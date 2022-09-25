Read full article on original website
With Michigan State struggling big-time, was 2021 a fluke? | The Block
In this segment of The Block, Carl Reed and Blake Brockermeyer discuss the struggles of the Michigan State Spartans coming off a very successful 2021 season.
Georgia Tech starting over after firing Collins, Stansbury
ATLANTA (AP) — Less than four years after Geoff Collins arrived on campus, exuding optimism and making bold plans to compete at the highest levels of college football, Georgia Tech is in a far different position. A month into the season, the Yellow Jackets are in a state of...
Vote now: Who should be SBLive's Minnesota Athlete of the Week?
Read through the nominees and cast your vote. Voting will conclude Sunday at 11:59 p.m. and the winner will be announced Monday. If you would like to make a nomination in a future week, please email "athleteoftheweek@scorebooklive.com" with “MHSAW Nomination” in the subject line. Editor’s Note: ...
Chicago sets out to revitalize its tiny high schools – again.
After 18 months of virtual learning, Terrence Smith returned to Chicago’s Austin College and Career Academy last year — and was struck by how empty the four-story building felt.The West Side school lost more than a third of its student body during the pandemic, shrinking to fewer than 160 students, in a campus meant to serve almost 1,900. To Terrence, then a junior, the course offerings felt thin, with only one music...
Becker football's Mason Nevala wins SBLive's Minnesota Athlete of the Week
If you would like to make a nomination in a future week, please email "athleteoftheweek@scorebooklive.com" with “MHSAW Nomination” in the subject line. This list is not intended to be comprehensive. Mason Nevala, Becker The junior had four tackles, recovered a fumble and returned it five yards ...
