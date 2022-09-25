ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Winston Not The Answer For Saints Offense

After half way through the third game of the 2022 season, it is presently evident that Jameis Winston is not the answer for the Saints. So far in the 2022 season Winston is 57 of 91, with 3 touchdown passes and 4 interceptions. Winston played in just 7 games in...
Saints limp to London with plenty of wide receiver issues

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The New Orleans Saints boarded a plane to London on Sunday night with plenty of excess baggage, including a two-game losing streak and several questions at wide receiver. Veteran starting wideout Michael Thomas left New Orleans’ 22-14 loss to Carolina with a toe injury. Jarvis...
DeVonta Smith, Defense Shine, as Eagles Open 24-0 Halftime Lead

LANDOVER, Md. – The Eagles made life difficult for Carson Wentz in his first game against the team that drafted him second overall in 2016, sacking him six times, while DeVonta Smith tortured the Washington defense, setting a new career-high with 156 yards and a touchdown. His seven receptions...
Jameis Winston, Michael Thomas not present for Saints practice

The Saints are already across the pond to prepare for the season’s first international game against the Vikings. But a few key players were not on the field for practice — including QB1. According to multiple reporters on the scene in England, quarterback Jameis Winston, receiver Michael Thomas,...
Kirk Cousins leads Minnesota Vikings down the field for late go-ahead score vs. Detroit Lions

Kirk Cousins worked some late game magic on Sunday. The Minnesota Vikings played the Detroit Lions at home in Week 3. The Vikings marched down the field late in the fourth quarter down 24-21 to the Lions. Minnesota had some decent field position following a missed 54-yard field goal by Lions kicker Austin Siebert. Cousins conjured up a three-play, 56-yard drive that ended in six.
Takeaways From The Vikings Week 3 Win

The Minnesota Vikings beat the Detroit Lions 28-24 on Sunday in a win that didn’t quite feel like one. The Vikings got down by ten twice, rallying in the second and fourth quarter to get the win. Minnesota struggled with consistency on both sides of the ball. They couldn’t move the ball well on offense and the defense had fits with Detroit’s. Minnesota was terrible on fourth down acting like it was first, allowing Detroit to keep drives alive. On the flip side Minnesota was able to rally in the fourth, led by Kirk Cousins who hit K.J. Osborn for a 28-yard touchdown and the Vikings defense got an interception to seal it. It was ugly, but they got the win and that’s what matters. With that, let’s take a look at my takeaways from their week 3 win.
