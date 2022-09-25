ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Comments / 0

Related
The Motley Fool

2 Cryptocurrencies That Could Overtake Bitcoin

While Bitcoin still leads in terms of market capitalization, Ethereum and Solana are innovating at a much faster pace. Ethereum already offers more utility than Bitcoin. After The Merge, it will have a much better blockchain to drive growth. Solana has become an innovation power, launching everything from a new...
CURRENCIES
Motley Fool

Missed Out on Bitcoin? Buy This Cryptocurrency Now.

There are many young crypto players out there today that offer exciting growth potential -- even if they don't climb as much as Bitcoin. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Btc#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Web3 Investment#Cryptoquant#The Derivatives Exchange
dailyhodl.com

Crypto Analyst Says One Ethereum-Based Altcoin To Explode 165%, Eyes Path Ahead for Binance Coin (BNB) and ETH

A widely followed crypto analyst is predicting a massive surge for one little-known altcoin and updating his outlook on Binance Coin (BNB) and Ethereum (ETH). The pseudonymous trader known as Crypto Capo tells his 536,000 Twitter followers that he expects ETH-based Reserve Rights (RSR), which facilitates the stability of stablecoin Reserve Token (RSV), to spark a 165% rally.
MARKETS
ambcrypto.com

Will these Solana [SOL] updates finally be enough to push the price

At the time of writing, Solana’s (SOL) seven-day performance was pretty sluggish as it failed to register any promising gains. Though the prevailing crypto-market is a factor behind this performance, there might be other reasons as well. Nonetheless, there have been several positive developments in the Solana ecosystem that have the potential to change SOL’s fate.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Investopedia

Cryptocurrencies To Watch: Week of September 26

The previous week in the crypto market has not been eventful as the one, at least in terms of prices. The news of interest rate hikes and generally portentous economic outlooks have led to markets all over the world slowing down. The ever-looming threat of a recession has also shaken up many investors.
FIFA
Benzinga

Ethereum Liquidations Hit $759M Since The Merge. What Lies Ahead?

Last week, Ethereum ETH/USD formally abandoned the energy-intensive, miner-based approach it had previously used to process changes to its decentralized ledger, by switching from proof-of-work to proof-of-stake. This was a momentous change. In the crypto community, The Merge was celebrated like a holiday, both digitally and physically, with watch parties...
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
ambcrypto.com

As Bitcoin reclaims $20k, can BTC traders drive bulls to aim for the sky

Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. The downtrend from November was still in play for Bitcoin [BTC]. The ascent back above $20k can be encouraging for lower timeframe traders and liquidated many participants bearishly positioned.
CURRENCIES
ambcrypto.com

Short Binance Coin [BNB] at $300? Here is why a bearish move is likely

Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. Binance Coin [BNB] was ranked 7th on CoinMarketCap and was the largest exchange token by market capitalization. It witnessed enormous gains since early 2021. The bear market of the past year saw the coin fall from $650 in November 2021 to $200 in late June.
STOCKS
ambcrypto.com

Ethereum: Predicting ETH’s likely response to this breakout

Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. Ethereum [ETH] registered a double-digit loss over the last ten days after an expected pulldown from its supply zone and up-channel. The subsequent decline below the EMA ribbons has now created a relatively conducive environment for the sellers.
COMMODITIES & FUTURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy