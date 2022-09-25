Read full article on original website
Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie Revel in Debauched 1920s Hollywood in First Look at Damien Chazelle’s ‘Babylon’
Old Hollywood makes a return to the big screen later this year in Oscar-winning “La La Land” and “First Man” director Damien Chazelle’s new film “Babylon,” but this is far from a sanitized take on 1920s Tinseltown. Paramount Pictures has unveiled some first-look...
Warner Bros. Heads Deny Report They’re Unhappy with Olivia Wilde’s ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Press Tour
“Don’t Worry Darling” is the poison Hollywood gift that keeps on giving. The movie is at last debuting from Warner Bros. this weekend, already having grossed more than $3 million from Thursday previews and headed toward a successful $19 million opening. But yet another grenade was thrown into the rollout today when Vulture published a report alleging that star Florence Pugh and co-star/director Olivia Wilde tussled on the production dating back to January 2021. The story specified a screaming match between the pair and also underscored why Pugh has been visibly absent from the movie’s press tour, swanning into the...
‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance’: WB Discovery Will Give Movie A February 2023 Theatrical Release Before It Hits HBO Max
Who’s ready for “Magic Mike’s Last Dance“? According to Deadline, moviegoers need to add themselves to that list because Warner Bros. Discovery is now giving the film a theatrical release. The film hits theaters next February before it streams on HBO Max. READ MORE: ‘Magic Mike’...
Christian Bale Stopped Talking to Chris Rock on ‘Amsterdam’ Set: He Was ‘So Bloody Funny I Couldn’t Act’
Say what you will about “Amsterdam,” but nobody can deny that the latest David O. Russell film assembled a stellar cast. It’s anchored by Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, and John David Washington, who play three Americans that make a lifelong friendship pact while serving in World War I and eventually find themselves investigating a dangerous conspiracy. But even the supporting cast is stacked with A-listers like Robert De Niro, Rami Malek, Zoe Saldana, Timothy Olyphant, Taylor Swift, and Chris Rock.
Mel Gibson Blames Warner Bros. Discovery Shake-Up for ‘Lethal Weapon 5’ Production Delay
Martin Riggs may not make things complicated, but the Warner Bros. Discovery merger sure has for “Lethal Weapon 5.”. Lead star and director Mel Gibson, who famously plays Detective Martin Riggs in the film franchise, gave an update on the state of the fifth installment. Following original director Richard Donner’s death in 2021, Gibson took over as director, using a script from Richard Wenk (“The Magnificent Seven,” “The Equalizer”) developed alongside the late Donner. The film was expected to originally launch on streaming platform HBO Max.
Colin Farrell's new movie gets 100% Rotten Tomatoes rating after rave first reviews
Fresh off its Venice International Film Festival debut, Colin Farrell's new movie The Banshees of Inisherin has landed a 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes. The film, from writer and director Martin McDonagh, puts together the same team of his 2008 black comedy In Bruges, with The Batman star and Brendan Gleeson (Paddington 2, the Harry Potter films) once again in the lead roles.
A controversial film that axed Johnny Depp from its roster still among HBO’s most streamed titles
Johnny Depp has been making waves in the news lately, from his VMA appearance to new updates surrounding the actor post-Amber Heard trial. Despite a handful of people who are keen to know what happens next after that legal fiasco, it seems like the world has suddenly moved on from the events that unfolded.
‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Shoots to No. 1 at the Box Office Despite Cast Drama
The drama around director Olivia Wilde and her leading actors didn’t stop Don’t Worry Darling from dominating at the box office. The Harry Styles-Florence Pugh film led the weekend with $19.2 million in domestic sales, according to Variety, with an additional $10 million bringing its global haul to $30 million. It remains to be seen how the film—with its spiraling off-screen antics that included a debate over whether Styles spit on Chris Pine, and Wilde’s dismissive branding of Pugh as “Miss Flo”—will hold up in the following weeks, as its “B-” CinemaScore indicates audiences were less than impressed (not to mention its 38 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes). The Viola Davis epic The Woman King nabbed second place with $11.1 million for its second weekend, while a rereleased Avatar earned a respectable $10 million in its opening weekend.Read it at Variety
‘Black-ish’ Creator Kenya Barris Plans to Remake ‘Wizard of Oz’ With a Diversified and Inclusive Cast
Black-ish creator Kenya Barris is directing the remake of the Wizard of Oz, and he said that the film would include representation from the LGBTQ community to reflect the way of the world. Barris is also writing the film’s screenplay for Warner Bros. Barris told Variety that the original...
Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie Embrace Old School Hollywood Hedonism in New ‘Babylon’ Trailer
Brad Pitt falls off a balcony, Margot Robbie prepares to fight a snake, and so much more chaos consumes the extremely bonkers first trailer for Damien Chazelle’s next film, Babylon. Compared to the high-gloss contemporary Los Angeles featured in Chazelle’s Oscar-winner La La Land, the L.A. in Babylon looks...
‘Horizon’: Jeff Fahey Joins Cast Of Kevin Costner's Western Drama
The cast of Kevin Costner's upcoming western epic Horizon continues to become an all-star ensemble as it has been reported that Jeff Fahey (Lost) is joining the cast of the film that started filming in Utah last month. The casting news comes from Deadline. While we know that Fahey will be part of the project, the details behind the character he will play are currently unknown.
‘Don’t Worry Darling’: PR Fiasco Be Damned, Olivia Wilde’s Movie Could Set Box Office Precedents
Olivia Wilde’s 1950s suburban drama “Don’t Worry Darling” (WBD) took in a combined $3.1 between Monday IMAX screenings and Thursday shows starting at 4 p.m. These early results buttress expectations that the film likely exceeds $20 million for the weekend (including these totals). Warners gave $17 million as its pre-release projection. WBD didn’t provide a breakdown between the two days, but similar cases have shown the wider Thursday shows usually account for two thirds or more of the gross. If so, that would suggest at least $2 million Thursday. One-day previews for “The Woman King” (Sony) resulted in a $1.7 million...
‘Don’t Worry Darling’ thwarted at global box office by a decade-old film
Olivia Wilde’s Don’t Worry Darling had its official theatrical release recently. However, despite the psychological thriller’s success, it couldn’t beat a decade-old box office darling during its recent re-release. Regardless, the film’s success has proved that any publicity is good publicity, after the constant drama during the film’s production and its official press tour at the Venice film festival 2022.
Will Smith plots first major acting comeback project as he's eyed to star in and produce Paramount Pictures' Brilliance... six months after Oscars slap
Will Smith appears to be plotting his acting return nearly six months after infamously slapping comedian Chris Rock on stage at the 94th Academy Awards. According to Deadline, the 53-year-old is being eyed to star in filmmaker Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy's feature directorial debut, Brilliance, with Paramount Pictures. Described as Smith's 'passion...
Kiki Layne Says She’s ‘Thriving’ After ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Despite Being Cut from ‘Most of the Movie’
Olivia Wilde’s “Don’t Worry Darling” opened in theaters this weekend after a drama-laden, seemingly endless promotional cycle that seemed to generate significantly more interest than the film itself. But after the movie opened at the top of the box office, the worst appears to be behind the troubled production. Kiki Layne, who plays Margaret in the film, took to Instagram to post a photo of herself alongside her “Don’t Worry Darling” co-star Ari’el Stachel. The two actors began a romantic relationship after working together on the film, and she appears to be happier about meeting him than about the outcome of...
'The Lion King' Prequel Director Barry Jenkins Says Film Will Have 'Really Wonderful Musical Numbers'
Director Barry Jenkins is sharing new details about his upcoming Lion King film with Disney. The Oscar winner, 42, revealed the title at the recent D23 Expo earlier this month — Mufasa: The Lion King — and offered a first look at the movie, which is set for release in 2024.
‘Don’t Worry Darling’ tops North American box office after attention-grabbing cast disputes
Olivia Wilde attends a “Don't Worry Darling” photo call in Spain on Sept. 17. Don’t Worry Darling, a thriller from director Olivia Wilde, topped the North American box office after weeks of media coverage about personal disputes among its cast drew attention to the film. The Warner...
Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story Netflix Release Date Update, Plot, Cast, Trailer, News & Everything You Need to Know
A new Bridgerton prequel series is coming to Netflix, and Epicstream started keeping track of the latest information about the upcoming Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story to sum up everything we know about the upcoming period drama starring India Ria Amarteifio as the Young Queen Charlotte. click to enlarge. +...
How To Finance Indie Films In The Age Of The Streamers? Patrick Wachsberger, Killer Films, UTA, Memento & Walden Explain — Zurich Summit
This year’s Zurich Summit kicked off with a bang as a host of top industry execs gathered on stage to discuss one of the most challenging topics facing the independent film world today – how to finance an independent film in the streaming age? The panel inevitably was drawn to the pros and cons of going down the streaming route. Former Lionsgate film chief Patrick Wachsberger, who recently was a producer on Oscar-winning hit CODA, spoke at length about the challenges he faced when financing the project. The Pathé title was a project he helped develop at Lionsgate and took with him...
Beverly Hills Cop 4: 6 Quick Things We Know About The Movie
Beverly Hills Cop 4 is on its way to our televisions. Here are six quick things we know about the highly anticipated sequel.
