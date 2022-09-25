Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Classic Burger Chain Opens New RestaurantGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Who Killed The Pride Family?Jeffery MacPhoenix, AZ
Popular Black-Owned Restaurant Has ClosedGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
Billionaire Def Jam artist Rihanna named as the Super Bowl LVII headliner in PhoenixJalyn SmootPhoenix, AZ
Rihanna to headline Super Bowl 57 halftime showTina HowellGlendale, AZ
Related
Dr. Dre on Rihanna’s Super Bowl Halftime Show: “She Has the Opportunity to Really Blow Us Away”
Earlier this week, the NFL announced that it will partner with Apple Music as the sponsor for the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show. After rumors that Taylor Swift would be chosen as this year’s halftime performer began to circulate, Rihanna announced that she will officially be headlining the show. As part of the Super Bowl announcement, Dr. Dre sat down with Apple Music 1 host Ebro Darden to discuss Rihanna’s headlining performance.
Rihanna's Super Bowl Halftime Show Means R9 Is Definitely Coming Soon, Right?
With the announcement that Rihanna will perform at the 2023 Super Bowl, the vibes around the NFL haven’t been this good since Tom Brady’s lost to the Eagles. The news surprised many, especially after a rumor that Taylor Swift would be performing spread widely on social media. Rihanna...
Here’s The Real Reason Taylor Swift Isn’t Performing At The Super Bowl
Last week, Swifties on Twitter, TikTok and elsewhere were convinced that Taylor Swift would be announced as the 2023 Super Bowl LVII halftime show performer. As rumors swirled across social media and fans continued to share their theories and guess t...
Dr. Dre's advice for Rihanna's Super Bowl halftime show: 'It is an extreme amount of pressure'
Dr. Dre had some advice for Rihanna, the NFL's next Super Bowl halftime show performer. Dre, who performed during the Super Bowl LVI halftime show, admitted he's a "super fan" of the musician during an interview Sunday with Apple Music 1. "Let me tell you something, man. I actually just...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thesource.com
National Fenty League: Rihanna to Perform Super Bowl Halftime Show
Is the music return of Rihanna on the way? During the Sunday noon slate of football games, Rihanna shared an image of her holding a football. The meaning: Rihanna will be performing at halftime of the Super Bowl. This year’s game will be performed at State Farm Stadium in Glendale,...
Rihanna Spotted Out for First Time Since Super Bowl Announcement, Heading to N.Y.C. Recording Studio
Rihanna casually headed to a music studio in New York City Monday evening after it was revealed that she'll be headlining the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show Rihanna has been seen publicly for the first time since the bombshell announcement was made that she will be headlining the Super Bowl 2023 Halftime Show performance. The 34-year-old singer, actress and businesswoman dressed comfortably on Monday night as she headed to a music studio in New York City, wearing a graphic T-shirt and black bomber jacket. She paired the jacket with black sweatpants and Adidas sneakers with neon...
Clayton News Daily
'It Made My Night!' Daniel Durant Moved to Tears After Heartwarming Response to DWTS Performance
CODA star Daniel Durant followed last week’s stellar start on Dancing with the Stars with another amazing performance as he jive danced to “King Creole” on Elvis Night on Dancing with the Stars. Daniel beat out most of his hearing competition, finishing in fifth place with his...
Comments / 0