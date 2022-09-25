ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Digital Collegian

James Franklin says Penn State football defensive end Smith Vilbert is 'just not available'

After tallying three sacks in the Outback Bowl, defensive end Smith Vilbert was expected to take on a much greater role on Penn State’s defensive line in 2022. However, four weeks into the season, Vilbert hasn’t been seen in uniform, let alone play in a game, with James Franklin opting out of updates on the redshirt junior or fellow absent defensive lineman Coziah Izzard.
Digital Collegian

Let’s be Frank | It’s weird for Penn State football to run as well as it throws

Let’s be Frank, it’s sufficiently weird to see Penn State’s run game be as much or more reliable than its passing attack. It’s been two seasons since the Nittany Lions proved they could run the ball effectively — two seasons filled with Sean Clifford being the end-all-be-all in close Penn State games. Through four games in 2022, it seems to be the opposite.
Digital Collegian

Penn State football lands at No. 11 in 5th AP Poll

There were a couple of teams ahead of the Nittany Lions that fell, making Penn State get bumped up after its 33-14 win over Central Michigan. The Nittany Lions came in at No. 11 in this week’s AP Poll, a small jump from its No. 14 slot last week.
Digital Collegian

Penn State women's soccer gets instrumental contributions from veteran players on Senior Day

Penn State’s Senior Day was one to remember. After taking down No. 4 Rutgers on Thursday, the squad looked to build off its statement victory Sunday against Illinois. Surrounded by friends and family, seven Nittany Lions were honored prior to the game as it was Senior Day at Jeffrey Field. The players who were honored included Maddie Myers, Jordan Canniff, Penelope Hocking, Morgan Messner, Rachel Wasserman, Cassie Hiatt and Jillian Jennings.
Digital Collegian

Penn State women's volleyball falls to Michigan in 1st loss of the year

The Saturday stripe out was dampened by a block party of Maize. In a Saturday-night showdown against Michigan, Penn State picked up its first loss of the year, concluding the winning streak at 12. “Michigan is a great team and we knew that coming in here,” Schumacher-Cawley said. “I think...
Digital Collegian

James Franklin looking for more ‘efficiency’ on 3rd downs, consistency in the run game

While the Nittany Lions were able to defeat the Chippewas 33-14, Penn State still has room for improvement, according to James Franklin. Franklin commented on the fact that his team could increase the “efficiency” and the effectiveness of its third downs, as well as become more consistent in its run game. He also commends his players on their ability to play “aggressive cover zero” frequently in their matchup against Central Michigan.
