-down sack on Ryan. It led to a crucial Chiefs penalty, and the Colts successfully scored a touchdown on what turned out to be a game-deciding drive.
Bills OC Ken Dorsey absolutely lost it after the final sequence of the Bills-Dolphins game.
Well, the NFL won’t like seeing this footage. Earlier this week, the league sent a memo to all 32 teams,
With their secondary looking like an infirmary at the moment, the Buffalo Bills have decided to make a move to shore up the group ahead of Week 4’s game on the road against Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens. According to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network, the Bills are in the process of inking three-time All Pro cornerback Xavier Rhodes to a deal.
Incase you missed it yesterday, the Miami Dolphins beat the Buffalo Bills in an absolute THRILLER, winning 21-19 after Josh Allen and the Bills failed to get out of bounds in the final few seconds to setup a field goal attempt to win the game. It was yet another win for the undefeated Miami Dolphins in what has already been a wild NFL season, and it’s easy to see that the Dolphins and Bills have made a strong case for […] The post Buffalo Bills Fan Gets Parking Lot Beatdown From Miami Dolphins Fans Following 21-19 Loss first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
One of the Buffalo Bills' defensive starters reportedly broke his hand in Sunday's loss to the Miami Dolphins. Rookie Christian Benford exited the game with a hand injury and was deemed questionable to return. On Monday, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport tweeted that Benford fractured his hand. A sixth-round draft pick...
The Buffalo Bills (2-1) are on the road to take on the Baltimore Ravens (2-1) Sunday in what may be a preview of the AFC Championship Came. Kickoff from M&T Bank Stadium is set for 1 p.m. ET (CBS). Below, we look at Bills vs. Ravens odds from Tipico Sportsbook; check back for all our NFL picks and predictions.
The Buffalo Bills have reportedly signed former All-Pro defensive back Xavier Rhodes, per NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo. Rhodes will help provide some much-needed veteran depth on an injury-ridden Buffalo secondary. He'll also reunite with Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier, his former head coach with the Minnesota Vikings in 2013.
Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Ed Oliver has missed time due to an ankle injury. There is a suggestion that Oliver’s ankle was either re-injured or worse than previously thought. According to Bills blogger and physical therapist known as “Banged Up Bills” on Twitter, Oliver gave a worthwhile glimpse on...
The Buffalo Bills suffered another injury to their secondary Sunday against the Miami Dolphins. Rookie Christian Benford will be sidelined for several weeks with a broken hand.
BUFFALO, NY. (CNN) -- The Buffalo Bills will have to mount their Super Bowl challenge without Micah Hyde, one of their top defensive players, who suffered a season-ending neck injury playing against the Tennessee Titans on Monday. Hyde's agent, Jack Bechta, confirmed the news on Twitter, adding that "fortunately, we...
The Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Rams started the season at No. 1 and 2 in Touchdown Wire’s power rankings. After the Bills beat the Rams, Los Angeles dropped one spot to No. 3 – and then another spot after beating the Falcons in Week 2. The Rams...
Buffalo Bills offensive lineman Bobby Hart has returned from his one-game suspension handed down by the NFL. The team announced Hart’s addition back to the active roster on Monday. In a corresponding move, defensive tackle Prince Emili was released. Hart was originally suspended by the league for throwing a...
The Buffalo Bills’ secondary has suffered significant injuries, so the team has called in some reinforcements. Free agent cornerback Xavier Rhodes visited with the Bills on Tuesday. According to NFL Media’s Mike Garafolo, Rhodes is signing with the team. Rhodes, 32, was a first-round pick by the Vikings...
Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle was quick to accept the blame for the team’s loss to the Colts in Week 3, but fans are mixed about putting it all on him. If you listen to the response of Chris Jones, there’s really nothing to debate when it comes to who deserves the blame for the Kansas City Chiefs‘ loss to the Indianapolis Colts. At a key point, the team’s star defensive lineman made a serious mistake at the worst possible time and the painful results could be found in the renewed vigor of a Colts offense that found a way to score the go-ahead touchdown shortly thereafter.
