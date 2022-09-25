Rebecca and Laban Barcus. Photo Courtesy the Rob Melton Family. In doing a deep dive into John M. Bayless’s Cassville, Missouri, history I kept bumping into another familiar Claremore family name, that of Laban* Barcus, Great Grandfather of Rob Melton. I marveled over the connections Laban Barcus had with other significant people in Cassville, Missouri, and Claremore, Indian Territory aka Oklahoma. Mr. Barcus appeared to be the builder of choice for the rich and famous: T.M. Allen and J.W. LeCompte, in Missouri; and J.M. Bayless, W.W. Bryan, G.W. Dodd, in Indian Territory. Turns out, Mr. Barcus was a builder of renown in several fledgling pioneer communities.

CLAREMORE, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO