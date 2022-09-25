Read full article on original website
MDC
2d ago
5 out of 6 New Mexicans rely on some sort of government assistance. Too many young parents with no gainful skills to contribute to the workplace.
Reply
7
uncle donkey
2d ago
The government dumps millions of dollars and it only slightly improves. Welfare at its best. NM has become a welfare state. And it’s not because there aren’t any jobs it’s because they make enough on walfare
Reply(4)
7
Related
KOAT 7
Applications for economic relief payment open for low-income families
The New Mexico Human Services Department has opened applications for low-income residents to receive at least $400 in economic relief payments. The state legislature approved $10 million for economic relief efforts in the 2022 legislative session. The application can be accessed online at the Yes New Mexico website. Those who...
cbs4local.com
Low-income residents in New Mexico can apply for economic relief
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — People in New Mexico may be eligible to apply for relief assistance starting today. The New Mexico Human Services Department will begin accepting applications from low-income residents. 10 million dollars have been allocated for the effort by the state legislature. Payments of at least...
KRQE News 13
UnitedHealthcare offers food bank grant to New Mexico school
One in 5 children across New Mexico is food insecure. Feed America’s 2020 survey found that our state came in second for the highest number of food insecure children in America, with a whopping 20.5 percent of kids going to school -and going home- hungry. It’s an ongoing battle...
KRQE News 13
Lawmakers discuss how to fight illegal dumping across New Mexico
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Illegal dumping is a statewide issue, but many rural communities don’t have convenient places to dump trash, and they don’t have the resources for the cleanup. A partnership created more than a decade ago for one part of New Mexico could be a model for the entire state.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Over 40% of child support in New Mexico goes unpaid
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Across New Mexico, more than $200 million was owed in child support in fiscal year 2022. But the latest numbers from a new state report shows that more than 40% of that went uncollected. After a divorce or split of custody in New Mexico, non-custodial parents may be required to pay a […]
ksfr.org
Governor offers opening remarks at statewide economic development conference
Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham was in Albuquerque Monday afternoon to offer opening remarks at the Governor’s Statewide Conference on Economic Development. Lujan Grisham said the state is currently over-performing in many different fields, including film, renewable energy and aerospace to name a few. While the state still has some...
ladailypost.com
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham Establishes New Mexico Cybersecurity Planning Committee
SANTA FE — Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced today that she has signed an executive order establishing a new Cybersecurity Planning Committee to guide New Mexico’s initiatives to protect the state’s Information security and privacy. “It is more critical than ever to defend New Mexicans against the...
KOAT 7
"We have to do more": House Speaker planning more aid for New Mexicans impacted by wildfires
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D) made a special stop to New Mexico. On Monday, she joined Rep. Teresa Leger Fernandez (New Mexico - D) in a special roundtable discussion with survivors of the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon fire. The event was held at the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center.
IN THIS ARTICLE
knau.org
Federal officials meet in NM to counter water crisis on Colorado River
Officials with the U.S. Interior Department met in Santa Fe, N.M., last week to outline a plan to counter the worsening crisis facing the Colorado River. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland and others attended the Colorado River Symposium to highlight actions the agency is taking to prevent the river’s reservoirs from falling to critically low levels that would threaten water supplies and power generation.
A petroleum PR blitz in New Mexico
In the past seven months, oil and gas companies have dramatically stepped up their outreach and public relations spending at some of New Mexico’s best-known, best-loved events. The industry also picked up an additional public relations bump from the not unexpected news that oil and gas revenues will add an additional $2.5 billion to next year’s state government budget. This record-breaking funding comes on the heels of last year’s record-breaking budget, both of them courtesy of record-breaking oil and gas production and record-breaking oil and gas prices.
GOP House candidate says Democrat Party abandoned 'my abuelos' in New Mexico ad ripping open border, inflation
EXCLUSIVE — A Republican candidate running for U.S. House in New Mexico announced a "significant ad buy" in the Albuquerque media market, arguing that the Democratic Party, once supported by her "abuelos," has abandoned the same values of Latinos when it comes to the open border and inflation. "Our...
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
coloradopolitics.com
OUT WEST ROUNDUP | Republican nominee wants referendum on abortion in New Mexico
SANTA FE — The Republican nominee for governor in New Mexico has proposed a statewide referendum that could place new limitations on access to abortion procedures, pitching the idea in a television ad on Sept. 15. Mark Ronchetti has advocated for a ban on abortions after 15 weeks of...
DEA: Fentanyl is ‘number one threat’ in New Mexico
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s common these days to hear stories about fentanyl seizures, arrests and busts in New Mexico. In fact, the largest fentanyl bust in the FBI’s bureau history was just made in Albuquerque earlier this month. But just how problematic is the drug for the New Mexico community? Where is it coming from? […]
pinonpost.com
NM utilities forced to buy out-of-state power, beg customers to ration usage
New Mexico’s Green New Deal (Energy Transition Act) is continuing to harm New Mexico by creating a vast power shortage. Utilities are buckling for a full-blown power catastrophe next summer as they are forced to “transition” to solar and other “renewable” energy sources. During a...
krwg.org
New Mexico approves request for funds for prosecutions in 'Rust' shooting
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico has granted funds to pay for possible prosecutions connected to last year's fatal film-set shooting of a cinematographer by actor Alec Baldwin. The Santa Fe New Mexican reported. Thursday that the state Board of Finance has greenlit more than $317,000 to cover...
New Mexico to send new round of cash payments to low-income households
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – After three rounds of economic stimulus checks made their way from the state to New Mexicans this summer, a fourth round of deposits will go out to some residents this fall. New Mexico’s low-income households can start applying for a new round of economic relief payments next week, with qualifying households […]
Mountain storms for central and northern New Mexico
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is clear and cool across the state. We will be warm by the afternoon with highs in the 70s and 80s. Isolated storms will develop in the central, western and northern mountains this afternoon. Most rain will stay over the high terrain, and dissipate as storms move off of the […]
Electric demand to outpace capacity for New Mexico utilities
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico regulators are concerned about the ability of the state’s largest electric providers to meet demands during peak seasons in 2023 and 2024. The Public Regulation Commission convened a special meeting Thursday with utility executives to discuss supply chain issues that have delayed projects that were meant to fill the void as Public Service Co. of New Mexico shutters a major coal-fired power plant in northwestern New Mexico and as demand increases. PNM executives said the utility will have “quite a hole” to fill next summer since solar and battery storage systems that were initially expected to be online to replace the San Juan Generating Station — which is closing next week — won’t be operating as planned. El Paso Electric, a utility that serves customers in southern New Mexico, also is expecting a capacity gap next summer. Like PNM, El Paso Electric will have to buy power from other producers to ensure adequate capacity when customers crank up their air conditioners during the hottest of days.
AZFamily
New Mexico man charged in girlfriend’s murder on the Navajo Nation
ALBUQUERQUE, NM (3TV/CBS 5) -- A New Mexico man has been charged with his girlfriend’s death on the Navajo Nation. On Tuesday, federal prosecutors announced that they have charged Evan Haceesa, 30, with murder in Indian Country. According to the U.S. Attorney General’s Office and the FBI, Haceesa attacked...
Comments / 16