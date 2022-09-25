Presidents Cup 2022: If it felt like Jordan Spieth made everything he looked at on Sunday, it’s because he did

Read full article on original website
Richard Gray
1d ago
PGA has its problems just like any other sports. But I bet those liv guys wish they were playing in it.
Reply(1)
4
Related
Golf Digest
Presidents Cup 2022: Our grades for all 24 players, from an A+ for Spieth to an F for Scheffler
What was predicted came to fruition, the Americans defeating the Internationals by five points at the 2022 Presidents Cup. How it played out … well, that didn’t necessarily follow the script. On the verge of being blownout heading into the third session, the Internationals responded to an 8-2 deficit with vigor by winning Saturday 5 to 3 to make Sunday worth watching. But an early International push was squashed by the United States and the issue was never truly in doubt, giving the Americans their ninth straight victory in this event.
Golf.com
Where is Tiger Woods? Busy caddying for his son Charlie’s career-low round
If there was any doubt that we’ve transitioned into a new stage of Tiger Woods’ pro golf career, this week answered in a quietly emphatic way. Woods was not on hand in Charlotte, where American golf’s brightest minds and best players were busy at the Presidents Cup.
golfmagic.com
RUMOUR: The real reason why PGA Tour players are waiting to join LIV Golf
Another week and another LIV Golf rumour enters the GolfMagic inbox following United States' emphatic five-point victory at the Presidents Cup. This time we have received information from a LIV Golf insider as to the real reason why interested PGA Tour players are currently waiting on joining the Saudi-backed circuit until 2023.
GolfWRX
Ian Poulter takes swipe at Justin Thomas over short putt complaints at Presidents Cup
Over the weekend, Justin Thomas was involved in a dramatic Sunday singles battle with Si-Woo Kim, with the Korean eventually prevailing on the final hole of the day. During that match, Thomas expressed his frustration at Kim not giving him a 3-foot putt on the ninth hole, with Thomas motioning that the putt may have been in ‘gimme’ range.
RELATED PEOPLE
Look: Coolest World Cup 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Photos
The 2022 Men's World Cup, set to be played in Qatar, is now less than two months away. In about eight weeks, the world's greatest soccer countries will descend on Qatar to play for the sport's top trophy. In recent years, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit has had a World Cup-feel, with...
Look: NASCAR World Reacts To Saturday's Huge Fight
Things got pretty heated in the NASCAR world this weekend, with a major fight taking place on the track. Andrew Grady and Davey Callihan fought on the track following an accident during their heat. It got pretty heated. Tempers have often flared on the NASCAR track, but not quite like...
Watch: Jordan Spieth mimics 'Lion King', raises son Sammy to Presidents Cup crowd
If the scene that unfolded Sunday on the first tee at Quail Hollow Club is any indication, Sammy Spieth is the next heir to the throne. Shortly before beginning his Sunday singles match in the 2022 Presidents Cup against Cam Davis, Jordan Spieth walked out to big cheers from the home crowd as he walked over to his wife, Annie Spieth, and their son, Sammy.
Golf.com
‘I’m a fighter’: Even in defeat, golf’s newest superstar had an epic week
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — By Sunday evening, every single living organism at Quail Hollow seemed to agree on one thing: Tom Kim is awesome. Everyone, that is, except Tom Kim. “Not gonna lie, it’s a really tough day for me right now,” he said, standing dejected beside the 18th green. He’d just lost 1 down to Max Homa, missing a five-foot birdie putt at the last that would have given him a half-point. That half-point was irrelevant; Team USA had clinched the Presidents Cup a half-hour before. His match only mattered for the final stat sheet. But Kim was down on himself anyway.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Golf Digest
Charlie Woods shoots career low at Notah Begay junior event alongside caddie Tiger
American Presidents Cup captain Davis Love III was in touch with Tiger Woods via phone all week. Woods was a de facto assistant, although he did so from his South Florida home while relaying information to Love that he would notice from television coverage. On Sunday, it was time for...
Jordan Spieth goes 5-0 to lead U.S. to Presidents Cup win for 12th time
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – After watching his team lose both sessions on Saturday and its lead heading into the final day trimmed to four points, U.S. Presidents Cup Captain Davis Love III trusted that his 12-man team would deliver in Sunday singles. “This is one of our best formats, and...
Golf.com
Kevin Kisner’s party plan and 6 other funny moments from the Presidents Cup presser
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Kevin Kisner, his blue hat turned to its side, and some manner of liquid in a tumbler on the table in front of him, tossed a small bottle of Fireball to a familiar face in the crowd. And the American Presidents Cup press conference began on...
Golf Digest
Presidents Cup 2022: Si Woo Kim breaks out signature 'SHHHHH' move during tense match with Justin Thomas
Five years ago, Si Woo Kim introduced himself to the American golf fans by telling them to "shhhhh" at the 2017 Presidents Cup at Liberty National. The problem? Kim's International team was getting trounced, like zero-chance-of-winning trounced, which made Kim's shush equally odd and bold at the same time. If anything, the U.S. crowd took it as a cute little move from the enemy.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
golfmagic.com
Greg Norman slams "deafening hypocrisy" of LIV Golf opposition
LIV Golf boss Greg Norman has described the opposition to his new breakaway tour as "deafening hypocrisy," citing an alleged relationship between the PGA Tour and Saudi Arabia. Speaking to Piers Morgan on the Uncensored Show, Norman passionately defended the LIV Golf Tour and asserted that one of its main...
GolfWRX
‘Intentional grounding?’ – Marshal at the Presidents Cup gets more than a little carried away
If you’re going to do a job, do it well or not at all. Becoming a marshal for a professional golf tournament may well just involve holding up the ‘Quiet Please’ paddles on the tee, or you may be called into action, requiring a lot more responsibility.
NFL・
GolfWRX
Five Things We Learned: Day Three of the 2022 Presidents Cup
A funny thing happened on the way to the rout: orange pylons went up and the route to the rout was closed for repairs. Team World said, in its collective language, NOT TODAY. With eight points up for grabs, and the potential for Team USA to win the match with one day left, Team World won six of eight matches and closed the gap to four points. Can I get an Amen, or a holla, or at least a dab? In Friday’s installment of #FiveThingsWeLearned, it was suggested by an astute and prescient writer that this may not be a done deal. Well, heading into Sunday, it ain’t. Let’s get to the five things we learned on Saturday, in Charlotte, at Quail Hollow, of the 2022 Presidents Cup.
ESPN
Frances Tiafoe seals first Laver Cup title for Team World
Frances Tiafoe sealed Team World's first victory over Team Europe in the Laver Cup as he saved four match points en route to beating Stefanos Tsitsipas on Sunday. The American, who beat Roger Federer in the Swiss great's last competitive match Friday, proved a fly in Europe's ointment once again with a scintillating victory.
Presidents Cup: Can the International team pull off a Quail Mary and upset the Americans?
CHARLOTTE – The fat lady was warming up and it was only Friday evening of the 2022 Presidents Cup. That is until 20-year-old Tom Kim, doing his best Ian Poulter imitation, led a spirited charge as the International team outscored the Americans in a two-session day for the first time since 1998.
Golf Digest
Wes Bryan penalized four strokes (!!) for having 15 clubs in his bag during qualifier, laughs it off like a champ
It's one of the easiest rules not to break in golf - the 14-club rule. All you have to do before beginning play is count them up, and if you have one too many, you take it out and run it back to the car or the locker room. Yet still, even at the highest levels of competitive golf, mistakes are made, and they can prove costly.
CBS Sports
2022 Presidents Cup scores, results: Live coverage, standings, golf updates, schedule for Day 4 on Sunday
The 2022 Presidents Cup has suddenly turned competitive as the International team ran through Day 3 at Quail Hollow and now finds itself within arm's reach of the heavily favored United States. With a score of 11-7, the U.S. is still well positioned to reach 15.5 points and raise its ninth straight Presidents Cup; however, Sunday singles will feel a touch sweatier.
With a Media Deal Imminent, LIV Golf Tweaks Format for Team Finale in Miami
LIV Golf officials wouldn't comment Tuesday on any media partnerships but adjusted its team championship to have more players on the course Sunday.
Comments / 6