ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Former WPX Energy building opens in downtown Tulsa mostly vacant

TULSA, Okla. — A three-year construction project that had more than bump along the way had its official ribbon cutting ceremony today. The $100 million building was meant to become WPX Energy headquarters and bring in more than 200 jobs this year to Tulsa. In 2020,however, WPX merged with Oklahoma City-based Devon Energy to avoid bankruptcy, meaning they no longer needed the 12-story tower downtown.
TULSA, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tulsa, OK
City
Osage, OK
Local
Oklahoma Entertainment
Tulsa, OK
Entertainment
Tulsa, OK
Society
State
Oklahoma State
Local
Oklahoma Society
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Cherokee Fall Festival held at Mohawk Park

TULSA, Okla. — A Cherokee festival was held at Mohawk Park on Saturday, Sept. 24. The event took place from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and featured traditional and contemporary Cherokee arts, culture and entertainment. The event was hosted by the North Tulsa Cherokee Community Organization, the Cherokee Community...
TULSA, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Downtown Tulsa#George Kaiser#Charity#Tulsa Foundation Pledges
tulsatoday.com

Justice for Gertrude, Part 2

Gertrude Marshall Blakey was attacked October 13, 1981, in the doorway of her home in one of the most exclusive wealthy neighborhoods in Tulsa. Forty years later, it remains an unsolved open case of homicide and, oddly, many who could describe the events surrounding her death have never been questioned by police.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Blue Whale of Catoosa turns 50

CATOOSA, Okla. — A party was held to celebrate Blue Whale of Catoosa turning 50 years old today. The City of Catoosa and the Johnnie Marshall Memorial Scholarship partnered to throw the party. The event took place from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. and featured things like live music,...
CATOOSA, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Charities
moreclaremore.com

Laban Barcus: Claremore Building Contractor, Part 1

Rebecca and Laban Barcus. Photo Courtesy the Rob Melton Family. In doing a deep dive into John M. Bayless’s Cassville, Missouri, history I kept bumping into another familiar Claremore family name, that of Laban* Barcus, Great Grandfather of Rob Melton. I marveled over the connections Laban Barcus had with other significant people in Cassville, Missouri, and Claremore, Indian Territory aka Oklahoma. Mr. Barcus appeared to be the builder of choice for the rich and famous: T.M. Allen and J.W. LeCompte, in Missouri; and J.M. Bayless, W.W. Bryan, G.W. Dodd, in Indian Territory. Turns out, Mr. Barcus was a builder of renown in several fledgling pioneer communities.
CLAREMORE, OK
KTUL

Broken Arrow festival shut down as it began

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A Broken Arrow food and music festival was shut down just as it began Saturday. Officials said 3,000 people were turned away from “Everybody’s Favorite BBQ and Hot Sauce Festival.” 2,000 attendees were already through the gates. Broken Arrow police arrived en...
BROKEN ARROW, OK
News On 6

‘Reservation Dogs’ Gets Renewed For 3rd Season

"Reservation Dogs" has been renewed for a third season on Hulu. The series is about a group of Native American teenagers and is shot in Okmulgee and Tulsa. It's the first TV show to be filmed entirely in Oklahoma. The final episode of season two comes out on Wednesday, and...
TULSA, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

America's Largest Dinosaur Exhibit Makes Stop In Tulsa

America's largest dinosaur show also made a stop in Tulsa this weekend. "Jurassic Quest" features realistic dinosaurs, including an 80-foot-long Spinosaurus, as well as a "gigantic life-size" T-Rex. There were also plenty of activities, like walkable dinosaur rides and a giant fossil dig. "We have over 165-million years worth of...
TULSA, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy