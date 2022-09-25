Read full article on original website
Related
If You Invested $1,000 In Bitcoin, Dogecoin And Ethereum At The Start Of 2021, Here's How Much You'd Have Today
The year 2021 could go down as the year of many things, including another year that cryptocurrency became more of a mainstream topic and investment. As cryptocurrencies became more talked about, many also gained in value in 2021, including three of the most popular names. Here’s a look at how...
2 Cryptocurrencies That Could Overtake Bitcoin
While Bitcoin still leads in terms of market capitalization, Ethereum and Solana are innovating at a much faster pace. Ethereum already offers more utility than Bitcoin. After The Merge, it will have a much better blockchain to drive growth. Solana has become an innovation power, launching everything from a new...
Motley Fool
Missed Out on Bitcoin? Buy This Cryptocurrency Now.
There are many young crypto players out there today that offer exciting growth potential -- even if they don't climb as much as Bitcoin. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
cryptoglobe.com
Crypto Analyst Predicts Potential $XRP Price Explosion as Ripple and SEC Seek End to Ther Legal Battle
A popular cryptocurrency analyst has predicted that the price of $XRP could soon explode upwards, at a time in which both Ripple and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) are looking for a ruling in their long-running legal battle through a so-called summary judgment. Closely-followed trader DonAlt has revealed...
IN THIS ARTICLE
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Analyst Says One Ethereum-Based Altcoin To Explode 165%, Eyes Path Ahead for Binance Coin (BNB) and ETH
A widely followed crypto analyst is predicting a massive surge for one little-known altcoin and updating his outlook on Binance Coin (BNB) and Ethereum (ETH). The pseudonymous trader known as Crypto Capo tells his 536,000 Twitter followers that he expects ETH-based Reserve Rights (RSR), which facilitates the stability of stablecoin Reserve Token (RSV), to spark a 165% rally.
dailyhodl.com
Analyst Who Nailed End of Crypto Bull Market Abruptly Changes Stance on Bitcoin, Says New BTC Trend Incoming
The crypto analyst who accurately called the end of the crypto bull market last year is predicting a shift in trend for Bitcoin (BTC) after nearly a year of bearish price action. The pseudonymous analyst known in the industry as Pentoshi tells his 612,300 Twitter followers that the macro landscape...
dailyhodl.com
Here’s a Conservative Bitcoin (BTC) Price Target for the Year 2030, According to InvestAnswers
A popular crypto analyst thinks Bitcoin (BTC) could be worth millions of dollars within eight years under the assumption that people will continue to flock to the leading digital asset. In a new YouTube video, the anonymous host of InvestAnswers tells his 444,000 YouTube subscribers that Bitcoin’s diminishing returns have...
ambcrypto.com
Will these Solana [SOL] updates finally be enough to push the price
At the time of writing, Solana’s (SOL) seven-day performance was pretty sluggish as it failed to register any promising gains. Though the prevailing crypto-market is a factor behind this performance, there might be other reasons as well. Nonetheless, there have been several positive developments in the Solana ecosystem that have the potential to change SOL’s fate.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Investopedia
Cryptocurrencies To Watch: Week of September 26
The previous week in the crypto market has not been eventful as the one, at least in terms of prices. The news of interest rate hikes and generally portentous economic outlooks have led to markets all over the world slowing down. The ever-looming threat of a recession has also shaken up many investors.
FIFA・
As Bitcoin, Ethereum Slumped Last Week, This Crypto Gained A Whopping 27%
Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD ended the week in the red, but some cryptocurrencies managed to buck the market slump induced by the Federal Reserve's Wednesday rate hike and clock significant gains. XRP XRP/USD surged over 27.26% to $0.4926 in the week ending Sept. 25, overshadowing Bitcoin, which dropped 3.18%...
Ethereum Liquidations Hit $759M Since The Merge. What Lies Ahead?
Last week, Ethereum ETH/USD formally abandoned the energy-intensive, miner-based approach it had previously used to process changes to its decentralized ledger, by switching from proof-of-work to proof-of-stake. This was a momentous change. In the crypto community, The Merge was celebrated like a holiday, both digitally and physically, with watch parties...
u.today
Crypto Mogul Wants to Buy Distressed Assets from Bitcoin Miners
Jihan Wu of Bitmain fame is looking to buy the distressed assets of Bitcoin miners at a discount, according to a Tuesday report by Bloomberg. The cryptocurrency tycoon has created a new $250 million fund for that purpose. Wu plans to raise the majority of the aforementioned sum from outside...
dailyhodl.com
Billionaire Mike Novogratz Forecasts Ethereum (ETH) Bottom, Rules Out One Outcome for Bitcoin (BTC)
Billionaire Mike Novogratz is predicting Ethereum (ETH) is near the bottom after its successful merge upgrade earlier this month. In a new CNBC interview, the CEO of Galaxy Digital praises the Ethereum merge and makes a bottom price prediction, while also ruling out a “catastrophic fall” in the price of Bitcoin (BTC).
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Analyst Issues Massive Price Target for XRP As Ripple and SEC Ask Judge To Pick a Side
A closely followed crypto strategist is predicting big rallies for XRP as the legal battle between Ripple and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) heats up. The SEC sued Ripple in late 2020 under allegations that it issued XRP as an unregistered security. In a new strategy session, DonAlt...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Strategist Predicts Big Bounces for Bitcoin and One Ethereum Rival – Here Are His Targets
The crypto analyst who called the end of the crypto bull market is now predicting big bounces for Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) challenger Solana (SOL). Popular crypto strategist Pentoshi tells his 612,000 Twitter followers that after nearly a year, he’s no longer extremely bearish on Bitcoin. “Hard to...
Bitcoin could return to $68,000 within 4 years and hit $500,000 in the next decade, MicroStrategy's Michael Saylor says
MicroStrategy's Michael Saylor said bitcoin could return $68,000 in four years and then hit $500,000 within the next decade. At the MarketWatch Best New Ideas in Money Festival on Wednesday, the bitcoin bull shared his thoughts on the world's largest cryptocurrency. While bitcoin has shed roughly 60% so far in...
ambcrypto.com
As Bitcoin reclaims $20k, can BTC traders drive bulls to aim for the sky
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. The downtrend from November was still in play for Bitcoin [BTC]. The ascent back above $20k can be encouraging for lower timeframe traders and liquidated many participants bearishly positioned.
ambcrypto.com
Short Binance Coin [BNB] at $300? Here is why a bearish move is likely
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. Binance Coin [BNB] was ranked 7th on CoinMarketCap and was the largest exchange token by market capitalization. It witnessed enormous gains since early 2021. The bear market of the past year saw the coin fall from $650 in November 2021 to $200 in late June.
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum Merge Likely To Boost ETH Price Over the Long Run, Says Coin Bureau Host – But There’s a Catch
The host of the popular Coin Bureau YouTube channel is optimistic that the transition of Ethereum (ETH) to a proof of stake consensus mechanism will positively impact the price of the second-largest crypto asset by market cap. The pseudonymous host tells his 2.12 million YouTube subscribers that the impact of...
ambcrypto.com
Ethereum: Predicting ETH’s likely response to this breakout
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. Ethereum [ETH] registered a double-digit loss over the last ten days after an expected pulldown from its supply zone and up-channel. The subsequent decline below the EMA ribbons has now created a relatively conducive environment for the sellers.
Comments / 0