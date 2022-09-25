ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SFGate

Georgia Tech starting over after firing Collins, Stansbury

ATLANTA (AP) — Less than four years after Geoff Collins arrived on campus, exuding optimism and making bold plans to compete at the highest levels of college football, Georgia Tech is in a far different position. A month into the season, the Yellow Jackets are in a state of...
ATLANTA, GA
Chalkbeat

Chicago sets out to revitalize its tiny high schools – again.

After 18 months of virtual learning, Terrence Smith returned to Chicago’s Austin College and Career Academy last year — and was struck by how empty the four-story building felt.The West Side school lost more than a third of its student body during the pandemic, shrinking to fewer than 160 students, in a campus meant to serve almost 1,900. To Terrence, then a junior, the course offerings felt thin, with only one music...
CHICAGO, IL
Minnesota State

