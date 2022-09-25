Bears beat Texans with FG after Davis Mills' fourth-quarter interception

(SportsRadio 610) - The Texans had an opportunity at a game-winning drive Sunday against the Chicago Bears.

They had the ball from their own 27-yard line with 1:52 seconds left to play in a tie game. There were short passes by Davis Mills to Brandin Cooks and Chris Moore to get Houston to 3rd-and-1.

But since Moore was tackled inbounds, and the Texans only had one timeout left, they hurried to the line and rushed their final play. Mills threw an interception to Bears linebacker Roquan Smith at Houston's 30-yard line, and he returned it 18 yards to the 12.

All it took was a 30-yard field goal for the Bears to seal the 23-20 victory.

With the loss, Houston drops to 0-2-1 on the season. The Texans return home next Sunday to host the Los Angeles Chargers.

There were a few highlights for Houston in Chicago.

Rookie safety and Stafford native Jalen Pitre had the first two interceptions of his career, though neither Houston possession that followed resulted in points.

Rookie running back Dameon Pierce had 80 yards on 20 carries, including his first career touchdown. He also had two catches for 22 yards, including a 17-yard catch-and-run. Mills was 20-of-32 for 245 passing yards, a touchdown and two interceptions.

Still, the Texans' defense gave up 281 rushing yards, despite the Bears being without their top running back David Montgomery, who was injured early in the game. His backup Khalil Herbert ran it 20 times for 157 yards and two touchdowns.

Listen to the postgame show with Sean Pendergast and Clint Stoerner here .