BILLS’ ALLEN WINS WEEK 3, BUMPS INTO SEASON LEAD AHEAD OF TUA IN MIAMI HERALD NFL QUARTERBACK RANKINGS: Buffalo’s Josh Allen scored a Week 3-leading 47.00-point game in the loss at Miami on Sunday to displace the Dolphins’ Tua Tagovailoa atop the Miami Herald’s updated NFL Quarterback Rankings. Tua dips to No. 2, with Patrick Mahomes, fast-rising Trevor Lawrence and Justin Herbert roudning out the top five. The Herald’s Passer Success System (PASS) rankings began in 1998, the year before Dan Marino retired. The first ever season winner was Steve Young of the 49ers. Our rankings factor accuracy, passing yardage, touchdown/interception ratio and team result. They are passer ratings per se and do not include a quarterback’s running statistics. Most major passer rankings including the NFL’s and ESPN’s are percentile based, allowing players who miss half a season to still win a title. Our system is cumulative, rewarding players who are consistently productive and avoid injury or benching. Our updated Top 25 for 2022:

MIAMI, FL ・ 6 HOURS AGO