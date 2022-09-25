Read full article on original website
5 worst NFL quarterback performances from Week 3, including Jimmy Garoppolo
There were some terrible NFL quarterback performances during Sunday’s Week 3 action. That included second-year Chicago Bears signal caller Justin
Yardbarker
Seattle Seahawks injury report – Game 3 vs. Atlanta
Welcome to Game 3 of the Seattle Seahawks 2022 season. PNWS has 12s covered with all you need to know for Sunday’s game against Atlanta. Pacific Northwest Sports is here for Seattle Seahawks fans. We have all the facts and tidbits 12s need to know for Sunday’s game. This week the Seahawks host Atlanta at Lumen Field.
Highlights from Seattle Seahawks vs. Atlanta Falcons in Week 3
The Seattle Seahawks are now 1-2 on the year after falling 27-23 to the Atlanta Falcons at Lumen Field in Week 3 of the 2022 NFL regular season. Below are some of the top highlights from the game.
msn.com
NFL Ends 71-Year Tradition And It's About Damn Time
The NFL is replacing the Pro Bowl with weeklong skills competitions and a flag football game, The Associated Press has learned. The new event will replace the full-contact showcase started in 1951. It will be renamed “The Pro Bowl Games” and will feature AFC and NFC players showcasing their football and non-football skills in challenges over several days. The 2023 Games will be held in Las Vegas, and the flag football game at Allegiant Stadium is Sunday, Feb. 5.
NFL insider reveals how close Niners were to trading Jimmy Garoppolo
The availability of San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo this offseason was the worst-kept secret in the NFL. The 49ers were poised to move on from Jimmy G after five years as the starting quarterback under center, putting their faith in sophomore QB Trey Lance. Ultimately, the Niners didn’t trade...
Kyler Murray: 3 bold predictions for Cardinals QB in Week 3 vs. Rams
This week, Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals will host the Los Angeles Rams at State Farm Stadium. Both teams are coming off Week 2 victories as they square off in this NFC West matchup. Here are our Kyler Murray Week 3 predictions as he takes on a confident Rams club.
Ex-NFL QB on Bears: 'Where quarterbacks go to die'
If you want to have a long-term, successful career as a quarterback in the NFL, do not go to the Chicago Bears, according to one former Pro-Bowl quarterback. "This is a franchise where quarterbacks go to die," Boomer Esiason said on CBS Sports. Esiason played 14 years in the NFL...
NBC Sports
Jimmy Garoppolo among NFL MVP longshots after three weeks
The NFL has 1,696 players across 32 rosters – and only one can win the MVP award. Multiple organizations, such as the Associated Press and the Pro Football Writers of America, name an MVP for the current season, but the AP nominee is considered the de facto official winner.
