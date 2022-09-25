The Cincinnati Bengals couldn’t afford a Week 3 loss to the New York Jets after dropping the first two games of the season and avoided that fate with Sunday’s 27-12 win. The Joe Burrow offense looked better prepared than it was over the first two games and as a result put up big numbers right out of the gates. As expected, the defense put on its usual stout performance, this time against backup quarterback Joe Flacco.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO