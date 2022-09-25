Read full article on original website
Two Tulsa breakfast restaurants to diversify the experience, extend hours
TULSA, Okla. — Two Tulsa breakfast restaurants are breaking the mold and opening at night. Both businesses said it’s important to diversify the experience as people return to eating in restaurants post-COVID. Bramble in Tulsa’s Pearl District is swapping jelly for salsa. They’re now open at night when...
American Airlines job fair showcases different job opportunities
TULSA, Okla. — Looking to recruit before students graduate, American Airlines held a job fair Monday for high school students, college students and the general public. Hundreds of students from five Tulsa high schools and local colleges, attended the career fair at the Greenwood Cultural Center, near Archer and Greenwood Avenue.
Former WPX Energy building opens in downtown Tulsa mostly vacant
TULSA, Okla. — A three-year construction project that had more than bump along the way had its official ribbon cutting ceremony today. The $100 million building was meant to become WPX Energy headquarters and bring in more than 200 jobs this year to Tulsa. In 2020,however, WPX merged with Oklahoma City-based Devon Energy to avoid bankruptcy, meaning they no longer needed the 12-story tower downtown.
Downtown Tulsa's Newest 11-Story High Rise Now Open
A new downtown Tulsa 11-story high-rise is open for business. City leaders marked the moment with a ribbon cutting at the building on 222 North Detroit. Construction is finished, but the work is just getting started for owners who are left to fill the space. When construction started in 2019,...
Tulsa man achieves dreams one flight at a time
Lee took his first flight at three years old, and from that day forward his love of flying would follow him throughout his life.
Tulsa Woman Gives Back To Community After Turning Life Around
A Tulsa woman is celebrating seven years of being clean from a life of crime and drugs, by using her time to give back to the homeless. But she wasn’t alone. Raittia Rogers Evangelism Ministries was joined near the Tulsa Day Center by two volunteers, who are just 10 and 14 years old. She hopes they develop the love of giving back.
Cherokee Fall Festival held at Mohawk Park
TULSA, Okla. — A Cherokee festival was held at Mohawk Park on Saturday, Sept. 24. The event took place from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and featured traditional and contemporary Cherokee arts, culture and entertainment. The event was hosted by the North Tulsa Cherokee Community Organization, the Cherokee Community...
Ceremony held in Tulsa for bill restricting body camera footage
TULSA, Okla. — Law enforcement and Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt held a ceremony Monday to sign Senate Bill 968, which would allow a police department in Oklahoma to release body camera video if it depicts the death of an officer in the line of duty. The bill had technically...
tulsatoday.com
Justice for Gertrude, Part 2
Gertrude Marshall Blakey was attacked October 13, 1981, in the doorway of her home in one of the most exclusive wealthy neighborhoods in Tulsa. Forty years later, it remains an unsolved open case of homicide and, oddly, many who could describe the events surrounding her death have never been questioned by police.
Organizer of canceled BBQ festival says city had no reason to cancel
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — The Mayor of Broken Arrow said the city really wanted a food festival, that was canceled at the last minute, to go ahead, but the organizer of the event said he’s devastated and that there was no reason for the city to shut it down.
Blue Whale of Catoosa turns 50
CATOOSA, Okla. — A party was held to celebrate Blue Whale of Catoosa turning 50 years old today. The City of Catoosa and the Johnnie Marshall Memorial Scholarship partnered to throw the party. The event took place from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. and featured things like live music,...
Preparation underway for 2022 Tulsa State Fair
Preparation underway for the 2022 Tulsa State Fair. From electricians, to set up crews, it takes a village to put on the Tulsa State Fair
moreclaremore.com
Laban Barcus: Claremore Building Contractor, Part 1
Rebecca and Laban Barcus. Photo Courtesy the Rob Melton Family. In doing a deep dive into John M. Bayless’s Cassville, Missouri, history I kept bumping into another familiar Claremore family name, that of Laban* Barcus, Great Grandfather of Rob Melton. I marveled over the connections Laban Barcus had with other significant people in Cassville, Missouri, and Claremore, Indian Territory aka Oklahoma. Mr. Barcus appeared to be the builder of choice for the rich and famous: T.M. Allen and J.W. LeCompte, in Missouri; and J.M. Bayless, W.W. Bryan, G.W. Dodd, in Indian Territory. Turns out, Mr. Barcus was a builder of renown in several fledgling pioneer communities.
KTUL
Broken Arrow festival shut down as it began
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A Broken Arrow food and music festival was shut down just as it began Saturday. Officials said 3,000 people were turned away from “Everybody’s Favorite BBQ and Hot Sauce Festival.” 2,000 attendees were already through the gates. Broken Arrow police arrived en...
News On 6
‘Reservation Dogs’ Gets Renewed For 3rd Season
"Reservation Dogs" has been renewed for a third season on Hulu. The series is about a group of Native American teenagers and is shot in Okmulgee and Tulsa. It's the first TV show to be filmed entirely in Oklahoma. The final episode of season two comes out on Wednesday, and...
America's Largest Dinosaur Exhibit Makes Stop In Tulsa
America's largest dinosaur show also made a stop in Tulsa this weekend. "Jurassic Quest" features realistic dinosaurs, including an 80-foot-long Spinosaurus, as well as a "gigantic life-size" T-Rex. There were also plenty of activities, like walkable dinosaur rides and a giant fossil dig. "We have over 165-million years worth of...
cherokeephoenix.org
Cherokee Nation Gift Shop moving Tahlequah storefront to new location at Cherokee Springs Plaza
TAHLEQUAH – Cherokee Nation announced Sept. 22 its Tahlequah gift shop is temporarily closing as work begins to relocate operations to a new home in Cherokee Springs Plaza, adjacent to the Cherokee National Research Center. The new location provides additional storefront and warehouse space to accommodate the business’ continued growth.
Aviation company reopens expanded facility in Tulsa, plans to hire more employees
TULSA, Okla. — Quality Aircraft Accessories has doubled the size of their Tulsa facility -- from around 12,000 square feet to 25,000. The Tulsa facility manages operations, repairs, and maintenance for piston engine aircrafts. The expansion cost several million dollars and is expected to streamline services provided in Green Country.
Woman dead, 2 kids critical after truck hits stalled SUV in Tulsa intersection
Police say a City of Tulsa truck hit a Jeep in the intersection that had stalled out and was being pushed by another driver.
Look up! Starlink satellites spotted in Green Country
You may have seen something out of the ordinary in the sky this weekend. The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket took off from Cape Canaveral on Saturday, launching 52 Starlink satellites into orbit. This is the fourth launch of the Falcon 9. Even though they launched from Florida, the chain of...
