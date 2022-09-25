ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bengals vs. Jets recap: Takeaways, everything to know from Week 3

The Cincinnati Bengals couldn’t afford a Week 3 loss to the New York Jets after dropping the first two games of the season and avoided that fate with Sunday’s 27-12 win. The Joe Burrow offense looked better prepared than it was over the first two games and as a result put up big numbers right out of the gates. As expected, the defense put on its usual stout performance, this time against backup quarterback Joe Flacco.
CINCINNATI, OH
FOX Sports

Burrow leads Bengals to 1st win of season, 27-12 over Jets

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Joe Burrow threw three touchdown passes and the defending AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals got their first victory of the season, rolling past the New York Jets 27-12 on Sunday. After opening 0-2 with a pair of three-point losses, Burrow insisted there was no panic...
CINCINNATI, OH
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
Cincinnati, OH
Football
City
Cincinnati, OH
Yardbarker

Buffalo Bills: 4 takeaways from loss in Week 3 vs. Dolphins

The depleted Buffalo Bills faltered late in their game against the Miami Dolphins and absorbed their first loss of the season, 21-19, at the Hard Rock Stadium. Here are some critical takeaways from their Week 3 loss. During this game, two things were clear. Buffalo’s offense can be stopped, and...
BUFFALO, NY
CBS News

Tampa Bay Bucs relocating to Miami area due to potential impact of Ian

TAMPA - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will relocate football operations to the Miami area in preparation for next weekend's game against the Kansas City Chiefs ahead of the potential impact of Hurricane Ian. The Buccaneers announced Monday night that the team will leave Tampa on Tuesday and relocate in Miami-Dade...
TAMPA, FL
Person
Steve Patrick
Person
Jerome Boger
SFGate

Toronto 4, Ottawa 1

First Period_1, Ottawa, Stutzle 1 (Guenette, DeBrincat), 11:15. Second Period_2, Toronto, Holl 1 (Simmonds, Giordano), 5:59. 3, Toronto, Malgin 1 (Nylander), 7:55. 4, Toronto, Steeves 1 (Holl, Giordano), 8:13. Third Period_5, Toronto, Steeves 2 (Giordano, Dahlstrom), 18:41 (en). Shots on Goal_Ottawa 4-7-9_20. Toronto 11-11-9_31. Power-play opportunities_Ottawa 0 of 2; Toronto...
NHL

