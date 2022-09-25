Read full article on original website
Field Hockey: No. 23 Ohio State loses two games to Big Ten opponentsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Popular discount store set to open new location in MichiganKristen WaltersGrandville, MI
4 Places in Pennsylvania Worth Visiting During Fall FoliageMelissa FrostPennsylvania State
Going to a Penn State Game This Season? 4 Things You Should KnowMelissa FrostState College, PA
The Best BBQ on the Go at Gio’sJ.M. LesinskiWoodland, PA
Digital Collegian
Penn State field hockey stays put in the NFHCA poll after a pair of conference wins
Penn State is ranked No. 6 in the nation for the third week in a row. The Nittany Lions advanced their record to 8-1 this week after two more Big Ten wins over Michigan State and Ohio State. Currently undefeated in the Big Ten, the Blue and White will play...
Digital Collegian
Penn State men’s soccer looks to continue recent success against Villanova, Northwestern
Penn State earned a hard-fought victory over No. 15 Akron on Sunday by a final score of 1-0. This win was huge for the Nittany Lions, as it came on Senior Day and was also a revenge game after the team fell to Akron 2-1 last year. Because Akron beat...
Digital Collegian
Penn State football film review | Breaking down Saturday’s place-kicking struggles
Penn State’s performance against Central Michigan had its highs and its lows, and the same could be said about its special teams performance. The highlights on the special teams end included textbook punting from sixth-year senior Barney Amor and a muffed punt from the Chippewas. However, there were a...
Digital Collegian
Penn State men's soccer's Tyger Evans earns weekly award following big week
Penn State Junior midfielder Tyger Evans is the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week. Evans earns this honor after his standout performances against No. 9 Maryland and No. 15 Akron. Evans scored one goal and tallied an assist in the Nittany Lions’ 3-3 draw with the Terrapins, and added...
Digital Collegian
Penn State men’s soccer leans on senior class in tough stretch of games
Sunday’s victory against Akron was an emotional one for the blue and white on and off the field. The Nittany Lions prevailed 1-0 over the Zips on Senior Day, where they honored five senior players. Senior forward Liam Butts, who was honored as a part of the Senior Day...
Digital Collegian
Big Ten football roundup | Penn State among 4 teams still undefeated in conference
Through four weeks, the fate of many Big Ten teams is beginning to take shape. While some teams extended undefeated seasons, Penn State being one, others fell, potentially derailing hopes of a conference championship. Here is a Week 4 Big Ten roundup, with the bulk conference play on the horizon.
Digital Collegian
James Franklin says Penn State football defensive end Smith Vilbert is 'just not available'
After tallying three sacks in the Outback Bowl, defensive end Smith Vilbert was expected to take on a much greater role on Penn State’s defensive line in 2022. However, four weeks into the season, Vilbert hasn’t been seen in uniform, let alone play in a game, with James Franklin opting out of updates on the redshirt junior or fellow absent defensive lineman Coziah Izzard.
Digital Collegian
Penn State football running back picks up program's 3rd consecutive Big Ten Freshman of the Week
Penn State freshman running back Nick Singleton took home back-to-back Big Ten Freshman of the Week honors, but this week another freshman back got the nod. Freshman running back Kaytron Allen was named Big Ten Freshman of the Week for his performance in the Nittany Lions' 33-14 win over Central Michigan.
Digital Collegian
Let’s be Frank | It’s weird for Penn State football to run as well as it throws
Let’s be Frank, it’s sufficiently weird to see Penn State’s run game be as much or more reliable than its passing attack. It’s been two seasons since the Nittany Lions proved they could run the ball effectively — two seasons filled with Sean Clifford being the end-all-be-all in close Penn State games. Through four games in 2022, it seems to be the opposite.
Digital Collegian
Penn State women's hockey's Tessa Janecke wins CHA Rookie of the Week
After a dominant opening series against then No. 3 Wisconsin, one Penn Stater captured her first CHA weekly award. Tessa Janecke introduced herself to Hockey Valley in a big way, lighting the lamp twice while tacking on an assist to win CHA Rookie of the Week. Her three points came...
Digital Collegian
Penn State women's volleyball drops 3 spots in AVCA poll after 1st loss of season to Michigan
After a Friday night win against Indiana was diminished by a Saturday loss to Michigan, Penn State was dropped in the AVCA top 25. Now sitting at 12-1, the Nittany Lions sank three spots in the poll to No.12 and will refocus with two key matches this weekend. Splitting the...
Digital Collegian
Penn State women's hockey moves up USCHO poll after splitting first series with Wisconsin over weekend
After a record-setting weekend, Penn State found itself moving up in the USCHO polls. On Thursday night, the Nittany Lions took down now-No. 5 Wisconsin 4-1 for their first-ever win against a top five opponent. The blue and white split the series against the Badgers, and on Monday, it moved...
Digital Collegian
Penn State women's volleyball gets taste of own medicine, struggles to keep up with Michigan offense
The Nittany Lions dropped their winning streak, failing to use a packed Rec Hall to their advantage. After 12 victories and four sweeps in a row, Penn State got a taste of its own medicine, losing in a 3-0 clash against Michigan. So far, Penn State’s main strength has been...
Digital Collegian
Penn State football lands at No. 11 in 5th AP Poll
There were a couple of teams ahead of the Nittany Lions that fell, making Penn State get bumped up after its 33-14 win over Central Michigan. The Nittany Lions came in at No. 11 in this week’s AP Poll, a small jump from its No. 14 slot last week.
Digital Collegian
Penn State women's soccer gets instrumental contributions from veteran players on Senior Day
Penn State’s Senior Day was one to remember. After taking down No. 4 Rutgers on Thursday, the squad looked to build off its statement victory Sunday against Illinois. Surrounded by friends and family, seven Nittany Lions were honored prior to the game as it was Senior Day at Jeffrey Field. The players who were honored included Maddie Myers, Jordan Canniff, Penelope Hocking, Morgan Messner, Rachel Wasserman, Cassie Hiatt and Jillian Jennings.
Digital Collegian
Penn State men's soccer gathers win over No. 15 Akron, despite extended weather delay at Jeffrey Field
Penn State returned home Sunday looking to pick up a major victory against another ranked opponent. The Nittany Lions took down No. 15 Akron 1-0, despite a weather delay that kept both teams in the locker rooms for over an hour. Coming off of a tough second half performance from...
Digital Collegian
Penn State women's volleyball falls to Michigan in 1st loss of the year
The Saturday stripe out was dampened by a block party of Maize. In a Saturday-night showdown against Michigan, Penn State picked up its first loss of the year, concluding the winning streak at 12. “Michigan is a great team and we knew that coming in here,” Schumacher-Cawley said. “I think...
Digital Collegian
Penn State women’s soccer flexes depth, young talent in decimation of Illinois on Sunday
It was a day of firsts for Penn State on Sunday. Dominating Illinois at Jeffrey Field on Senior Day, the Nittany Lions scored a season-high five goals in the 5-0 thrashing. After racing out to a 3-0 halftime lead, the blue and white kept its foot on the gas pedal, even with many of its starters subbing out in the final 45 minutes.
Digital Collegian
Penn State women's soccer dominates Illinois on Senior Day, earns 2nd consecutive shutout victory
After an upset of No. 4 Rutgers, Penn State looked even better in its next match, applying pressure and defending well. It was a daunting task whether the team would be able to carry the momentum into its game Sunday against Illinois, but the team had no problem doing so, winning 5-0.
Digital Collegian
James Franklin looking for more ‘efficiency’ on 3rd downs, consistency in the run game
While the Nittany Lions were able to defeat the Chippewas 33-14, Penn State still has room for improvement, according to James Franklin. Franklin commented on the fact that his team could increase the “efficiency” and the effectiveness of its third downs, as well as become more consistent in its run game. He also commends his players on their ability to play “aggressive cover zero” frequently in their matchup against Central Michigan.
