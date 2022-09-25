Read full article on original website
Ken Dorsey Lost His Mind in the Booth After Bills Loss to Dolphins
Bills OC Ken Dorsey absolutely lost it after the final sequence of the Bills-Dolphins game.
WATCH: Buffalo Bills first-year playcaller Ken Dorsey freaks out, smashes tablet and headset in Week 3 loss
Well, the NFL won’t like seeing this footage. Earlier this week, the league sent a memo to all 32 teams,
Dolphins-Bills was supposed to be shootout of the week. Miami’s defense had other plans.
Melvin Ingram does not want to hear anyone ever suggest the Miami Dolphins let someone score — not after the way he and his defense have stood up at the goal line against two of the best quarterbacks in the league in the last two weeks.
Bears place receiver Pringle on IR because of calf injury
LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Chicago Bears receiver Byron Pringle will miss at least four games because of a calf injury after the team placed him on injured reserve on Tuesday. Pringle left in the first quarter of Sunday's win over the Houston Texans, after catching one pass for 11 yards. He has two receptions for 33 yards after signing with Chicago in the offseason.
What Micah Hyde’s loss means for the Buffalo Bills on their mission to Super Bowl LVII
Despite a dominant performance by the Buffalo Bills last Monday night against the Tennessee Titans, the team suffered significant losses in their secondary. The losses in question were All-Pro safety Micah Hyde and starting corner Dane Jackson, who both suffered serious neck injuries. Already down with All-Pro corner Tre’Davious White, Buffalo is certainly looking thin in their defensive backfield.
Bills Offensive Coordinator Ken Dorsey's Rage Sums up Team's Loss to Dolphins
The Buffalo Bills suffered their first loss of the 2022 season, and the team's offensive coordinator didn't take it well. At the end of the game, cameras caught Ken Dorsey getting very angry in the coaching box. The coach was seen slamming his headset, tablet and anything else he could find before the camera went to black.
Dolphins’ Tua beat Josh Allen on Sunday. Different story in the Week 3 Miami Herald NFL QB Rankings
BILLS’ ALLEN WINS WEEK 3, BUMPS INTO SEASON LEAD AHEAD OF TUA IN MIAMI HERALD NFL QUARTERBACK RANKINGS: Buffalo’s Josh Allen scored a Week 3-leading 47.00-point game in the loss at Miami on Sunday to displace the Dolphins’ Tua Tagovailoa atop the Miami Herald’s updated NFL Quarterback Rankings. Tua dips to No. 2, with Patrick Mahomes, fast-rising Trevor Lawrence and Justin Herbert roudning out the top five. The Herald’s Passer Success System (PASS) rankings began in 1998, the year before Dan Marino retired. The first ever season winner was Steve Young of the 49ers. Our rankings factor accuracy, passing yardage, touchdown/interception ratio and team result. They are passer ratings per se and do not include a quarterback’s running statistics. Most major passer rankings including the NFL’s and ESPN’s are percentile based, allowing players who miss half a season to still win a title. Our system is cumulative, rewarding players who are consistently productive and avoid injury or benching. Our updated Top 25 for 2022:
The aftermath: Week 3 – Tampa Bay/Green Bay
Green Bay Packers 14, Tampa Bay Buccaneers 12 (Sept. 25) Mike Evans, Julio Jones and Chris Godwin were all out. I know that to some that’s a lot, and you have a point, but here is my point. I had two sacks against Aaron Rodgers. Yes, that has literally...
Hurricane Ian: Buccaneers moving practice to Miami; NFL monitoring Week 4 game vs. Chiefs in Tampa
A matchup between two contenders who recently met in the Super Bowl is scheduled to take place Sunday night, as Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are set to visit Tampa to face Tom Brady and the Buccaneers. However, Hurricane Ian has changed how the teams are preparing for the important showdown, and may even reschedule the game altogether.
