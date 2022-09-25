ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

For First Time Since 2017, deGrom Allows 3+ Runs in Three Straight Games

By Jack Vita
FanNation Fastball
FanNation Fastball
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15qAW8_0i9sC0W000

New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom has a 6.60 ERA and 1.27 WHIP, over his last three starts, all coming against teams below .500. It is his worst three-game stretch in years.

View the original article to see embedded media.

The Oakland Athletics hung five runs off New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom on six hits and four walks in Oakland Saturday, in the club's 10-4 win over the Mets.

DeGrom was shown the door early, pitching just four innings, the fewest he had logged in a single game since June 16, 2021.

DeGrom has now allowed three runs or more in three straight starts, something that has not done since the spring of 2017.

DeGrom gave up three or more runs over five starts spanning from April 22 to May 14, 2017, for a 5.46 ERA, .286 opponent batting average and .370 opponent on base percentage

DeGrom, who returned from a right scapula injury and made his first start of the 2022 season August 2, is now enduring his worst three-game stretch in years.

DeGrom entered the Mets' September 13 game against the Chicago Cubs with a 1.66 ERA on the season. Over his last three starts, deGrom's ERA has increased to 2.93.

DeGrom has given up a home run in each of his last three starts, coming against three sub-.500 teams. Dating back to September 13, deGrom has faced the Chicago Cubs (66-86), Pittsburgh Pirates (56-96) and Oakland A's (56-96). In that three-game stretch, deGrom has not recorded a win, and has posted a 6.60 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and .254 opponent batting average over 15 innings pitched.

Prior to September 13, deGrom had only allowed three runs or more in game twice, dating back to the beginning of the 2021 season.

The Mets are going to need deGrom to return to form soon, as they are entrenched in a tight National League East race with the Atlanta Braves, who they will open a three-game series with in Atlanta, Friday.

DeGrom is due up next in the rotation Saturday, in a key game that will likely determine which team wins the NL East.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
Queens, NY
Sports
City
Queens, NY
Larry Brown Sports

Marlins reach decision on Don Mattingly’s future

Don Mattingly’s seventh season as manager of the Miami Marlins will be his sixth losing one with the club, and it will also be his last. Mattingly and the Marlins have reached a mutual agreement that the manager will not return next season, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Mattingly’s contract is set to expire, and he informed players and staff on Sunday that he will not be back in 2023.
MIAMI, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jacob Degrom
numberfire.com

Mark Vientos sitting Sunday for Mets

New York Mets infielder Mark Vientos is not in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Oakland Athletics. Vientos is being replaced at designated hitter by Pete Alonso versus Athletics starter JP Sears. In 28 plate appearances this season, Vientos has a .167 batting average with a .619...
QUEENS, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Braves#The Oakland Athletics#The Chicago Cubs#Oakland A
FanSided

Yankees-Red Sox Apple TV broadcast littered with laughable errors

After several days of consternation over who was going to be calling the New York Yankees’ Friday Night clash against the Boston Red Sox in the middle of Aaron Judge’s pursuit of 62 home runs, the broadcast went down on Apple TV+ without a hitch — at least in terms of the technical and production aspects.
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Oswald Peraza sitting for Yankees Monday

The New York Yankees did not include Oswald Peraza in their lineup for Monday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Peraza will sit out Monday's series opener against the Blue Jays while Isiah Kiner-Falefa starts at shortstop and bats eighth. Peraza is hitting .296 with a .814 OPS in his...
BRONX, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Chicago Cubs
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Pittsburgh Pirates
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
NBC Sports

Capel, A's jump on deGrom's 'terrible' stuff in win over Mets

The Athletics' bats came alive against Jacob deGrom, roughing up the two-time NL Cy Young Award winner in a 10-4 win against the New York Mets on Saturday at the Oakland Coliseum. Not only did the A's lineup get half of their runs against one of the better pitchers in...
QUEENS, NY
FanNation Fastball

FanNation Fastball

New York, NY
4K+
Followers
528
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news from around MLB

 https://www.si.com/fannation/mlb/fastball/

Comments / 0

Community Policy