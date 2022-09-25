ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Everything Josh Heupel said after Tennessee's win over Florida

Everything second-year Tennessee coach Josh Heupel said after his 11th-ranked Vols beat No. 20 Florida 38-33 on Saturday inside a sold-out Neyland Stadium:. “Man, what a great night on campus and on Rocky Top. Fanbase, unbelievable energy. Knew it would be that way, but it even surpassed my expectations. The Vol Walk was unlike anything I’ve ever seen as a college football player or college coach. The energy inside the stadium was electric. The fans were a huge part of the win tonight. Appreciate everything you guys have done here as we try to build this program.
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Sports
City
Las Vegas, NV
City
Knoxville, TN
Nevada State
Nevada Football
Las Vegas, NV
Football
State
Tennessee State
Knoxville, TN
Football
Local
Tennessee Football
Local
Tennessee Sports
Las Vegas, NV
Sports
Knoxville, TN
Sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy