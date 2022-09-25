ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rihanna’s Headlining The Super Bowl Halftime Show & Twitter Is Beyond Hype

By Bruce Goodwin II
 2 days ago

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

T he hype for Super Bowl LVII –which will be played on Sunday, February 12, 2023, in Arizona– is now through the roof.

We’re only in week three of the NFL season and have no idea who will be battling it out for the trophy come February, but it’s been announced that the big halftime performer will be Rihanna .

The singer-turned-billionaire entrepreneur announced the news on Instagram by posting a picture of her tattooed hand holding up a football. No caption needed.

The news was also confirmed by The Hollywood Reporter , noting that Roc Nation will be signing on to produce the telecast with the help of DPS and Jesse Collins. Hov’s team will be responsible for the strategic entertainment advisement portion to ensure the live performance is iconic.

“Rihanna is a generational talent, a woman of humble beginnings who has surpassed expectations at every turn. A person born on the small island of Barbados who became one of the most prominent artists ever. Self-made in business and entertainment,” Jay-Z said in a statement.

The 2022 Super Bowl halftime show has always hosted legendary acts like last year’s, which featured Snoop Dogg , Dr. Dre, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar, and 50 Cent performing at SoFi Stadium and The Weeknd the year prior.

This year’s performance is especially unique because it will be sponsored by Apple, replacing longtime partner Pepsi.

“We are proud to welcome Apple Music to the NFL family as our new partner for the iconic Super Bowl Halftime Show,” SVP of Partner Strategy for the NFL Nana-Yaw Asamoah said in a statement. “We couldn’t think of a more appropriate partner for the world’s most-watched musical performance than Apple Music, a service that entertains, inspires, and motivates millions of people around the world through the intersection of music and technology.”

Twitter is hyped that Rihanna will be performing at the next Super Bowl. Check out some of the best reactions below.

Comments / 0

